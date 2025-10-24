  • home icon
"Don't have to ask me twice" - Collin Morikawa swaps clubs for a chef's hat in Singapore

By Shobhit Kukreti
Modified Oct 24, 2025 10:46 GMT
Collin Morikawa (Image Source: Getty)

Collin Morikawa recently donned a chef’s hat instead of holding a golf club for a change. The star golfer made a visit to Singapore, where he tried cooking with popular chefs.

Collin Morikawa is a six-time winner on the PGA Tour and has won two major championships. During his visit to Singapore, he spent some time at Marina Bay Sands, where he hung out with chefs Tetsuya Wakuda and Pavel Nigai and tried his hand at cooking. However, he admitted that most of the work was done by the star chefs and that he was better at eating.

"Cooking competition? Don’t have to ask me twice," he wrote on Instagram. "Probably better at eating than the actual cooking but thank you @cheftetsuyawakuda @pavel_nigai for showing us how it’s done"
"Always a great time in Singapore @marinabaysands @las_vegas_sands, if you’re looking for a new trishaw driver or chef, you know where to find me🚴‍♂️👨‍🍳"
Is Collin Morikawa playing at the Bank of Utah Championship 2025?

Collin Morikawa is not competing at the Bank of Utah Championship, which began on Thursday, October 23 at Black Desert Resort in Ivins, Utah. The 28-year-old golfer was last seen at the Baycurrent Classic, where he tied for 14th.

This season was another winless year for Morikawa as he struggled to cross the final hurdle. He played 21 events and made 18 cuts but registered just four top-10s. He also had two runner-up finishes but couldn’t turn either into a win.

Here's a look at Collin Morikawa's performance this season:

  • The Sentry: 2, -32 (66, 65, 62, 67)
  • AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am: T17, -11 (69, 67, 71, 70)
  • The Genesis Invitational: T17, -3 (73, 72, 73, 67)
  • Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard: 2, -10 (71, 68, 67, 72)
  • The Players Championship: T10, -7 (70, 65, 77, 69)
  • Masters Tournament: T14, -3 (72, 69, 72, 72)
  • RBC Heritage: T54, -3 (69, 66, 77, 69)
  • Zurich Classic of New Orleans: CUT, -8 (61, 75)
  • Truist Championship: T17, -7 (63, 70, 72, 68)
  • PGA Championship: T50, +4 (70, 72, 74, 72)
  • the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday: T20, +2 (67, 75, 77, 71)
  • U.S. Open: T23, +8 (70, 74, 74, 70)
  • Travelers Championship: T42, -1 (67, 71, 69, 72)
  • Rocket Classic: T8, -19 (69, 64, 68, 68)
  • Genesis Scottish Open: CUT, +4 (68, 76)
  • The Open Championship: CUT, +7 (75, 74)
  • FedEx St. Jude Championship: T22, -6 (66, 65, 72, 71)
  • BMW Championship: T33, +6 (70, 74, 67, 75)
  • TOUR Championship: T19, -8 (64, 70, 70, 68)
  • Procore Championship: T43, -5 (72, 68, 72, 71)
  • Baycurrent Classic: T14, -10 (71, 68, 72, 63)
