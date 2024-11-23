"Doing a lot of rehab still"- Nelly Korda gives update on neck injury at CME Group Tour Championship

Nelly Korda provided an update on her neck injury at the 2024 CME Group Tour Championship. The American golfer suffered a minor neck injury last month and withdrew from two back-to-back LPGA Tour events scheduled to take place in Asia. However, Korda finally returned to the greens at The Annika driven by Gainbridge at Pelican, and secured her seventh LPGA Tour title of the year.

Nelly Korda is also competing in the season-concluding event this week, the CME Group Tour Championship. During the press conference after the second round on Friday, November 22, she provided an update on her neck injury. The world No. 1 said that while the injury was getting better, there was still "a lot of rehab" to be done (as quoted by ASAP Sports):

"It's getting better every day, yeah. Doing a lot of rehab still with Kim, strengthening. That's how I start out my day. Kimberly knocks on my door in the morning and we start the rehab sessions."

Nelly Korda is having an incredible season on the LPGA Tour in 2024. Despite her neck injury, she bounced back in full form and won a tournament last week. She is also in contention to win the CME Group Tour Championship.

"I haven't had any time to rest" - Nelly Korda reflects on her 'mental reset' while playing at the 2024 CME Group Tour Championship

Korda had a rough start at the 2024 CME Group Tour Championship on Thursday, November 21, at the Tiburon Golf Club, finishing with a score of 72. However, after the tough start, she quickly bounced back with a stunning 66 in the second round, climbing into a tie for fourth place.

During the press conference on Friday, a reporter asked how she mentally reset to improve after the first round. In response, Korda explained that she hadn’t had much time to rest but maintained her focus on the game. She said (as quoted by the aforementioned source):

"I think I just also needed to just go and stay in, too," Korda said. "You know, having the pro-am parties and then the Rolex dinner on top of that, I haven't had any time to rest. Obviously super grateful for that and Terry and everyone coming out here and supporting us."

"But it's nice to kind of have a day where you can reset mentally. Had that. Ate dinner in bed. That was great. Just kind of knew I had an early morning round and the winds are going to be a little bit stronger out here, and really tried to focus on that one single thought," she added.

Nelly Korda has been phenomenal on the LPGA Tour this season. She has won seven tournaments and recorded ten top-10 finishes.

