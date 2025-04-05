"Don't run to it" - Fans takes a hilarious jibe at Tony Finau after his 'clutch' ace at Texas Open

On Friday, April 4, Tony Finau was all set to miss the cut at the Valero Texas Open 2025 until he made the clutch ace on the 17th. This helped him jump inside the cutline and bag a paycheck this week.

Finau entered the second round of the Valero Texas Open 2025 at 3-under and stayed there after the front nine, where he picked up two birdies against two bogeys. However, on the back nine, he made three back-to-back bogeys and was now under real threat of missing the cutline.

On the par-3, 199-yard 16th hole, Tony Finau's shot landed on the green and the ball rolled straight into the cup to get him back at even par. If not for the ace, he would have missed the cut by one stroke, but now he was tying for 37th after two rounds.

Fans online hailed Tony Finau for his impressive ace. Some fans also took a jibe at his walking-backwards celebration.

"Clutch!!! Ace and made a cut!" one fan wrote

"Don't run to it," one fan wrote.

"Walking backwards…? 😅 Ballsy," another fan posted.

"And he didn’t dislocate his ankle with the celebration! Win win!" this fan commented.

"I'm passionate about golf, but I don't understand the screaming until after the hole in one," one user remarked.

"You can tell he wanted to take off running after that ace but he probably learned better after destroying his ankle last time he did that at the Masters par 3 contest. Heck of a shot but even better to not bust your ankle right before the Masters… again," one fan opined.

When will Tony Finau tee off at the Valero Texas Open 2025, Round 3?

Tony Finau is paired with Tommy Fleetwood and Cameron Young for the third round of the Valero Texas Open. The trio will tee off on Saturday, April 5, from the tenth tee at 11:33 a.m. ET.

Following the second round of the Valero Texas Open 2025, Finau is nine strokes off the lead. Brian Harman fired back-to-back 66s to take a four-shot lead at 12-under. Keith Mitchell shot an even-par 72 to finish solo second, while first-round leader Sam Ryder slipped to T3 after carding a 2-over 74. He is sitting five strokes back alongside Ryo Hisatsune and Matt Wallace.

The third round of the Valero Texas Open 2025 will begin on Saturday at 11 a.m. ET, with Sami Valimaki, Chan Kim, and Chad Ramey teeing off from the first hole. Simultaneously, Rickie Fowler, Patton Kizzire, and Steven Fisk will begin from the tenth hole.

