Does the American Express 2024 have a Friday cut? PGA Tour event’s format explored

Unlike the conventional events on the PGA Tour with a 36-hole cut, the American Express features a 54-hole cut. This means three rounds will be played before the field at La Quinta is cut in half.

The American Express is one of the few events that takes place over more than one course. La Quinta Country Club, the PGA West Dye Stadium Course, and the Nicklaus Tournament Course are three venues in La Quinta, California, where the event is played at the same time. The players play on all three courses in the first three rounds before playing the final round at Pete Dye's Stadium Course on Sunday.

From this year on, the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am has done away with one course and will feature only two courses. Besides, it is also one of the four no-cut Signature Events, which leaves only American Express as the only 54-hole-cut event in this PGA Tour season.

In the Thursday round of the 2024 American Express, Zach Johnson and Alex Noren played at the La Quinta Country Club, finishing the day with a one-stroke lead after shooting 10-under 62. Rico Hoey led the Nicklaus Tournament Course, shooting 63 and finishing overall at T3, just one stroke back. Scott Stallings and Hayden Springer, who were at T5, led the Stadium Course after shooting 64.

Who has won the American Express the most times?

Arnold Palmer holds the record for winning the American Express maximum times. He won the inaugural edition in 1960 and then went on to claim the title four more times in 1962, 1968, 1971, and 1973. No other player has won the event more than twice. Jon Rahm, the defending champion, was the last player to win the event twice.

Below are all the winners o American Express over the years:

2023: Jon Rahm (2)

2022: Hudson Swafford (2)

2021: Kim Si-woo

2020: Andrew Landry

2019: Adam Long

2018: Jon Rahm

2017: Hudson Swafford

2016: Jason Dufner

2015: Bill Haas (2)

2014: Patrick Reed

2013: Brian Gay

2012: Mark Wilson

2011: Jhonattan Vegas

2010: Bill Haas

2009: Pat Perez

2008: D. J. Trahan

2007: Charley Hoffman

2006: Chad Campbell

2005: Justin Leonard

2004: Phil Mickelson (2)

2003: Mike Weir

2002: Phil Mickelson

2001: Joe Durant

2000: Jesper Parnevik

1999: David Duval

1998: Fred Couples

1997: John Cook (2)

1996: Mark Brooks

1995: Kenny Perry

1994: Scott Hoch

1993: Tom Kite

1992: John Cook

1991: Corey Pavin (2)

1990: Peter Jacobsen

1989: Steve Jones

1988: Jay Haas

1987: Corey Pavin

1986: Donnie Hammond

1985: Lanny Wadkins

1984: John Mahaffey (2)

1983: Keith Fergus

1982: Ed Fiori

1981: Bruce Lietzke

1980: Craig Stadler

1979: John Mahaffey

1978: Bill Rogers

1977: Rik Massengale

1976: Johnny Miller (2)

1975: Johnny Miller

1974: Hubert Green

1973: Arnold Palmer (5)

1972: Bob Rosburg

1971: Arnold Palmer (4)

1970: Bruce Devlin

1969: Billy Casper (2)

1968: Arnold Palmer (3)

1967: Tom Nieporte

1966: Doug Sanders

1965: Billy Casper

1964: Tommy Jacobs

1963: Jack Nicklaus

1962: Arnold Palmer (2)

1961: Billy Maxwell

1960: Arnold Palmer