"Don't hold your breath" - Ex-Ryder Cup captain Paul McGinley pours cold water on fans’ excitement for the LIV Golf-PGA Tour deal

Former European Ryder Cup captain Paul McGinley has warned golf fans to be prepared for a long wait before they see the PGA Tour and LIV Golf find common ground to crack a deal.

The PGA Tour and PIF deal was announced last June, and the deadline for the framework agreement was set for December. However, the deal wasn't finalized by then, and the deadline was extended to April, with Strategic Sports Group entering as the third party.

McGinley feels the deal will not be finalized by the said deadline and is set to get extended further. Speaking to RTE Radio, the 57-year-old Irishman was pessimistic about both parties getting closer to a deal.

"Don't hold your breath, he said. "I think both parties are still wide away from each other in terms of where the common ground is.

"When Jon Rahm went, everybody said, 'oh, there has to be a deal now; he's the number two player in the world '. And here we are, four months down the road from Jon going, and really, there's no sign of a deal.

McGinley added that he feels it's not good for the golf community and hopes a delay doens't happen, but it could take more time before negotiations reach the final point.

"It's one man, one vote," Paul McGinley feels it's difficult to get a 'consensus' from players for the LIV Golf-PGA Tour deal

The four-time European Tour winner added that the PGA Tour being a members' organization is one of the reasons why there's no immediate solution. He continued:

"It's one man, one vote. Although the likes of Rory McIlroy, Jordan Spieth and Tiger Woods will have a little more influence because of who they are, ultimately, it is a democratic members' organisation. Trying to get a consensus to move forward is incredibly difficult."

McGinley acknowledged that mistakes have been made in the past regarding governance, particularly citing the secrecy surrounding the PGA Tour-PIF deal before its announcement. He said that members didn't take that well and would ensure that it doesn't happen again.

The LIV Golf and PGA Tour professionals will be competing together at the Masters Tournament 2024, which takes place in the second week of April. Thirteen LIV-associated players have qualified for the first major of the season.

Besides former winners like Dustin Johnson, Phil Mickelson, Sergio Garcia, Patrick Reed, Charl Schwartzel, Bubba Watson and Jon Rahm, Augusta National's playing field will also feature major winners like Brooks Koepka, Bryson DeChambeau, and Cameron Smith, as well as stars Tyrrell Hatton, Adrian Meronk and Joaquin Niemann.