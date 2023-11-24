Does Rory McIlroy own a private jet? All you need to know

Rory McIlroy is one of the best golfers in the circuit currently. With 37 professional wins, including four Major championships, he is one of the most decorated players of all time.

Besides that, McIlroy has earned a substantial sum, boasting a net worth of more than $170 million. He is second only to Tiger Woods on the PGA Tour career money leaders list, with total winnings of $80,095,557 so far.

With Woods hardly active on the PGA Tour, McIlroy has lately become the face of golf and his stakes have soared as well. Similarly, like the 15-time Major champion, McIlroy also owns a private jet worth millions.

The Northern Irishman owns the Bombardier Challenger 605, which costs more than $30 million. Purchased in 2018, the Challenger 605 can achieve a maximum speed of Mach 0.885 and has a maximum range of 3,910 miles.

Three years after buying the private jet, McIlroy spoke about the 'guilt' he felt due to his increasing carbon footprint. He was quoted as saying by Golf Digest:

"I flew back home privately. It was just me on the plane and I just got this massive sense of guilt come over me, just because this can’t be good and all that sort of stuff."

Upon realization, Rory McIlroy decided to pay around $150,000 per year to compensate for the carbon footprint, as suggested by the GEO Foundation. For the uninitiated, the GEO Foundation focuses on golf sustainability.

"I take it seriously, especially when you see some of these weather events that are happening, And I live in a part of the world where hurricanes are very prevalent," he said as per Sports Rush.

Last year, Rory McIlroy amassed total earnings of $41.5 million, including $34 million from endorsements. He has a deal with Nike, Omega, NBC Sports for GolfPass, data analytics company Optum, and TaylorMade Golf. He has also invested in ventures such as Whoop, Future, and Let's Get Checked.

The four-time Major champion also co-owns TMRW Sports with Tiger. TMRW Sports was set to launch the tech-infused TGL in 2024, which was postponed by one year due to the damage that occurred at its venue in Florida.

Rory McIlroy tops 2023 PGA Tour PIP list

Rory McIlroy has topped the PGA Tour's PIP list for the first time since its introduction. The 34-year-old Northern Irishman has displaced Tiger Woods as he became the winner of a $15 million bonus from the tour.

The Players Impact Program was launched in 2021, and Woods has been getting the highest sum since then. However, this time he had to settle for the second spot, as he would receive $12 million. The Masters Champion, Jon Rahm, finished third and will receive $9 million. Here's the complete PIP list:

Rory McIlroy: $15 million Tiger Woods: $12 million Jon Rahm: $9 million Jordan Spieth: $7.5 million Scottie Scheffler: $6 million Rickie Fowler: $5.5 million Viktor Hovland: $5 million Justin Thomas: $5 million Tommy Fleetwood: $5 million Max Homa: $5 million Xander Schauffele: $3 million Jason Day: $3 million Tony Finau: $3 million Collin Morikawa: $3 million Matt Fitzpatrick: $3 million Wyndham Clark: $2 million Cameron Young: $2 million Justin Rose: $2 million Patrick Cantlay: $2 million Brian Harman: $2 million.