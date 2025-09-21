Stacy Lewis recently gave her honest opinion on her future with the LPGA Tour. Lewis announced her retirement from professional golf at the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship, highlighting that this would be her last season on tour.In a recent press conference, the LPGA legend also shared her perspective on her post-retirement future with the Tour. She mentioned that she had been a part of the LPGA board and, over the years, had learnt about the business side of the tour. She added that while she did not have a job lined up, she wished to continue to find ways to give back to the tour.“You know, the last, I call it maybe four or five years, I've been pretty involved in what's been going on behind the scenes of the tour. I was on the LPGA board. I was part of the last commissioner search. I was doing all the things I was doing with Solheim Cup for almost four years. So I really learned about the business side of the tour and it became more and more interesting to me. And so I hope to continue to make an impact on this tour,” she said.She continued, “I did it while I was playing. I was able to help bring sponsors in and bring fans in and do it that way. But I want to continue to find ways to give back. And I don't know exactly what that looks like. I don't have a job lined up for sure, but I want to find ways to help because I love this tour. I love these girls who play. It's been so much fun to play against them and I want to continue to help give them the best opportunities they can.”The Walmart NW Arkansas Championship is Stacy Lewis' last event as a professional golfer. Over her career, she has won a total of 13 LPGA titles, including winning the ShopRite LPGA Classic twice.How is Stacy Lewis performing at the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship?Stacy Lewis finished playing the first round of the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship and landed at T45 with a score of 3-under-par 68. She shot three birdies on the front nine and two birdies on the back nine, along with two bogeys on the par four, fourth and fifth holes. Although she started her second round, the tournament is suspended due to adverse weather conditions.Last year, Stacy Lewis landed at T44 in the same tournament after scoring 6 under. She scored a 69 in the first round of the event with three birdies on the front nine and three on the back nine.The golfer scored 70 in the second round of the tournament with one birdie on the front nine and two birdies on the back nine. In the last round, she fired 68 with three birdies in total.