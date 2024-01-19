Does the American Express 2024 have a Friday cut? PGA Tour event’s format explored

Unlike the conventional events on the PGA Tour with a 36-hole cut, the American Express features a 54-hole cut. This means three rounds will be played before the field at La Quinta is cut in half.
The American Express is one of the few events that takes place over more than one course. La Quinta Country Club, the PGA West Dye Stadium Course, and the Nicklaus Tournament Course are three venues in La Quinta, California, where the event is played at the same time. The players play on all three courses in the first three rounds before playing the final round at Pete Dye's Stadium Course on Sunday.
From this year on, the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am has done away with one course and will feature only two courses. Besides, it is also one of the four no-cut Signature Events, which leaves only American Express as the only 54-hole-cut event in this PGA Tour season.
In the Thursday round of the 2024 American Express, Zach Johnson and Alex Noren played at the La Quinta Country Club, finishing the day with a one-stroke lead after shooting 10-under 62. Rico Hoey led the Nicklaus Tournament Course, shooting 63 and finishing overall at T3, just one stroke back. Scott Stallings and Hayden Springer, who were at T5, led the Stadium Course after shooting 64.
Who has won the American Express the most times?
Arnold Palmer holds the record for winning the American Express maximum times. He won the inaugural edition in 1960 and then went on to claim the title four more times in 1962, 1968, 1971, and 1973. No other player has won the event more than twice. Jon Rahm, the defending champion, was the last player to win the event twice.
Below are all the winners o American Express over the years:
- 2023: Jon Rahm (2)
- 2022: Hudson Swafford (2)
- 2021: Kim Si-woo
- 2020: Andrew Landry
- 2019: Adam Long
- 2018: Jon Rahm
- 2017: Hudson Swafford
- 2016: Jason Dufner
- 2015: Bill Haas (2)
- 2014: Patrick Reed
- 2013: Brian Gay
- 2012: Mark Wilson
- 2011: Jhonattan Vegas
- 2010: Bill Haas
- 2009: Pat Perez
- 2008: D. J. Trahan
- 2007: Charley Hoffman
- 2006: Chad Campbell
- 2005: Justin Leonard
- 2004: Phil Mickelson (2)
- 2003: Mike Weir
- 2002: Phil Mickelson
- 2001: Joe Durant
- 2000: Jesper Parnevik
- 1999: David Duval
- 1998: Fred Couples
- 1997: John Cook (2)
- 1996: Mark Brooks
- 1995: Kenny Perry
- 1994: Scott Hoch
- 1993: Tom Kite
- 1992: John Cook
- 1991: Corey Pavin (2)
- 1990: Peter Jacobsen
- 1989: Steve Jones
- 1988: Jay Haas
- 1987: Corey Pavin
- 1986: Donnie Hammond
- 1985: Lanny Wadkins
- 1984: John Mahaffey (2)
- 1983: Keith Fergus
- 1982: Ed Fiori
- 1981: Bruce Lietzke
- 1980: Craig Stadler
- 1979: John Mahaffey
- 1978: Bill Rogers
- 1977: Rik Massengale
- 1976: Johnny Miller (2)
- 1975: Johnny Miller
- 1974: Hubert Green
- 1973: Arnold Palmer (5)
- 1972: Bob Rosburg
- 1971: Arnold Palmer (4)
- 1970: Bruce Devlin
- 1969: Billy Casper (2)
- 1968: Arnold Palmer (3)
- 1967: Tom Nieporte
- 1966: Doug Sanders
- 1965: Billy Casper
- 1964: Tommy Jacobs
- 1963: Jack Nicklaus
- 1962: Arnold Palmer (2)
- 1961: Billy Maxwell
- 1960: Arnold Palmer