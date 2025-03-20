“Don't let him get too fired up” - Xander Schauffele gets candid about his ‘trash talk’ rival on TGL

Xander Schauffele opened up about the TGL finale next week. The American golfer is teeing off this week at the Valspar Championship, which is scheduled to start with its first round on Thursday, March 20.

During the tournament press conference, Schauffele was asked about next week's TGL game and his trash talk with Patrick Cantlay. In response, he believed that he wouldn't be getting any trash talk from Cantlay, but Billy Horschel would be the "big one" they got to keep calm.

Speaking of the TGL matches, the World No. 3 said, via ASAP Sports:

"I don't think Pat's going to give me a whole lot of trash talking back, that's usually a one-way street when we're together. I think Billy, it's almost impossible not to hear Billy when you're out there. Billy will be the big one you got to, you know, don't let him get too fired up or he's going to run all over you."

Notably, in the TGL final last week, New York Golf Club, consisting of Xander Schauffele, Matt Fitzpatrick, Rickie Fowler, and Cameron Young, will play against Atlanta Drive Golf Club, featuring Justin Thomas, Billy Horschel, Patrick Cantlay, and Lucas Glover. Both teams won their semifinal game to secure their spots in the finale, which will take place on March 24 and 25.

Xander Schauffele reveals the reason for playing at the Valspar Championship

In the press conference, Xander Schauffele also unveiled that it was a last-minute call for him to play at the Valspar Championship. He had missed a few tournaments earlier this year because of an injury but is finally back on the greens.

Speaking of the reason for playing this week, Schauffele said, via ASAP Sports:

"Just a last-minute signup. Just need to get more reps. As I feel sort of better and better, just need to get some reps under my belt. Competition golf is not the same as trying to play golf at home. It's been a process and I'm pretty determined to play better.

"High bar was set after last year, and coming off of that season I expected a lot of myself, and I still do now, even though it hasn't really looked like that," he added.

Xander Schauffele competed at The Sentry, which was the first tournament of the 2025 season on the PGA Tour, but then missed a few tournaments before he marked his return at the Arnold Palmer Invitational. However, he struggled with his game and settled in T40 place in the event.

At last week's The Players Championship, Schauffele also had a tough time and settled in 72nd place. He is, however, one of the top favorites to win this week's Valspar Championship, with odds of +1800 via Forbes.

