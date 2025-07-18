Does the Barracuda Championship 2025 have a cut? The Open opposite event’s format explored

The Barracuda Championship will take place from July 17 to 20 at the Old Greenwood, in the same timeline as the Open Championship. The four-day tournament will have a cut system after two rounds.
The $4 million purse event features a field of 156 players, which includes 106 PGA TOUR players and 50 DP World Tour golfers, and only the top 65 and ties will go to the weekend.
Last year, the Barracuda Championship was won by Nick Dunlap with a total score of 49-over. The first round of the tournament saw a 12-over with two birdies on the front nine and four on the back nine. The second round saw 7-over with four birdies on the front nine and one on the back nine.
The third and fourth rounds saw 11-over and 19-over with six birdies, and seven birdies and an eagle, respectively. In 2023, the tournament was won by Akshay Bhatia with a 40-over.
Which golfers will play at the Barracuda Championship?
The Barracuda Championship is headlined by Nick Dunlap, who will return to the tournament this year to defend his title. The field will also have other top-tier players like Nicolai Højgaard, Luke List, Alex Fitzpatrick, and others.
Here's the full field list for the Barracuda Championship:
Nicolai Højgaard
Nicolai Von Dellingshausen
Joel Girrbach
Jason Scrivener
Max Kieffer
Jacques Kruyswijk
Andrew Wilson
Alejandro Del Rey
Johannes Veerman
Dan Bradbury
Marcus Kinhult
David Ravetto
Ewen Ferguson
Yuto Katsuragawa
Dylan Frittelli
Todd Clements
Callum Shinkwin
Dale Whitnell
Matthew Baldwin
Manuel Elvira
Marcus Armitage
Calum Hill
Matthias Schwab
Jordan Gumberg
Scott Jamieson
Sam Bairstow
Ivan Cantero Gutierrez
Alex Fitzpatrick
Yannik Paul
Jeong Weon Ko
Andrea Pavan
Bernd Wiesberger
Thomas Aiken
Casey Jarvis
Tom Vaillant
Ricardo Gouveia
Shubhankar Sharma
Sean Crocker
Gavin Green
Kiradech Aphibarnrat
Alfredo Garcia-Heredia
Kurt Kitayama
Rafael Campos
Cam Davis
Nick Dunlap
Austin Eckroat
Chris Gotterup
Emiliano Grillo
Nick Hardy
Garrick Higgo
Joe Highsmith
Lee Hodges
Max Homa
Jake Knapp
Luke List
Peter Malnati
Taylor Moore
Seamus Power
Davis Riley
Adam Svensson
Erik van Rooyen
Camilo Villegas
Ryan Palmer
Brandt Snedeker
Hamish Brown
Michael La Sasso
Patrick Newcomb
Ollie Osborne
Cole Rueck
Cameron Sisk
Ben Polland
Joshua Kelley
Past Champion
Chez Reavie
Adam Schenk
Adam Hadwin
Patrick Rodgers
Mark Hubbard
Beau Hossler
Doug Ghim
Patrick Fishburn
Andrew Putnam
Rico Hoey
Carson Young
Ryo Hisatsune
Chandler Phillips
Matti Schmid
David Lipsky
Ben Kohles
Vince Whaley
Mac Meissner
Greyson Sigg
Chan Kim
Jacob Bridgeman
Ben Silverman
Chad Ramey
Nate Lashley
Henrik Norlander
David Skinns
Sami Valimaki
Joel Dahmen
Sam Ryder
Aaron Wise
Ryan Gerard
Danny Walker
Isaiah Salinda
Alejandro Tosti
Max McGreevy
Kris Ventura
Steven Fisk
Kevin Roy
Lanto Griffin
Ricky Castillo
Jackson Suber
Quade Cummins
Jeremy Paul
Will Chandler
Paul Peterson
William Mouw
Frankie Capan III
Harry Higgs
John Pak
Noah Goodwin
Aaron Baddeley
Matthew Riedel
Mason Andersen
Taylor Dickson
Kevin Velo
Kaito Onishi
Thomas Rosenmueller
Cristobal Del Solar
Trevor Cone
Tim Widing
Hayden Buckley
Braden Thornberry
Bronson Burgoon
Anders Albertson
David Ford
Hayden Springer
Cameron Champ
Will Gordon
Joseph Bramlett
Dylan Wu
Taylor Montgomery
Pierceson Coody