Does Augusta National have female members? Full list explored

Getting an Augusta National membership is not easy, and for women, it was impossible a few years ago.

Augusta National Golf Club (ANGC) has never revealed its membership list to the public, as it likes to keep most of the information to itself. One cannot become a member by applying, as membership is provided only via invitations. Females didn't have this privilege until 2012, when the club was exclusive to males.

However, it marked an important milestone in ANGC's history when the club invited former US Secretary Condoleezza Rice and financier Darla Moore to become the first-ever female members of the club.

Over the years, the club has added a few more female personalities as members. IBM's first female CEO, Virginia 'Ginni' Rometty, was invited in 2014. Former USGA President Diana Murphy received an invitation from the club in 2018. Ana Botin, executive chairman of Banco Santander, is also one of the members of the iconic club.

Heidi Ueberroth, who joined in 2019, was the sixth female member of the club. Last year, it was reported that LPGA Tour veteran Annika Sorenstam was also invited to join the club.

Who are the known members of the Augusta National?

While the complete list of Augusta National members has been kept secret, several reports have revealed that certain famous personalities are members of this prestigious club.

Here's a look at some known members of the Augusta National Golf Club:

Harold Andersen

Pat Battle

Robert Berry

James Blanchard

Thomas Blanchard Jr.

Clayton Boardman

Michael Bonallack

Bradford Boss

Stephen Brown

Jack Burke Jr.

John Carr

Robert Chapman III

Virgis Colbert

Thomas Cousins

George H. Davis, Jr.

R. Stuart Dickson

Thomas Dickson

John Dobbs

Beverly Dolan

David Dorman

Walter Driver

Stanley Druckenmiller

James Dunne III

Nick Evans

William Farish III

H. Ray Finney

Donald Fites

Joe Ford

Scott Ford

Bradford Freeman

William Gary III

Bill Gates III

Louis Gerstner Jr.

Frederick Gluck

David Goode

Roger Goodell

M. James Gorrie

C. William Griffin

James Hance Jr.

Phil S. Harison, Jr.

John Harris

William Harrison Jr.

Craig Heatley

Edward Herlihy

Paul Herzwurm

James Hoak Jr.

Lou Holtz

William Howell

Eugene Howerdd Jr.

W. Howard Hudson

James Hyler Jr.

David Ingram

O. Wayne Isom

Gregory Johnson

William 'Hootie' Johnson

Robert Johnston

David Kirkland

Clifford Kirtland Jr.

Charles Knight

Jefferson Knox

Dessey Kuhlke

Rob Light

Bruce Lilly

Robert Long Jr.

John 'Jacko' Maree

Hugh McColl III

John McColl

Terence McGuirk

William McKnight

Darla Moore

Charles H. Morris

William Morris IV

William Morris III

Harris V. Morrisette Jr.

Will Nicholson Jr.

Claude B. Nielsen

J. Fleming Norvell

Samuel Nunn

Robert O'Block

Samuel Palmisano

William Payne

Ogden Mills Phipps

Mark Pigott

Lawrence Pugh

Brady 'Tripp' Rackley III

James Reinhart

Donald Remey

John Reynolds III

Condoleeza Rice

Fred Ridley

Ray Robinson

David Roderick

Virginia Rometty

Paul Savardi

James C. Self III

George Shultz

Leroy Simkins

Turner Simkins

Rob Spilman Jr.

Warren Stephens

Lee J. Styslinger III

Lynn C. Swann

Francis A. Townsend Jr.

Ronald Townsend

Jack Vickers

J. Bransford Wallace

Robert Waller

William K. Warren Jr.

Ian Webb

Toby Wilt

George Wislar

Geoffrey Yang

Jerry Yang

Charlie Yates Jr.

Dan Yates

Danny Yates III

Dirk Ziff