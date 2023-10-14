“Don’t leave anything out there“: Brooks Koepka showcases his elite mentality despite leading the LIV Golf event at Jeddah by 3 shots

Brooks Koepka was massively snubbed by LIV Golf when his PGA Championship did not earn any points in the league's order of merit. The LIV Golf is hosting the Jeddah invitational for a second year in a row and Koepka leads the event by a massive 3-shots.

The American golfer has a decent chance to climb up the leaderboard and become victorious. However, the PGA Championship not being counted came as a massive blow to him. Still, Koepka doesn't want to get bogged down in the things he can't change and believes in putting all his effort into the golf course.

Koepka has been in exceptional form recently and fired a 63 to lead the event by 3 points. Following that, he was interviewed regarding his performance and the American professional golfer displayed an elite mentality with absolute grace.

"Just go play your best every week, every tournament, every round, every shot give it all you got and don't leave anything out there."

He added via LIV Golf.

"At the end of the day the result doesn't really matter if you're giving it your all and just see when it puts you."

Currently, Brooks Koepka just wants to play quality golf and focus on getting some points on the board.

Brooks Koepka was disappointed after finding out about the LIV Golf criteria

The LIV Golf has adopted a different points system compared to the PGA Tour and the FedEx Cup. Therefore, Brooks Koepka was disappointed after finding out that his PGA Championship didn't matter. Additionally, Koepka was astonished after securing his fifth major title which had no effect on the LIV Golf leaderboard.

"The majors don't count, so that's a big stick-to-ya. I know they do in the FedExCup [on the PGA Tour]."

Koepka added via The Mirror.

"I mean, on that front, it is kind of disappointing. I feel like that was the biggest win of the year, and it doesn't count for anything out here."

The LIV Golf Jeddah Invitational is the final event of the season and one golfer will be crowned champion at the end of the week. Cam Smith, Talor Gooch, and Bryson DeChambeau are the three golfers in contention and Brooks Koepka had a strong chance to secure the third spot considering his incredible form.