"Don’t hit it in the water on 11" - Collin Morikawa shares 'few things' he learned from the Masters loss

Following a tough loss at the Masters 2024, Collin Morikawa said he had a couple of learnings from the week.
Morikawa, who was just one stroke back after 54 holes, carded a 2-over 74 on Sunday and had to settle for joint third place after aggregating at 4-over. He was having an error-free round until the ninth hole, where he made a double bogey. Two holes later, he made another one after his approach shot found the water on par 4, the 11th. From here, he couldn't recover for the rest of the day.
After missing the opportunity to grab his first major in four years, Morikawa shared his learnings from the defeat on X.
"A few things I’ve learned from this week," he wrote. "1. Don’t hit it in the water on 11, duh."
"2. Get better at tee flips so I’m always going second," he added.
Morikawa won the PGA Championship in 2020 and the Open Championship in 2021. This could have been his third major, but tournament favorite Scottie Scheffler hardly gave any other player a chance with his incredible dominance throughout the week. He fired a 4-under 68 in the final round and aggregated at 11-under to beat Ludvig Aberg by a four-stroke margin.
How much did Collin Morikawa receive for winning the Masters?
Collin Morikawa bagged $1,040,000 for his joint third-place finish at the Masters. Champion Scottie Scheffler received $3,600,000 for his second win at the Augusta National.
Here's the payout for the Masters Tournament:
- 1. Scottie Scheffler: $3,600,000
- 2. Ludvig Aberg: $2,160,000
- T3. Collin Morikawa: $1,040,000
- T3. Tommy Fleetwood: $1,040,000
- T3. Max Homa: $1,040,000
- T6. Cameron Smith: $695,000
- T6. Bryson DeChambeau: $695,000
- 8. Xander Schauffele: $620,000
- T9. Will Zalatoris: $540,000
- T9. Tyrrell Hatton: $540,000
- T9. Cameron Young: $540,000
- T12. Patrick Reed: $405,000
- T12. Matthieu Pavon: $405,000
- T12. Adam Schenk: $405,000
- T12. Cameron Davis: $405,000
- T16. Sepp Straka: $310,000
- T16. Chris Kirk: $310,000
- T16. Byeong Hun An: $310,000
- T16. Nicolai Hojgaard: $310,000
- T20. Taylor Moore: $250,000
- T20. Lucas Glover: $250,000
- T22. Keegan Bradley: $175,500
- T22. Min Woo Lee: $175,500
- T22. Harris English: $175,500
- T22. Adam Scott: $175,500
- T22. Joaquin Niemann: $175,500
- T22. Rory McIlroy: $175,500
- T22. Matt Fitzpatrick: $175,500
- T22. Patrick Cantlay: $175,500
- T30. Tom Kim: $124,200
- T30. Jason Day: $124,200
- T30. Si Woo Kim: $124,200
- T30. J.T. Poston: $124,200
- T30. Rickie Fowler: $124,200
- T35. Kurt Kitayama: $103,000
- T35. Camilo Villegas: $103,000
- T35. Akshay Bhatia: $103,000
- T38. Russell Henley: $86,000
- T38. Corey Conners: $86,000
- T38. Luke List: $86,000
- T38. Hideki Matsuyama: $86,000
- T38. Ryan Fox: $86,000
- T43. Phil Mickelson: $72,000
- T43. Shane Lowry: $72,000
- T45. Denny McCarthy: $57,200
- T45. Jose Maria Olazabal: $57,200
- T45. Sahith Theegala: $57,200
- T45. Brooks Koepka: $57,200
- T45. Jon Rahm: $57,200
- T45. Danny Willett: $57,200
- 51. Grayson Murray: $49,200
- 52. Eric Cole: $48,000
- T53. Adam Hadwin: $46,800
- T53. Neal Shipley (a): $0
- T55. Jake Knapp: $44,400
- T55. Erik van Rooyen: $44,400
- T55. Tony Finau: $44,400
- T58. Vijay Singh: $41,400
- T58. Thorbjorn Olesen: $41,400
- 60. Tiger Woods: $39,600