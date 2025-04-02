Does the 2025 T-Mobile Match Play have a cut? Format and key details explored

No, the 2025 T-Mobile Match Play doesn't have a cut. The LPGA Tour tournament will be played this week from Wednesday, April 4, to Sunday, April 6, at Shadow Creek Golf Course in Las Vegas, Nevada.

64 players will tee off at the T-Mobile Match Play. They will be placed in 16 groups of four. In the initial three days, each golfer in the group faces their group members in round-robin matches.

A win will get one point, a tie will get half a point, while a loss will get a golfer zero points. The player with the best score in their group will advance to the knockout round. If two or more players are tied within a group, a sudden-death stroke-play playoff will be played to decide the winner.

The Round of 16 will be played starting Saturday. The 16 group winners will face each other in a single-elimination match play format, meaning if a player loses one match, they are eliminated. The Round of 8 will be played on Saturday afternoon. Four players will compete against each other on the final day in a single-elimination match play format.

The field of the tournament has notable players such as defending champion Nelly Korda, Charley Hull, Leona Maguire, Lydia Ko, Yuka Saso, and Brooke Henderson. The 2024 T-Mobile Match Play was won by Nelly Korda.

The winner of the 2025 tournament will win $300,000 from a prize purse of $2 million.

What are the 16 groups at the 2025 T-Mobile Match Play?

The 2025 T-Mobile Match Play has 16 groups, each of four golfers. The groups have been decided on a "snake seeding" method on the basis of their Rolex Women’s World Golf Rankings.

The players ranked 1 to 16 are each placed in separate groups. Players ranked 17 to 32 are assigned in reverse order to Groups 16 to 1. The same snake seeding method is used for the remaining 32 players.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 32 31 30 29 28 27 26 25 24 23 22 21 20 19 18 17 33 34 35 36 37 38 39 40 41 42 43 44 45 46 47 48 64 63 62 61 60 59 58 57 56 55 54 53 52 51 50 49

Nelly Korda has Ariya Jutanugarn, Jennifer Kupcho and Brittany Altomare in her group, while Charley Hull has Esther Henseleit, Ashleigh Buhai and Alexa Pano in her group.

Let's take a look at the complete list of 64 players in 16 groups at the 2025 T-Mobile Match Play:

Group 1:

Nelly Korda (USA)

Ariya Jutanugarn (THA)

Jennifer Kupcho (USA)

Brittany Altomare (USA)

Group 2:

Jeeno Thitikul (THA)

Hye-Jin Choi (KOR)

Gaby Lopez (MEX)

Danielle Kang (USA)

Group 3:

Lydia Ko (NZL)

Carlota Ciganda (ESP)

Gabriela Ruffels (AUS)

Hira Naveed (AUS)

Group 4:

Ruoning Yin (CHN)

Sei Young Kim (KOR)

Chanettee Wannasaen (THA)

Yuna Nishimura (JPN)

Group 5:

Ayaka Furue (JPN)

Nasa Hataoka (JPN)

Stephanie Kyriacou (AUS)

Auston Kim (USA)

Group 6:

Charley Hull (ENG)

Esther Henseleit (GER)

Ashleigh Buhai (RSA)

Alexa Pano (USA)

Group 7:

Haeran Ryu (KOR)

Mao Saigo (JPN)

Andrea Lee (USA)

Linnea Strom (SWE)

Group 8:

Jin Young Ko (KOR)

Brooke M. Henderson (CAN)

Leona Maguire (IRL)

Peiyun Chien (TPE)

Group 9:

Hyo Joo Kim (KOR)

Maja Stark (SWE)

Nanna Koerstz Madsen (DEN)

Bailey Tardy (USA)

Group 10:

Angel Yin (USA)

Jin Hee Im (KOR)

Pajaree Anannarukarn (THA)

Moriya Jutanugarn (THA)

Group 11:

Celine Boutier (FRA)

Allisen Corpuz (USA)

Sarah Schmelzel (USA)

Somi Lee (KOR)

Group 12:

Amy Yang (KOR)

A Lim Kim (KOR)

Jenny Shin (KOR)

Grace Kim (AUS)

Group 13:

Lauren Coughlin (USA)

Ina Yoon (KOR)

Mi Hyang Lee (KOR)

Lucy Li (USA)

Group 14:

Minjee Lee (AUS)

Patty Tavatanakit (THA)

Madelene Sagstrom (SWE)

Jasmine Suwannapura (THA)

Group 15:

Rose Zhang (USA)

Megan Khang (USA)

Albane Valenzuela (SUI)

Nataliya Guseva (UNA)

Group 16:

Yealimi Noh (USA)

Yuka Saso (JPN)

Narin An (KOR)

Hinako Shibuno (JPN)

