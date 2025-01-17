Does The American Express 2025 have a cut? Format explored

The 2025 American Express will have a cut system like other PGA Tour events. However, unlike several other PGA Tour tournaments, which have a cut system after 36 holes, the American Express will have a cut system after 54 holes.

The elimination will take place on Saturday, 18 January, after three rounds of intense competition. Following this, only the top 70 and ties will advance to the Sunday round to finish the rest of the 18 holes. The final round will take place at Pete Dye-designed Stadium Course at PGA West.

The game started with a full field of 156 players and American Express is the second tournament on the 2025 PGA Tour roster which has a full field. Currently, J.T. Poston is leading the tournament after the first round with 10 under.

Trending

The second place is occupied by Justin Lower with 9 under and Jason Day is tied for the third place with four other golfers at 8 under.

The second round of the American Express will take place on Friday, January 17.

What are the tee times and pairings for round two of the American Express?

A full field of golfers will play at three different courses on day two of the American Express with Bill Haas and Andrew Putnam teeing off at 11:30 am on the first tee off the La Quinta Country Club.

Justin Lower and Ben Kohles will start at 11:30 on the Nicklaus tournament course. Jason Dufner and David Lipsky will play at 11:40 pm on the first tee of the Pete Dye Stadium Course.

Here's the entire list of tee times and pairings ( all times in ET):

La Quinta Country Club

Tee No. 1

11:30 a.m. – Bill Haas, Andrew Putnam

11:41 a.m. – Brendon Todd, Patton Kizzire

11:52 a.m. – Anders Albertson, Philip Knowles

12:03 p.m. – Trey Mullinax, Carson Young

12:14 p.m. – Chan Kim, Sam Stevens

12:25 p.m. – Davis Riley, Nick Hardy

12:36 p.m. – Kris Ventura, Jesper Svensson

12:47 p.m. – Ben Silverman, Wesley Bryan

12:58 p.m. – Matt McCarty, Vincent Norrman

1:09 p.m. – Will Chandler, Kyle Mendoza

1:20 p.m. – Jacob Bridgeman, Joe Highsmith

1:31 p.m. – Emiliano Grillo, Adam Schenk

1:42 p.m. – Thomas Rosenmueller, Mason Andersen

Tee No. 10

11:30 a.m. – Taylor Montgomery, Bronson Burgoon

11:41 a.m. – Matt Kuchar, Cam Davis

11:52 a.m. – Paul Peterson, Takumi Kanaya

12:03 p.m. – Chez Reavie, Aaron Baddeley

12:14 p.m. – Nick Taylor, Tom Kim

12:25 p.m. – Sungjae Im, Mackenzie Hughes

12:36 p.m. – Alex Smalley, Patrick Rodgers

12:47 p.m. – Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Harris English

12:58 p.m. – Lucas Glover, Erik van Rooyen

1:09 p.m. – Kevin Velo, Jackson Suber

1:20 p.m. – Lanto Griffin, Bud Cauley

1:31 p.m. – Luke List, Kevin Yu

1:42 p.m. – Kevin Roy, Ricky Castillo

Nicklaus Tournament Course

Tee No. 1

11:30 a.m. – Justin Lower, Ben Kohles

11:41 a.m. – Chris Kirk, Davis Thompson

11:52 a.m. – Rikuya Hoshino, Taylor Dickson

12:03 p.m. – Doug Ghim, Sam Ryder

12:14 p.m. – Zach Johnson, Kevin Kisner

12:25 p.m. – Si Woo Kim, Kurt Kitayama

12:36 p.m. – Quade Cummins, Noah Goodwin

12:47 p.m. – J.J. Spaun, Rico Hoey

12:58 p.m. – Rafael Campos, Peter Malnati

1:09 p.m. – Kaito Onishi, Jeremy Paul

1:20 p.m. – Patrick Fishburn, Andrew Novak

1:31 p.m. – Tony Finau, Will Zalatoris

1:42 p.m. – Aldrich Potgieter, Braden Thornberry

Tee No. 10

11:30 a.m. – Adam Hadwin, Ryan Palmer

11:41 a.m. – Patrick Cantlay, Billy Horschel

11:52 a.m. – Matteo Manassero, Michael Thorbjornsen

12:03 p.m. – Charley Hoffman, Eric Cole

12:14 p.m. – Keith Mitchell, Brandt Snedeker

12:25 p.m. – Justin Thomas, Jason Day

12:36 p.m. – Greyson Sigg, Vince Whaley

12:47 p.m. – Camilo Villegas, Nico Echavarria

12:58 p.m. – Wyndham Clark, Rickie Fowler

1:09 p.m. – Blades Brown, Isaiah Salinda

1:20 p.m. – Max Greyserman, Kevin Streelman

1:31 p.m. – Nick Dunlap, Sam Burns

1:42 p.m. – John Pak, Tim Widing

Pete Dye Stadium Course

Tee No. 1

11:40 a.m. – Jason Dufner, David Lipsky

11:31 a.m. – Mark Hubbard, Daniel Berger

11:52 a.m. – Steven Fisk, Trevor Cone

12:03 p.m. – Sami Valimaki, Henrik Norlander

12:14 p.m. – Danny Willett, Victor Perez

12:25 p.m. – Jake Knapp, J.T. Poston

12:36 p.m. – Beau Hossler, Will Gordon

12:47 p.m. – Tom Hoge, Cameron Young

12:58 p.m. – Francesco Molinari, Jhonattan Vegas

1:09 p.m. – Alejandro Tosti, Cristobal Del Solar

1:20 p.m. – Joel Dahmen, Ben Griffin

1:31 p.m. – Brian Harman, Sepp Straka

1:42 p.m. – William Mouw, Ryan Gerard

Tee No. 10

11:30 a.m. – Ben Martin, Chandler Phillips

11:41 a.m. – Brice Garnett, Harry Hall

11:52 a.m. – Danny Walker, Matthew Riedel

12:03 p.m. – Nate Lashley, David Skinns

12:14 p.m. – Frankie Capan III, Antoine Rozner

12:25 p.m. – Chad Ramey, K.H. Lee

12:36 p.m. – Chesson Hadley, Harry Higgs

12:47 p.m. – Michael Kim, Mac Meissner

12:58 p.m. – Taylor Moore, Lee Hodges

1:09 p.m. – Norman Xiong, Brian Campbell

1:20 p.m. – Ryo Hisatsune, Matti Schmid

1:31 p.m. – Chris Gotterup, Adam Svensson

1:43 p.m. – Max McGreevy, Hayden Buckley

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback