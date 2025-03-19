“Don’t let Scottie assist with the Ravioli” - Scottie Scheffler trolled by fans as The Masters releases extravagant dinner menu

Scottie Scheffler, as 2024 Masters champion, is set to host the Champions Dinner in April. All former winners will return to Augusta to socialize and eat a special menu designed by the most recent winner, which is Scheffler in this case.

Part of his menu has ravioli on it, and fans did not miss the ironic nature of its inclusion. They took to the comments section to troll the star golfer for a few of his meal choices for next month.

Scottie Scheffler got trolled by fans for his Masters menu (Instagram/themasters)

This is a reference to the injury Scheffler suffered over the winter. He was cooking ravioli at home for his family and attempted to use a wine glass to roll the dough. It's a similar shape to the rolling pin he did not have, but it's not as strong, so it broke.

The shattered glass cut through Scheffler's hand, and he needed stitches to repair it. Because of this, he missed a few tournaments at the beginning of the 2025 season.

What's on Scottie Scheffler's The Masters' Champions Dinner menu?

Many fans also noted the similarities to Scottie Scheffler's first Masters Champions Dinner menu. He hosted in 2023 after his 2022 win. His hostings were interrupted by a Jon Rahm victory at Augusta National Golf Course in 2023.

This year, whether it's the exact same or not, Scheffler is bringing in some food he feels strongly about. The appetizers will include cheeseburger sliders, firecracker shrimp, and "Papa Scheff's" meatball and ravioli bites.

The first course will include Texas-style chilli with cheese, jalapenos, and corn chips. The main course is set to be a choice of wood-fired Cowboy Ribeye steak or blackened redfish.

Scottie Scheffler has his menu set (Image via Imagn)

The sides will include family-style macaroni and cheese, jalapeno creamed corn, soy-glazed Brussels sprouts, and lastly, chipotle lime roasted sweet potatoes. Finally, the dessert is going to be a warm chocolate chip skillet cookie served with vanilla ice cream melting over it.

The dinner will be held in Scheffler's honor on April 8, which is the Tuesday before Thursday's opening round of the tournament, where the best in golf will come together to try and dethrone the world number one.

