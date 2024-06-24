“Do they have to pay for some ruined 80$ pants?” – PGA Tour pro takes a dig at Scottie Scheffler’s arresting officer amid chaos at Travelers

PGA Tour pro Michael Kim aimed a subtle dig at Scottie Scheffler’s arresting officer after the climate protestors interrupted the Travelers Championship.

On Sunday, June 23 a group of climate change activists stormed on the 18th green of the TPC River Highlands during the final round of the Travelers Championship. At the time the trio of Tom Kim, Scheffler, and Akshay Bhatia were playing the last hole. The group interrupted the game and sprayed the colored smoke around before they were quickly tackled by the police officers nearby.

Michael Kim took to X to react to the incident. He wrote:

"So what happens to those protestors? Do they get fined? Do they have to pay for some ruined 80$ pants?"

Kim's comments referred to Scottie Scheffler's arrest fiasco last month at the PGA Championship. One officer had claimed that he got injured by the golfer's car when he was trying to stop him for breaching the traffic orders.

Earlier, the protestors caused a slight delay in the play when they sprayed red and white smoke on the putting surface. They wore shirts that read, "No golf on a dead planet." Bhatia, who was one of the three golfers present, said he was scared for his life and didn't know what was happening.

"But thankfully the cops were there and kept us safe, because that’s, you know, that’s just weird stuff," he told Amanda Balionis of CBS.

Scottie Scheffler breaks $27 million mark in season's earnings

Scottie Scheffler bagged his third $3.6 million paycheck on Sunday after winning the Travelers Championship. With this, his total earnings this PGA Tour season have crossed the $27 million mark. He has bagged $27,696,858 from the events played this season.

Scheffler won six events this year and also finished runner-up in two events. He won five Signature events, which have the highest purse size. He won two events with a $4 million paycheck and the Players Championship with $4.5 million. Scottie

Scheffler has had just two finishes outside the top ten this season and only one outside the top 20. The T41 finish at the U.S. Open last week was his worst result of the year. He has been the World's No. 1 golfer since last year's PGA Championship and has now reached sixth in the most weeks spent as the number 1 ranked golfer.

