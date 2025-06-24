Does the LPGA Dow Championship 2025 have a cut? Format and key details explored

The LPGA Dow Championship 2025 has a cut system after two rounds of play. The tournament has a 72-hole stroke play format, and it is a team event, with each team having two players. The first and third rounds will be played as alternate shots, while the second and last rounds will be played as fourballs.
After 36 holes, the top 33 players and ties will advance to the weekend. If there's a tie in the fourth round, the scoreboard leaders will proceed to a hole-by-hole playoff in an alternate shot format, and the winner of the playoff will be declared the champion.
The LPGA Dow Championship can be watched on Golf Channel, and here are the TV details for the same ( all times in EST):
- Thursday, June 26: 11 a.m.- 2 p.m.
- Friday, June 27: 11 a.m.- 2 p.m.
- Saturday, June 28: 3-6 p.m.
- Sunday, June 29: 3-6 p.m
The tournament can also be streamed on the NBC Sports app.
Who is playing at the LPGA Dow Championship 2025?
The 2025 LPGA Dow Championship will miss out on famous golfers like Nelly Korda and Charley Hull. However, the event will feature Jeeno Thitikul and Ruoning Yin as the defending champions. The event will also have top-tier players like Rose Zhang, Ayaka Furue, Lauren Coughlin, and more. Here's a full list of the LPGA Dow Championship field:
Kaleigh Babineaux / Jessica Jolly
Bailey Davis / Allyn Stephens
Haeran Ryu / Rose Zhang
Lydia Ko / Danielle Kang
Jeeno Thitikul / Ruoning Yin
Ayaka Furue / Narin An
Lauren Coughlin / Nasa Hataoka
Sei Young Kim / Auston Kim
Chanettee Wannasaen / Jaravee Boonchant
Patty Tavatanakit / Jennifer Chang
Jin Hee Im / Somi Lee
Jennifer Kupcho / Leona Maguire
Megan Khang / Lexi Thompson
Nataliya Guseva / Gigi Stoll
Lucy Li / Andrea Lee
Sarah Schmelzel / Albane Valenzuela
Ariya Jutanugarn / Moriya Jutanugarn
Jasmine Suwannapura / Haeji Kang
Allisen Corpuz / Dewi Weber
Bailey Tardy / Ryann O'Toole
Arpichaya Yubol / Pornanong Phatlum
Mi Hyang Lee / Jiwon Jeon
Linnea Strom / Frida Kinhult
Carlota Ciganda / Gaby Lopez
Hinako Shibuno / Minami Katsu
Alexa Pano / Dani Holmqvist
Brittany Altomare / Kristy McPherson
Ruixin Liu / Yu Liu
Yuna Nishimura / Malia Nam
Peiyun Chien / Min Lee
Hira Naveed / Sofia Garcia
Paula Reto / Amelia Lewis
Wei-Ling Hsu / Yani Tseng
Gemma Dryburgh / Cassie Porter
Kristen Gillman / Kate Smith-Stroh
Stacy Lewis / Maria Fassi
In Gee Chun / Jennifer Song
Sung Hyun Park / Ina Yoon
Jeongeun Lee6 / Soo Bin Joo
Rio Takeda / Miyu Yamashita
Cheyenne Knight / Elizabeth Szokol
Ingrid Lindblad / Benedetta Moresco
Chisato Iwai / Akie Iwai
Lindy Duncan / Miranda Wang
Yan Liu / Yahui Zhang
Saki Baba / Yuri Yoshida
Manon De Roey / Pauline Roussin-Bouchard
Weiwei Zhang / Liqi Zeng
Brooke Matthews / Lauren Hartlage
Lauren Morris / Jessica Porvasnik
Fatima Fernandez Cano / Caley McGinty
Jenny Bae / Robyn Choi
Fiona Xu / Mariel Galdiano
Madison Young / Daniela Iacobelli
Jenny Coleman / Dana Fall
Hyo Joon Jang / Annie Park
Aditi Ashok / Dottie Ardina
Bianca Pagdanganan / Ana Belac
Jodi Ewart Shadoff / Heather Lin
Savannah Grewal / Gurleen Kaur
Celine Borge / Polly Mack
Caroline Inglis / Amanda Doherty
Eun-Hee Ji / Natalie Gulbis
Mary Liu / Muni He
Jing Yan / Kumkang Park
Alena Sharp / Sarah Kemp
Sophia Popov / Pernilla Lindberg
Azahara Munoz / Julia Lopez Ramirez
Mina Kreiter / Brianna Do
Adela Cernousek / Kaitlyn Papp Budde
Karis Davidson / Daniela Darquea
Maude-Aimee Leblanc / Tiffany Chan