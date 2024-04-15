"Don’t hit it in the water on 11" - Collin Morikawa shares 'few things' he learned from the Masters loss

Following a tough loss at the Masters 2024, Collin Morikawa said he had a couple of learnings from the week.

Morikawa, who was just one stroke back after 54 holes, carded a 2-over 74 on Sunday and had to settle for joint third place after aggregating at 4-over. He was having an error-free round until the ninth hole, where he made a double bogey. Two holes later, he made another one after his approach shot found the water on par 4, the 11th. From here, he couldn't recover for the rest of the day.

After missing the opportunity to grab his first major in four years, Morikawa shared his learnings from the defeat on X.

"A few things I’ve learned from this week," he wrote. "1. Don’t hit it in the water on 11, duh."

"2. Get better at tee flips so I’m always going second," he added.

Morikawa won the PGA Championship in 2020 and the Open Championship in 2021. This could have been his third major, but tournament favorite Scottie Scheffler hardly gave any other player a chance with his incredible dominance throughout the week. He fired a 4-under 68 in the final round and aggregated at 11-under to beat Ludvig Aberg by a four-stroke margin.

How much did Collin Morikawa receive for winning the Masters?

Collin Morikawa bagged $1,040,000 for his joint third-place finish at the Masters. Champion Scottie Scheffler received $3,600,000 for his second win at the Augusta National.

Here's the payout for the Masters Tournament:

1. Scottie Scheffler: $3,600,000

2. Ludvig Aberg: $2,160,000

T3. Collin Morikawa: $1,040,000

T3. Tommy Fleetwood: $1,040,000

T3. Max Homa: $1,040,000

T6. Cameron Smith: $695,000

T6. Bryson DeChambeau: $695,000

8. Xander Schauffele: $620,000

T9. Will Zalatoris: $540,000

T9. Tyrrell Hatton: $540,000

T9. Cameron Young: $540,000

T12. Patrick Reed: $405,000

T12. Matthieu Pavon: $405,000

T12. Adam Schenk: $405,000

T12. Cameron Davis: $405,000

T16. Sepp Straka: $310,000

T16. Chris Kirk: $310,000

T16. Byeong Hun An: $310,000

T16. Nicolai Hojgaard: $310,000

T20. Taylor Moore: $250,000

T20. Lucas Glover: $250,000

T22. Keegan Bradley: $175,500

T22. Min Woo Lee: $175,500

T22. Harris English: $175,500

T22. Adam Scott: $175,500

T22. Joaquin Niemann: $175,500

T22. Rory McIlroy: $175,500

T22. Matt Fitzpatrick: $175,500

T22. Patrick Cantlay: $175,500

T30. Tom Kim: $124,200

T30. Jason Day: $124,200

T30. Si Woo Kim: $124,200

T30. J.T. Poston: $124,200

T30. Rickie Fowler: $124,200

T35. Kurt Kitayama: $103,000

T35. Camilo Villegas: $103,000

T35. Akshay Bhatia: $103,000

T38. Russell Henley: $86,000

T38. Corey Conners: $86,000

T38. Luke List: $86,000

T38. Hideki Matsuyama: $86,000

T38. Ryan Fox: $86,000

T43. Phil Mickelson: $72,000

T43. Shane Lowry: $72,000

T45. Denny McCarthy: $57,200

T45. Jose Maria Olazabal: $57,200

T45. Sahith Theegala: $57,200

T45. Brooks Koepka: $57,200

T45. Jon Rahm: $57,200

T45. Danny Willett: $57,200

51. Grayson Murray: $49,200

52. Eric Cole: $48,000

T53. Adam Hadwin: $46,800

T53. Neal Shipley (a): $0

T55. Jake Knapp: $44,400

T55. Erik van Rooyen: $44,400

T55. Tony Finau: $44,400

T58. Vijay Singh: $41,400

T58. Thorbjorn Olesen: $41,400

60. Tiger Woods: $39,600