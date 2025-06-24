Does the LPGA Dow Championship 2025 have a cut? Format and key details explored

The LPGA Dow Championship 2025 has a cut system after two rounds of play. The tournament has a 72-hole stroke play format, and it is a team event, with each team having two players. The first and third rounds will be played as alternate shots, while the second and last rounds will be played as fourballs.

After 36 holes, the top 33 players and ties will advance to the weekend. If there's a tie in the fourth round, the scoreboard leaders will proceed to a hole-by-hole playoff in an alternate shot format, and the winner of the playoff will be declared the champion.

The LPGA Dow Championship can be watched on Golf Channel, and here are the TV details for the same ( all times in EST):

Thursday, June 26: 11 a.m.- 2 p.m.

Friday, June 27: 11 a.m.- 2 p.m.

Saturday, June 28: 3-6 p.m.

Sunday, June 29: 3-6 p.m

The tournament can also be streamed on the NBC Sports app.

Who is playing at the LPGA Dow Championship 2025?

The 2025 LPGA Dow Championship will miss out on famous golfers like Nelly Korda and Charley Hull. However, the event will feature Jeeno Thitikul and Ruoning Yin as the defending champions. The event will also have top-tier players like Rose Zhang, Ayaka Furue, Lauren Coughlin, and more. Here's a full list of the LPGA Dow Championship field:

Kaleigh Babineaux / Jessica Jolly

Bailey Davis / Allyn Stephens

Haeran Ryu / Rose Zhang

Lydia Ko / Danielle Kang

Jeeno Thitikul / Ruoning Yin

Ayaka Furue / Narin An

Lauren Coughlin / Nasa Hataoka

Sei Young Kim / Auston Kim

Chanettee Wannasaen / Jaravee Boonchant

Patty Tavatanakit / Jennifer Chang

Jin Hee Im / Somi Lee

Jennifer Kupcho / Leona Maguire

Megan Khang / Lexi Thompson

Nataliya Guseva / Gigi Stoll

Lucy Li / Andrea Lee

Sarah Schmelzel / Albane Valenzuela

Ariya Jutanugarn / Moriya Jutanugarn

Jasmine Suwannapura / Haeji Kang

Allisen Corpuz / Dewi Weber

Bailey Tardy / Ryann O'Toole

Arpichaya Yubol / Pornanong Phatlum

Mi Hyang Lee / Jiwon Jeon

Linnea Strom / Frida Kinhult

Carlota Ciganda / Gaby Lopez

Hinako Shibuno / Minami Katsu

Alexa Pano / Dani Holmqvist

Brittany Altomare / Kristy McPherson

Ruixin Liu / Yu Liu

Yuna Nishimura / Malia Nam

Peiyun Chien / Min Lee

Hira Naveed / Sofia Garcia

Paula Reto / Amelia Lewis

Wei-Ling Hsu / Yani Tseng

Gemma Dryburgh / Cassie Porter

Kristen Gillman / Kate Smith-Stroh

Stacy Lewis / Maria Fassi

In Gee Chun / Jennifer Song

Sung Hyun Park / Ina Yoon

Jeongeun Lee6 / Soo Bin Joo

Rio Takeda / Miyu Yamashita

Cheyenne Knight / Elizabeth Szokol

Ingrid Lindblad / Benedetta Moresco

Chisato Iwai / Akie Iwai

Lindy Duncan / Miranda Wang

Yan Liu / Yahui Zhang

Saki Baba / Yuri Yoshida

Manon De Roey / Pauline Roussin-Bouchard

Weiwei Zhang / Liqi Zeng

Brooke Matthews / Lauren Hartlage

Lauren Morris / Jessica Porvasnik

Fatima Fernandez Cano / Caley McGinty

Jenny Bae / Robyn Choi

Fiona Xu / Mariel Galdiano

Madison Young / Daniela Iacobelli

Jenny Coleman / Dana Fall

Hyo Joon Jang / Annie Park

Aditi Ashok / Dottie Ardina

Bianca Pagdanganan / Ana Belac

Jodi Ewart Shadoff / Heather Lin

Savannah Grewal / Gurleen Kaur

Celine Borge / Polly Mack

Caroline Inglis / Amanda Doherty

Eun-Hee Ji / Natalie Gulbis

Mary Liu / Muni He

Jing Yan / Kumkang Park

Alena Sharp / Sarah Kemp

Sophia Popov / Pernilla Lindberg

Azahara Munoz / Julia Lopez Ramirez

Mina Kreiter / Brianna Do

Adela Cernousek / Kaitlyn Papp Budde

Karis Davidson / Daniela Darquea

Maude-Aimee Leblanc / Tiffany Chan

