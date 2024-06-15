Do golfers get paid for missed cut at the US Open? All you need to know

Golfers get paid for missing the cut at the US Open. Generally, players who fail to make the cut aren't rewarded with money. However, each golfer who participates in the US Open, is assured of $10,000, including the players who miss the cut. Players who make it to the weekend certainly get paid more.

Regarding the players who get paid despite missing the cut, the USGA chief executive said (via Golf Monthly):

"We pay you even if you miss the cut because we really believe that making the cut at the US Open is getting one of these 156 [spots]. Think about it, of 10,200 [who attempt to qualify], only 156 are here."

156 players participated in the US Open 2024. The prize purse of the tournament has increased by $1.5 million to $21.5 million. The prize money for the winner too has increased from $4 million to $4.3 million.

The top 60 players and ties make the cut at the US Open. This year, 74 players out of 156 made the cut as the cut line settled at 5-over.

At the Masters, the top 50 players and ties make the cut, though the field is comparatively lesser than the other Majors. The top 70 players make the cut at the PGA Championship and the Open Championship.

In the other Majors too, players who miss the cut are paid. In the 2024 Masters at the Augusta National, all the players who missed the cut were paid $10,000. At the PGA Championship, players who fail to make the cut get paid $4,000.

However, this amount isn't the same for all players at the Open Championship. The top 10 golfers and ties who miss the cut get $7,200. The next 20 golfers and ties earn $5,750 and the rest take home $4,850.

At other PGA Tour events, players who miss the cut don't get paid.

List of players who failed to make the cut at US Open 2024

Several notable players like Tiger Woods, Max Homa, Justin Rose, Webb Simpson, and Dustin Johnson, missed the cut this year. 82 players failed to make the cut at US Open 2024.

They are as follows:

Jason Scrivener: +6

Brandon Robinson Thompson: +6

Robert MacIntyre: +6

Viktor Hovland: +6

Max Homa: +6

Nick Dunlap: +6

Eric Cole: +6

Ben James: +6

Jackson Buchanan: +6

Taisei Shimizu: +6

Frederik Kjettrup: +6

Justin Rose: +6

Bryan Kim: +6

Kurt Kitayama: +7

Peter Malnati: +7

Rico Hoey: +7

Seamus Power: +7

Parker Bell: +7

Omar Morales: +7

Tiger Woods: +7

Adam Hadwin: +7

Chesson Hadley: +8

Eugenio Chacarra: +8

Taylor Moore: +8

Nick Taylor: +8

Jason Day: +8

Tom Hoge: +8

Erik van Rooyen: +8

Alex Noren: +8

Will Zalatoris: +8

Ryo Ishikawa: +8

Rickie Fowler: +8

Webb Simpson: +8

Richard Mansell: +8

Victor Perez: +9

Hiroshi Tai: +9

Joey Vrzich: +9

Sung Kang: +9

Logan McAllister: +9

Chris Petefish: +9

Dustin Johnson: +9

Edoardo Molinari: +9

Robert Rock: +9

Cam Davis: +9

Mac Meissner: +9

Beau Hossler: +10

Gary Woodland: +10

Sungjae Im: +10

Takumi Kanaya: +10

Ashton McCulloch: +10

Wells Williams: +11

Brendan Valdes: +11

Sam Bairstow: +11

Adam Schenk: +11

Gordon Sargent: +11

Andrew Svoboda: +11

Harry Higgs: +11

Michael McGowan: +11

Carter Jenkins: +11

Casey Jarvis: +11

Justin Thomas: +11

Willie Mack III: +11

Jake Knapp: +12

Byeong Hun An: +12

Adrian Meronk: +12

Grant Forrest: +13

Santiago de la Fuente: +13

John Chin: +13

Lucas Glover: +13

Jim Herman: +13

Mackenzie Hughes: +14

Maxwell Moldovan: +14

Matteo Manassero: +14

Stewart Hagestad: +14

Chris Naegel: +15

Phil Mickelson: +15

Carson Schaake: +15

Colin Prater: +17

Otto Black: +19

Riki Kawamoto: +19

Rikuya Hoshino: +19

Charlie Reiter: +20

