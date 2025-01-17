Does The American Express 2025 have a cut? Format explored

The 2025 American Express will have a cut system like other PGA Tour events. However, unlike several other PGA Tour tournaments, which have a cut system after 36 holes, the American Express will have a cut system after 54 holes.
The elimination will take place on Saturday, 18 January, after three rounds of intense competition. Following this, only the top 70 and ties will advance to the Sunday round to finish the rest of the 18 holes. The final round will take place at Pete Dye-designed Stadium Course at PGA West.
The game started with a full field of 156 players and American Express is the second tournament on the 2025 PGA Tour roster which has a full field. Currently, J.T. Poston is leading the tournament after the first round with 10 under.
The second place is occupied by Justin Lower with 9 under and Jason Day is tied for the third place with four other golfers at 8 under.
The second round of the American Express will take place on Friday, January 17.
What are the tee times and pairings for round two of the American Express?
A full field of golfers will play at three different courses on day two of the American Express with Bill Haas and Andrew Putnam teeing off at 11:30 am on the first tee off the La Quinta Country Club.
Justin Lower and Ben Kohles will start at 11:30 on the Nicklaus tournament course. Jason Dufner and David Lipsky will play at 11:40 pm on the first tee of the Pete Dye Stadium Course.
Here's the entire list of tee times and pairings ( all times in ET):
La Quinta Country Club
Tee No. 1
11:30 a.m. – Bill Haas, Andrew Putnam
11:41 a.m. – Brendon Todd, Patton Kizzire
11:52 a.m. – Anders Albertson, Philip Knowles
12:03 p.m. – Trey Mullinax, Carson Young
12:14 p.m. – Chan Kim, Sam Stevens
12:25 p.m. – Davis Riley, Nick Hardy
12:36 p.m. – Kris Ventura, Jesper Svensson
12:47 p.m. – Ben Silverman, Wesley Bryan
12:58 p.m. – Matt McCarty, Vincent Norrman
1:09 p.m. – Will Chandler, Kyle Mendoza
1:20 p.m. – Jacob Bridgeman, Joe Highsmith
1:31 p.m. – Emiliano Grillo, Adam Schenk
1:42 p.m. – Thomas Rosenmueller, Mason Andersen
Tee No. 10
11:30 a.m. – Taylor Montgomery, Bronson Burgoon
11:41 a.m. – Matt Kuchar, Cam Davis
11:52 a.m. – Paul Peterson, Takumi Kanaya
12:03 p.m. – Chez Reavie, Aaron Baddeley
12:14 p.m. – Nick Taylor, Tom Kim
12:25 p.m. – Sungjae Im, Mackenzie Hughes
12:36 p.m. – Alex Smalley, Patrick Rodgers
12:47 p.m. – Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Harris English
12:58 p.m. – Lucas Glover, Erik van Rooyen
1:09 p.m. – Kevin Velo, Jackson Suber
1:20 p.m. – Lanto Griffin, Bud Cauley
1:31 p.m. – Luke List, Kevin Yu
1:42 p.m. – Kevin Roy, Ricky Castillo
Nicklaus Tournament Course
Tee No. 1
11:30 a.m. – Justin Lower, Ben Kohles
11:41 a.m. – Chris Kirk, Davis Thompson
11:52 a.m. – Rikuya Hoshino, Taylor Dickson
12:03 p.m. – Doug Ghim, Sam Ryder
12:14 p.m. – Zach Johnson, Kevin Kisner
12:25 p.m. – Si Woo Kim, Kurt Kitayama
12:36 p.m. – Quade Cummins, Noah Goodwin
12:47 p.m. – J.J. Spaun, Rico Hoey
12:58 p.m. – Rafael Campos, Peter Malnati
1:09 p.m. – Kaito Onishi, Jeremy Paul
1:20 p.m. – Patrick Fishburn, Andrew Novak
1:31 p.m. – Tony Finau, Will Zalatoris
1:42 p.m. – Aldrich Potgieter, Braden Thornberry
Tee No. 10
11:30 a.m. – Adam Hadwin, Ryan Palmer
11:41 a.m. – Patrick Cantlay, Billy Horschel
11:52 a.m. – Matteo Manassero, Michael Thorbjornsen
12:03 p.m. – Charley Hoffman, Eric Cole
12:14 p.m. – Keith Mitchell, Brandt Snedeker
12:25 p.m. – Justin Thomas, Jason Day
12:36 p.m. – Greyson Sigg, Vince Whaley
12:47 p.m. – Camilo Villegas, Nico Echavarria
12:58 p.m. – Wyndham Clark, Rickie Fowler
1:09 p.m. – Blades Brown, Isaiah Salinda
1:20 p.m. – Max Greyserman, Kevin Streelman
1:31 p.m. – Nick Dunlap, Sam Burns
1:42 p.m. – John Pak, Tim Widing
Pete Dye Stadium Course
Tee No. 1
11:40 a.m. – Jason Dufner, David Lipsky
11:31 a.m. – Mark Hubbard, Daniel Berger
11:52 a.m. – Steven Fisk, Trevor Cone
12:03 p.m. – Sami Valimaki, Henrik Norlander
12:14 p.m. – Danny Willett, Victor Perez
12:25 p.m. – Jake Knapp, J.T. Poston
12:36 p.m. – Beau Hossler, Will Gordon
12:47 p.m. – Tom Hoge, Cameron Young
12:58 p.m. – Francesco Molinari, Jhonattan Vegas
1:09 p.m. – Alejandro Tosti, Cristobal Del Solar
1:20 p.m. – Joel Dahmen, Ben Griffin
1:31 p.m. – Brian Harman, Sepp Straka
1:42 p.m. – William Mouw, Ryan Gerard
Tee No. 10
11:30 a.m. – Ben Martin, Chandler Phillips
11:41 a.m. – Brice Garnett, Harry Hall
11:52 a.m. – Danny Walker, Matthew Riedel
12:03 p.m. – Nate Lashley, David Skinns
12:14 p.m. – Frankie Capan III, Antoine Rozner
12:25 p.m. – Chad Ramey, K.H. Lee
12:36 p.m. – Chesson Hadley, Harry Higgs
12:47 p.m. – Michael Kim, Mac Meissner
12:58 p.m. – Taylor Moore, Lee Hodges
1:09 p.m. – Norman Xiong, Brian Campbell
1:20 p.m. – Ryo Hisatsune, Matti Schmid
1:31 p.m. – Chris Gotterup, Adam Svensson
1:43 p.m. – Max McGreevy, Hayden Buckley