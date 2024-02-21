"Don't care" "Andrew Waterman returns!" - Fans react as Yasir Al Rumayyan enters the PGA Tour Champions event in the Morocco Pro-Am field

LIV Golf chairman Yasir Al-Rumayyan is reportedly going to play in the PGA Tour Champions Trophy Hassan II Pro-Am, which will take place on Wednesday, February 21, at Royal Golf Dar Es Salam in Rabat, Morocco.
Golf Channel's Brentley Romine reported on Tuesday that Al Rumayyan's name was listed among the amateurs contesting in the Pro-Am on Wednesday. Listed as a handicap of 12, he is grouped alongside Indian veteran Arjun Atwal and two other amateurs, Tarik Sijilmassi and Mustapha Terrab.
Rumayyan and his group will tee off on Wednesday at 12:10 pm local time from the first hole for the Trophy Hassan II Pro-Am.
Fans online had mixed reactions to Rumayyan's entry in the PGA Tour-sanctioned event. A few fans also took a fun dig at him for entering with the Andrew Waterman pseudonym at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship last year.
Here's a look at some of the reactions:
"Don't care," one fan wrote.
"Andrew Waterman returns!" another commented.
"What are we supposed to do with this information?" another fan chimed in.
"GREAT to see! I’d place a hefty wager on his Excellence to win the tournament, if that were available!" another averred.
"Thought this was gonna be the Myrtle Beach YouTube tournament for a spot in the pga tour event 😂," one fan wrote.
Here's a look at some more reactions:
Who is playing at the PGA Tour Champions event in Morocco? Field explored
The PGA Tour Champions Trophy Hassan II in Morocco will be a 66-player field competing over three rounds at Royal Golf Dar Es Salam's Red Course. They will compete for a purse size of $2 million, and the winner will receive $320,000.
The playing field at the PGA Tour Champions event in Morocco includes K.J. Choi, José María Olazábal as well as the defending champion Stephen Ames.
Here's the complete field for the Trophy Hassan II in Morocco:
- Mario Tiziani
- Jeff Maggert
- Kirk Triplett
- Glen Day
- Scott Dunlap
- Bob Estes
- Rob Labritz
- Ángel Cabrera
- Stuart Appleby
- Tim Petrovic
- John Senden
- Olin Browne
- John Daly
- Jason Bohn
- Tim O'Neal
- Chris DiMarco
- David Branshaw
- Tom Pernice Jr.
- Adilson da Silva
- Woody Austin
- Paul Stankowski
- Tom Gillis
- David McKenzie
- Billy Mayfair
- Tom Lehman
- Brandt Jobe
- Ken Tanigawa
- James Kingston
- Steve Pate
- Wes Short, Jr.
- Thomas Bjørn
- Scott Parel
- Shane Bertsch
- Steve Allan
- Ricardo Gonzalez
- Carlos Franco
- Charlie Wi
- Joe Durant
- Y.E. Yang
- Michael Jonzon
- Russ Cochran
- David Bransdon
- Duffy Waldorf
- Brian Gay
- Jeff Sluman
- Michael Wright
- Esteban Toledo
- Joakim Haeggman
- Richard Green
- Billy Andrade
- Boo Weekley
- Ken Duke
- Rod Pampling
- Paul Broadhurst
- K.J. Choi
- José María Olazábal
- Mark Hensby
- Alex Cejka
- Brett Quigley
- Thongchai Jaidee
- Stephen Ames
- Miguel Angel Jiménez
- Colin Montgomerie
- Heath Slocum
- Arjun Atwal
- Peter Baker