"Don’t blame her. Lexi Thompson is slow" – Fans back Charley Hull patiently waiting out rivals' slow pace at U.S. Women’s Open 2025

Charley Hull had a special way of protesting the slow play of her groupmates at the U.S. Women's Open 2025. The English star decided to sit on the next tee while Lexi Thompson and Nelly Korda were still finishing the eighth hole.

Ad

On Thursday, May 29, Hull was paired alongside Thompson and Korda on the first day at Erin Hills. She and Korda shot 72, while Thompson posted a 1-over 73 in their opening rounds.

Meg Adkins of The Fried Egg Golf shared a picture of Hull waiting on the 9th tee and wrote:

"Charley already sitting on 9 tee before Lexi's finished up putting on 8."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Fans online had mixed opinions on Charley Hull's action. While a few fans criticized her, calling it against golf etiquette, most felt it wasn’t her fault that others were playing way too slow.

Here's a look at some reactions:

"Don’t blame her. Lexi is slow," one fan wrote.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Hard to watch so. Must be torture out there for the quicker players," another fan posted.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Pace of play on LPGA is despicable. It's an unwatchable product," one fan commented.

"Charley’s my favorite player in the world, male or female. She’s right, by the way," another fan remarked.

"The pace of play in the LPGA is insanely slow. I’ve attended several LPGA tournaments and I’d rather watch paint dry, than wait for a player putt. This maybe why their viewership is rock bottom," this user opined.

Ad

"Love it!! Call it out," one fan wrote.

How did Charley Hull perform at the U.S. Women's Open 2025? Hole by hole performance explored

Here's a look at Charley Hull's hole-by-hole performance at the U.S. Women's Open 2025:

Par 5, Hole 1: 4 (-1)

Par 4, Hole 2: 5 (E)

Par 4, Hole 3: 4 (E)

Par 4, Hole 4: 5 (+1)

Par 4, Hole 5: 4 (+1)

Par 3, Hole 6: 4 (+2)

Par 5, Hole 7: 4 (+1)

Par 4, Hole 8: 4 (+1)

Par 3, Hole 9: 4 (+2)

OUT: 38 (+2)

Par 4, Hole 10: 4 (+2)

Par 4, Hole 11: 4 (+2)

Par 4, Hole 12: 3 (+1)

Par 3, Hole 13: 3 (+1)

Par 5, Hole 14: 5 (+1)

Par 4, Hole 15: 4 (+1)

Par 3, Hole 16: 2 (E)

Par 4, Hole 17: 4 (E)

Par 5, Hole 18: 5 (E)

IN: 34 (E)

TOTAL: 72 (E)

Charley Hull, Nelly Korda, and Lexi Thompson will begin the second round on Friday, May 30, at 7:40 am ET from the tenth hole.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shobhit Kukreti Shobhit is one of Sportskeeda’s most seasoned golf journalists, having already authored 3600+ articles and received nearly 5.7 million reads. Prior to his current role, he worked with the Asiana Times after completing his MSc in Geology, giving him a solid foundation in understanding the terrain, variety and challenges posed by various golf courses.



He is a keen follower of the sport and keeps himself updated about the latest trends, news and updates via social media and various news platforms. Shobhit is also methodical about accuracy, going through multiple articles from leading media houses and reputed sources before writing his own. Simultaneously, he specializes in writing reader-friendly content that conveys the necessary information in simple language.



Shobhit was a fan of Tiger Woods growing up, but of late, Nelly Korda, Scottie Scheffler and Ludvig Aberg have caught his attention.



He likes to spend his downtime singing and writing, while he is also an avid watcher of cricket and tennis. Know More