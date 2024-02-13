“Don’t play it then” – Paige Spiranac calls out Ryder Cup captain Zach Johnson for criticizing the WM Phoenix Open and its fans

It's no secret that Zach Johnson was unhappy with fans at the recently concluded WM Phoenix Open. The US Ryder Cup skipper made headlines on Sunday (February 11) after he lost his cool and told the rowdy spectators to “shut up” during the final round at the TPC Scottsdale.

Following the completion of the event, the 47-year-old doubled down on his criticism and said that the event, famous for its galleries, has been “inappropriate” since he’s been on Tour.

The comments didn’t sit well with Paige Spiranac, who is a big fan of the event. The golf influencer came out in defense of the “fantastic tournament.” Stating that she hates ZJ’s take, the 30-year-old told the PGA Tour star to ‘not play it’ anymore.

Reacting to Zach Johnson’s latest comments on the WM Phoenix Open and its fans, Paige Spiranac wrote on X (formerly Twitter):

“Big ZJ fan but personally hate this take. Don’t play it then. It’s been a fantastic tournament for the growth of the game over the years.”

Interestingly, responding to another video about the Phoenix Open, Spiranac said that the fans needed such an event as “most of the discussions are surrounding money and mergers.”

Zach Johnson calls the WM Phoenix Open 'inappropriate'

For the unversed, Johnson openly slammed a section of the WM Phoenix Open fans on Sunday. He walked up to the fans and asked them to “shut up” and “grow up” when a heckler seemingly said something that struck his nerves. He was joined by Billy Horschel, who also looked unhappy with the fans’ behavior at the event.

The US Ryder Cup skipper doubled down on his comments and said that he wasn’t happy with the atmosphere of the event. The American star claimed that the Arizona-based tournament has always been “inappropriate.” He also addressed the accidents that took place during the event, which included a woman falling down the gallery.

Speaking in an interview with local AZ Central reporter Theo Mackie after the WM Phoenix Open, Zach Johnson said:

"This tournament has been inappropriate and crossed the line since I've been on tour and this is my 21st year. Bottom line is I don't have to play if I don't want to but I keep coming back… I don't know what the line is, but you have people falling out of the rafters, you have fights in the stands... at some point, somebody's either gonna really, really get hurt or worse. You've got a woman falling down 20 feet."

Furthermore, replying to a query on why he keeps playing the event, Johnson said:

"I don't dislike the golf course. I like the greens. I try to avoid playing on the west coast and these are overseeded Bermuda so that's usually how I base my schedule. And usually, it's bouncy so I can even get loft to my hands. But it was wet this week."

It is pertinent to note that the fans' situation at the 2024 WM Phoenix Open was uncontrollable at points. The organizers halted alcohol sales and closed the gates on Saturday, February 10, after fans began overcrowding and clashing inside the venue. Multiple instances of fans getting injured were also reported from the event.