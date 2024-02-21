"Don't care" "Andrew Waterman returns!" - Fans react as Yasir Al Rumayyan enters the PGA Tour Champions event in the Morocco Pro-Am field

LIV Golf chairman Yasir Al-Rumayyan is reportedly going to play in the PGA Tour Champions Trophy Hassan II Pro-Am, which will take place on Wednesday, February 21, at Royal Golf Dar Es Salam in Rabat, Morocco.

Golf Channel's Brentley Romine reported on Tuesday that Al Rumayyan's name was listed among the amateurs contesting in the Pro-Am on Wednesday. Listed as a handicap of 12, he is grouped alongside Indian veteran Arjun Atwal and two other amateurs, Tarik Sijilmassi and Mustapha Terrab.

Rumayyan and his group will tee off on Wednesday at 12:10 pm local time from the first hole for the Trophy Hassan II Pro-Am.

Expand Tweet

Fans online had mixed reactions to Rumayyan's entry in the PGA Tour-sanctioned event. A few fans also took a fun dig at him for entering with the Andrew Waterman pseudonym at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship last year.

Here's a look at some of the reactions:

"Don't care," one fan wrote.

Expand Tweet

"Andrew Waterman returns!" another commented.

Expand Tweet

"What are we supposed to do with this information?" another fan chimed in.

Expand Tweet

"GREAT to see! I’d place a hefty wager on his Excellence to win the tournament, if that were available!" another averred.

Expand Tweet

"Thought this was gonna be the Myrtle Beach YouTube tournament for a spot in the pga tour event 😂," one fan wrote.

Expand Tweet

Here's a look at some more reactions:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Who is playing at the PGA Tour Champions event in Morocco? Field explored

The PGA Tour Champions Trophy Hassan II in Morocco will be a 66-player field competing over three rounds at Royal Golf Dar Es Salam's Red Course. They will compete for a purse size of $2 million, and the winner will receive $320,000.

The playing field at the PGA Tour Champions event in Morocco includes K.J. Choi, José María Olazábal as well as the defending champion Stephen Ames.

Here's the complete field for the Trophy Hassan II in Morocco:

Mario Tiziani

Jeff Maggert

Kirk Triplett

Glen Day

Scott Dunlap

Bob Estes

Rob Labritz

Ángel Cabrera

Stuart Appleby

Tim Petrovic

John Senden

Olin Browne

John Daly

Jason Bohn

Tim O'Neal

Chris DiMarco

David Branshaw

Tom Pernice Jr.

Adilson da Silva

Woody Austin

Paul Stankowski

Tom Gillis

David McKenzie

Billy Mayfair

Tom Lehman

Brandt Jobe

Ken Tanigawa

James Kingston

Steve Pate

Wes Short, Jr.

Thomas Bjørn

Scott Parel

Shane Bertsch

Steve Allan

Ricardo Gonzalez

Carlos Franco

Charlie Wi

Joe Durant

Y.E. Yang

Michael Jonzon

Russ Cochran

David Bransdon

Duffy Waldorf

Brian Gay

Jeff Sluman

Michael Wright

Esteban Toledo

Joakim Haeggman

Richard Green

Billy Andrade

Boo Weekley

Ken Duke

Rod Pampling

Paul Broadhurst

K.J. Choi

José María Olazábal

Mark Hensby

Alex Cejka

Brett Quigley

Thongchai Jaidee

Stephen Ames

Miguel Angel Jiménez

Colin Montgomerie

Heath Slocum

Arjun Atwal

Peter Baker