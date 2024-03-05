Does the 2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational have a cut line? Format explored

The 2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational is all set to be held from March 7 to 10 at the Bay Hills Golf Course in Orlando, Florida. The Invitational is a signature event on the PGA Tour's 2024 season, boasting a prize purse of $20 million.

The field for the Arnold Palmer Invitational will have a field of only 69 players this year, on account of it being an elevated event. After the first two rounds, the players will face a cut line.

The top 50 players, including ties, will make the cut for the event. In addition to those players, any golfers who are within 10 strokes of the leader after two rounds will also make the cut (via the PGA Tour).

The field of golfers was expected to be 70, but Tony Finau withdrew from the tournament late, making the final field 69. The tournament will be headlined by the likes of Rory McIlroy, Scottie Scheffler, and Viktor Hovland. Kurt Kitayama is the defending champion for the 2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational.

Full Field for the 2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational

Following is the full field for the 2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational:

Ludvig Åberg (SWE)

Byeong Hun An (KOR)

Christiaan Bezuidenhout (RSA)

Keegan Bradley (USA)

Sam Burns (USA)

Patrick Cantlay (USA)

Wyndham Clark (USA)

Eric Cole (USA)

Corey Conners (CAN)

Cam Davis (AUS)

Jason Day (AUS)

Nick Dunlap (USA)

Austin Eckroat (USA)

Harris English (USA)

Matt Fitzpatrick (ENG)

Tommy Fleetwood (ENG)

David Ford (USA)

Rickie Fowler (USA)

Lucas Glover (USA)

Emiliano Grillo (ARG)

Adam Hadwin (CAN)

Brian Harman (USA)

Russell Henley (USA)

Lee Hodges (USA)

Tom Hoge (USA)

Nicolai Højgaard (DEN)

Max Homa (USA)

Viktor Hovland (NOR)

Mackenzie Hughes (CAN)

Sungjae Im (KOR)

Stephan Jaeger (GER)

Si Woo Kim (KOR)

Tom Kim (KOR)

Chris Kirk (USA)

Kurt Kitayama (USA)

Jake Knapp (USA)

Min Woo Lee (AUS)

Luke List (USA)

Justin Lower (USA)

Shane Lowry (IRL)

Hideki Matsuyama (JPN)

Denny McCarthy (USA)

Rory McIlroy (NIR)

Taylor Moore (USA)

Collin Morikawa (USA)

Grayson Murray (USA)

C.T. Pan (TPE)

Matthieu Pavon (FRA)

J.T. Poston (USA)

Seamus Power (IRL)

Andrew Putnam (USA)

Patrick Rodgers (USA)

Justin Rose (ENG)

Xander Schauffele (USA)

Scottie Scheffler (USA)

Adam Schenk (USA)

Adam Scott (AUS)

Webb Simpson (USA)

Jordan Spieth (USA)

Sepp Straka (AUT)

Adam Svensson (CAN)

Nick Taylor (CAN)

Sahith Theegala (USA)

Justin Thomas (USA)

Brendon Todd (USA)

Sami Valimaki (FIN)

Erik van Rooyen (RSA)

Cameron Young (USA)

Will Zalatoris (USA)

Further details about the Arnold Palmer Invitational, including the tee time and groupings, will be released soon.