Does Augusta National have female members? Full list explored

Getting an Augusta National membership is not easy, and for women, it was impossible a few years ago.
Augusta National Golf Club (ANGC) has never revealed its membership list to the public, as it likes to keep most of the information to itself. One cannot become a member by applying, as membership is provided only via invitations. Females didn't have this privilege until 2012, when the club was exclusive to males.
However, it marked an important milestone in ANGC's history when the club invited former US Secretary Condoleezza Rice and financier Darla Moore to become the first-ever female members of the club.
Over the years, the club has added a few more female personalities as members. IBM's first female CEO, Virginia 'Ginni' Rometty, was invited in 2014. Former USGA President Diana Murphy received an invitation from the club in 2018. Ana Botin, executive chairman of Banco Santander, is also one of the members of the iconic club.
Heidi Ueberroth, who joined in 2019, was the sixth female member of the club. Last year, it was reported that LPGA Tour veteran Annika Sorenstam was also invited to join the club.
Who are the known members of the Augusta National?
While the complete list of Augusta National members has been kept secret, several reports have revealed that certain famous personalities are members of this prestigious club.
Here's a look at some known members of the Augusta National Golf Club:
- Harold Andersen
- Pat Battle
- Robert Berry
- James Blanchard
- Thomas Blanchard Jr.
- Clayton Boardman
- Michael Bonallack
- Bradford Boss
- Stephen Brown
- Jack Burke Jr.
- John Carr
- Robert Chapman III
- Virgis Colbert
- Thomas Cousins
- George H. Davis, Jr.
- R. Stuart Dickson
- Thomas Dickson
- John Dobbs
- Beverly Dolan
- David Dorman
- Walter Driver
- Stanley Druckenmiller
- James Dunne III
- Nick Evans
- William Farish III
- H. Ray Finney
- Donald Fites
- Joe Ford
- Scott Ford
- Bradford Freeman
- William Gary III
- Bill Gates III
- Louis Gerstner Jr.
- Frederick Gluck
- David Goode
- Roger Goodell
- M. James Gorrie
- C. William Griffin
- James Hance Jr.
- Phil S. Harison, Jr.
- John Harris
- William Harrison Jr.
- Craig Heatley
- Edward Herlihy
- Paul Herzwurm
- James Hoak Jr.
- Lou Holtz
- William Howell
- Eugene Howerdd Jr.
- W. Howard Hudson
- James Hyler Jr.
- David Ingram
- O. Wayne Isom
- Gregory Johnson
- William 'Hootie' Johnson
- Robert Johnston
- David Kirkland
- Clifford Kirtland Jr.
- Charles Knight
- Jefferson Knox
- Dessey Kuhlke
- Rob Light
- Bruce Lilly
- Robert Long Jr.
- John 'Jacko' Maree
- Hugh McColl III
- John McColl
- Terence McGuirk
- William McKnight
- Darla Moore
- Charles H. Morris
- William Morris IV
- William Morris III
- Harris V. Morrisette Jr.
- Will Nicholson Jr.
- Claude B. Nielsen
- J. Fleming Norvell
- Samuel Nunn
- Robert O'Block
- Samuel Palmisano
- William Payne
- Ogden Mills Phipps
- Mark Pigott
- Lawrence Pugh
- Brady 'Tripp' Rackley III
- James Reinhart
- Donald Remey
- John Reynolds III
- Condoleeza Rice
- Fred Ridley
- Ray Robinson
- David Roderick
- Virginia Rometty
- Paul Savardi
- James C. Self III
- George Shultz
- Leroy Simkins
- Turner Simkins
- Rob Spilman Jr.
- Warren Stephens
- Lee J. Styslinger III
- Lynn C. Swann
- Francis A. Townsend Jr.
- Ronald Townsend
- Jack Vickers
- J. Bransford Wallace
- Robert Waller
- William K. Warren Jr.
- Ian Webb
- Toby Wilt
- George Wislar
- Geoffrey Yang
- Jerry Yang
- Charlie Yates Jr.
- Dan Yates
- Danny Yates III
- Dirk Ziff