"Doesn't bother me" - LPGA icon Charley Hull shuts down critics with a bold statement

LPGA phenom Charley Hull shut down critics with a bold statement. She will be playing in this week's HSBC Women's World Championship, which is taking place from February 27 to March 2 in Singapore. Before the tournament, she joined the press conference at the venue.

The LPGA shared a video of Hull and a photo of the golfer along with her quotes from the interview:

“I just want to go out there, do me. And people like me for the way I am, that's cool. If they don't, doesn't bother me. Just being me. As long as my friends and family love me, I'm just happy doing my own thing.”

Before this, Hull played at the Founders Cup pres. by U.S. Virgin Islands and she finished at T19 in the tournament with a score of 8 under 276. She shot 68 in the opening round of the event with three birdies on the front nine and two on the back nine.

Charley Hull shot 72 in the second round with two birdies on the front nine and no birdies on the back nine. In the third round, Hull fired 66 with five birdies on the front nine and three birdies on the back nine. Next, she scored 70 in the fourth round with two consecutive birdies on the front nine. Hull missed only one cutline last season.

How did Charley Hull perform in the 2024 season?

Charley Hull missed the cutline at the Amundi Evian Championship but she had four top 10 finishes throughout the 2024 LPGA season including a T2 at the ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican, a T7 at the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions, and more. Here's a list of Hull's 2024 performances so far:

Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions: T7, 74-66-70-71, 281 (-7)

Honda LPGA Thailand at the Siam Country Club: T54, 75-69-69-71, 284 (-4)

FIR HILLS SERI PAK Championship at the Palos Verdes Golf Club: T10, 70-69-68-72, 279 (-5)

Ford Championship pres. by KCC at the Seville Golf and Country Club: Withdrawn

The Chevron Championship at The Club at Carlton Woods: T23, 74-71-70-72, 287 (-1)

JM Eagle LA Championship pres. by Plastpro: T13, 71-70-71-70, 282 (-2)

Mizuho Americas Open at the Liberty National Golf Club: T34, 70-70-75-69, 284 (-4)

U.S. Women's Open pres. by Ally at the Lancaster Country Club: T19, 75-72-72-67, 286 (+6)

KPMG Women's PGA Championship at the Sahalee Country Club: T16, 70-73-72-74, 289 (+1)

The Amundi Evian Championship at the Evian Resort Golf Club: Missed cut

ISPS Handa Women's Scottish Open at the Dundonald Links: T5, 70-68-69-73, 280 (-8)

AIG Women's Open at the St Andrews Links (Old Course): T20, 67-72-75-75, 289 (+1)

Kroger Queen City Championship pres. by P&G: T19, 70-70-68-70, 278 (-10)

Maybank Championship: T12, 72-70-69-65, 276 (-12)

The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican: T2, 64-66-68-71, 269 (-11)

CME Group Tour Championship: T16, 73-66-66-72, 277 (-11)

