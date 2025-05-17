‘Doesn’t care anymore’: 2X Major Champ Dustin Johnson's recent performances make golf world blame his move to LIV Golf

Two-time major champion Dustin Johnson received a special exemption from the PGA of America to compete at the 2025 PGA Championship. However, his struggles continued, as he carded a 78 in the opening round and a 76 on Friday (May 16), finishing 12-over across two rounds.

Since joining LIV Golf, Johnson’s results in majors have raised many eyebrows. He made the cut at the 2024 PGA Championship but only managed a T43 finish. Aside from that, he has now missed the cut in five of his last 10 major starts.

At the 2023 Open Championship at Royal Liverpool, Johnson missed the cut after finishing at 13-over par. He posted rounds of 78 and 79 at the 2024 Masters, again totaling 13-over and missing the weekend. He also failed to make the cut at the 2024 U.S. Open at Pinehurst No. 2 after rounds of 74 and 75 (9-over). His poor form continued in 2025, where he missed the cut at the Masters after rounds of 74 and 73 (3-over).

The trend hasn’t gone unnoticed as NUCLR Golf posted on X:

"Dustin Johnson has now missed the cut in 5 of his last 10 major starts and hasn’t recorded a Top 10 since 2023. What has gone wrong for the LIV Golf star?"

Fans were quick to react, with many blaming his move to LIV Golf and the contract he signed, which was reportedly worth $125 million (per FOX Sports).

One fan commented:

"Harder to put in the work when you get that much money."

Another claimed Johnson did not care about his results since joining LIV:

"He simply got paid and doesn’t care anymore. I’m not mad at him for it I’d prob take the money too but let’s stop acting like it’s some big mystery"

One user even called the former World No. 1 boring:

"Most boring player to have ever played at his level"

One user wrote, "Johnson's mental focus is presumably gone. Priorities have changed."

A few comments were even more direct, as one wrote:

"Washed.. The LIV tour is a retirement league. Why would any of these golfers want to continue to work on their game when they don't care and don't need to."

Dustin Johnson hasn’t won on the LIV Golf circuit this season either. His last win came at the Las Vegas event in 2024. Before that, he claimed titles in Boston (2022) and Tulsa (2023).

How has Dustin Johnson performed in the 2025 LIV Golf season so far?

Dustin Johnson is currently ranked 28th in the LIV Golf standings. His season began in Riyadh, where he finished T44 at 2-under par. He followed that with a T31 finish in Adelaide.

In Hong Kong, Johnson struggled and ended up 54th at 1-over par. His best performance of the season came in Singapore, where he tied for fifth at 9-under par.

He later finished T27 in Miami with a 7-over score. In Mexico City, Johnson showed strong form again, tying for seventh at 9-under. Most recently, he placed T34 in Korea, finishing 1-under par.

