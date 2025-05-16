“Don’t get greedy”: Tiger Woods offers advice for $41.01B-worth gaming giant’s new game

Tiger Woods is not, but many of the world's best golfers are at Quail Hollow for the PGA Championship this weekend. It's the second Major of the season. Woods, who would ordinarily be in the field, is sitting out the event as he continues to recover from Achilles surgery.

He and those who either didn't qualify or do not play professional golf have the chance to emulate the stars of the world who are competing for a Major right now. They just need PGA Tour 2K25, of which Woods is one of the cover athletes.

If players are being timely and simulating the PGA at Quail Hollow on the video game, Woods has some advice as he wrote on X:

"If you’re playing Quail Hollow at home, remember precision off the tee, don’t get greedy, and set yourself up for those difficult greens. Good luck!"

Take Two, the parent company of 2K Sports, is a gaming giant with a market cap of $41.01 billion (via Forbes). The company has used Woods extensively in the promotion and marketing of this game, which is the first in the series since 2023.

Woods, who has won at Quail Hollow once, but does own four PGA Championship titles, has played this venue time and again, and he knows better than most how challenging it can be.

PGA Tour star reveals he knew Tiger Woods would visit Donald Trump for PIF merger talks

Earlier this year, Jay Monahan and Tiger Woods went to the White House to try and smooth things over with PIF for the potential merger talks. President Donald Trump was aiming to facilitate a possible deal.

Tiger Woods went to the White House (Image via Imagn)

This blockbuster move by Tiger Woods and the PGA Tour came as a surprise to some, but not to Adam Scott. He revealed at the PGA Championship that he knew that they were going to try it. He said via Golf Magic:

"Yeah, Jay and Tiger let us all know that they were going to do that. It's good that the leader of the free world kind of loves golf. So hopefully, it's going to come out with a more positive result because of that."

He then added an update for the talks. Scott is a director of the player advisory council. He said:

"Same as always, it sucks. It's not worth talking about. Obviously, it's so complex and when the government department is involved, I think we sit and just wait for them."

So far, the talks have largely stalled. The PGA Tour reportedly turned down a huge offer from PIF that would've allowed LIV Golf to continue operating as is in the future.

