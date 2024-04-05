Do Masters champions keep the green jacket? Everything you need to know

The Masters is the first Major on the PGA Tour schedule every year and is known to be one of the toughest courses in the world. One of the most iconic traditions of the tournament is the green jacket that is presented to the winner of every edition.

Upon winning the Masters, the golfer is initially presented with a temporary jacket during the awards ceremony. Subsequently, they undergo fitting for the official jacket, which is then presented to them.

The winner of the Major is allowed to keep the jacket in their possession for one year. However, it must be returned to the Augusta National grounds once the new winner has been crowned.

Following its return, the winner's jacket is stored in the Champions locker and is permitted to be worn only during Masters' week and solely within the course grounds. Off-course wear is allowed only if the golfer is representing Augusta National in some capacity.

The history of the iconic green jacket of the Masters

The iconic green jacket was introduced in 1937 as a means to distinguish the members of Augusta National from the rest of the crowd. Sam Snead became the first Masters winner to be presented with the jacket in 1949.

Each year, the jacket is ceremonially passed on to the next winner, with the previous champion placing it on their shoulders. The creation of the jackets is entrusted to the Hamilton Tailoring Co., which crafts them annually.

Following are the last 20 green jacket winners:

2023 — Jon Rahm

2022 — Scottie Scheffler

2021 — Hideki Matsuyama

2020 — Dustin Johnson

2019 — Tiger Woods

2018 — Patrick Reed

2017 — Sergio Garcia

2016 — Danny Willett

2015 — Jordan Spieth

2014 — Bubba Watson

2013 — Adam Scott

2012 — Bubba Watson

2011 — Charl Schwartzel

2010 — Phil Mickelson

2009 — Angel Cabrera

2008 — Trevor Immelman

2007 — Zach Johnson

2006 — Phil Mickelson

2005 — Tiger Woods

2004 — Phil Mickelson

2003 — Mike Weir.

Jon Rahm is the defending champion of the Masters this year. However, he will face tough competition from World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, Brooks Koepka and Rory McIlroy, among others.