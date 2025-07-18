Does the Barracuda Championship 2025 have a cut? The Open opposite event’s format explored

The Barracuda Championship will take place from July 17 to 20 at the Old Greenwood, in the same timeline as the Open Championship. The four-day tournament will have a cut system after two rounds.

The $4 million purse event features a field of 156 players, which includes 106 PGA TOUR players and 50 DP World Tour golfers, and only the top 65 and ties will go to the weekend.

Last year, the Barracuda Championship was won by Nick Dunlap with a total score of 49-over. The first round of the tournament saw a 12-over with two birdies on the front nine and four on the back nine. The second round saw 7-over with four birdies on the front nine and one on the back nine.

The third and fourth rounds saw 11-over and 19-over with six birdies, and seven birdies and an eagle, respectively. In 2023, the tournament was won by Akshay Bhatia with a 40-over.

Which golfers will play at the Barracuda Championship?

The Barracuda Championship is headlined by Nick Dunlap, who will return to the tournament this year to defend his title. The field will also have other top-tier players like Nicolai Højgaard, Luke List, Alex Fitzpatrick, and others.

Here's the full field list for the Barracuda Championship:

Nicolai Højgaard

Nicolai Von Dellingshausen

Joel Girrbach

Jason Scrivener

Max Kieffer

Jacques Kruyswijk

Andrew Wilson

Alejandro Del Rey

Johannes Veerman

Dan Bradbury

Marcus Kinhult

David Ravetto

Ewen Ferguson

Yuto Katsuragawa

Dylan Frittelli

Todd Clements

Callum Shinkwin

Dale Whitnell

Matthew Baldwin

Manuel Elvira

Marcus Armitage

Calum Hill

Matthias Schwab

Jordan Gumberg

Scott Jamieson

Sam Bairstow

Ivan Cantero Gutierrez

Alex Fitzpatrick

Yannik Paul

Jeong Weon Ko

Andrea Pavan

Bernd Wiesberger

Thomas Aiken

Casey Jarvis

Tom Vaillant

Ricardo Gouveia

Shubhankar Sharma

Sean Crocker

Gavin Green

Kiradech Aphibarnrat

Alfredo Garcia-Heredia

Kurt Kitayama

Rafael Campos

Cam Davis

Nick Dunlap

Austin Eckroat

Chris Gotterup

Emiliano Grillo

Nick Hardy

Garrick Higgo

Joe Highsmith

Lee Hodges

Max Homa

Jake Knapp

Luke List

Peter Malnati

Taylor Moore

Seamus Power

Davis Riley

Adam Svensson

Erik van Rooyen

Camilo Villegas

Ryan Palmer

Brandt Snedeker

Hamish Brown

Michael La Sasso

Patrick Newcomb

Ollie Osborne

Cole Rueck

Cameron Sisk

Ben Polland

Joshua Kelley

Past Champion

Chez Reavie

Adam Schenk

Adam Hadwin

Patrick Rodgers

Mark Hubbard

Beau Hossler

Doug Ghim

Patrick Fishburn

Andrew Putnam

Rico Hoey

Carson Young

Ryo Hisatsune

Chandler Phillips

Matti Schmid

David Lipsky

Ben Kohles

Vince Whaley

Mac Meissner

Greyson Sigg

Chan Kim

Jacob Bridgeman

Ben Silverman

Chad Ramey

Nate Lashley

Henrik Norlander

David Skinns

Sami Valimaki

Joel Dahmen

Sam Ryder

Aaron Wise

Ryan Gerard

Danny Walker

Isaiah Salinda

Alejandro Tosti

Max McGreevy

Kris Ventura

Steven Fisk

Kevin Roy

Lanto Griffin

Ricky Castillo

Jackson Suber

Quade Cummins

Jeremy Paul

Will Chandler

Paul Peterson

William Mouw

Frankie Capan III

Harry Higgs

John Pak

Noah Goodwin

Aaron Baddeley

Matthew Riedel

Mason Andersen

Taylor Dickson

Kevin Velo

Kaito Onishi

Thomas Rosenmueller

Cristobal Del Solar

Trevor Cone

Tim Widing

Hayden Buckley

Braden Thornberry

Bronson Burgoon

Anders Albertson

David Ford

Hayden Springer

Cameron Champ

Will Gordon

Joseph Bramlett

Dylan Wu

Taylor Montgomery

Pierceson Coody

