“Don't be stupid!” - When Tommy Fleetwood’s 23-years older wife Clare revealed her initial reaction to his proposal

Tommy Fleetwood finally became a PGA Tour winner after years of waiting. The English golfer lifted the Tour Championship trophy on his 164th career start, and the win also secured him the FedEx Cup title along with £7.4 million in prize money.

Ad

While the triumph on the course was historic for Tommy Fleetwood, his personal life has often attracted equal attention. The 34-year-old is married to Clare Fleetwood, who is 23 years older than him. The couple tied the knot in 2017 and now have a son together. Fleetwood is also stepfather to Clare’s two sons from her previous relationship.

Their story began professionally when Clare worked as Fleetwood’s agent. It slowly turned into something more, though Clare admitted she didn’t make it easy for him in the beginning. Tommy Fleetwood once joked on the Ainslie and Ainslie Performance People podcast:

Ad

Trending

“Me. She turned me down originally.”

Clare explained why she was hesitant at first:

“I did. We’ve got a 23-year age difference. Of course, I turned him down. I was like, ‘Don’t be stupid!’”

Despite her initial rejection, Tommy Fleetwood’s persistence eventually paid off. Clare admitted that what worried her most in the early days wasn’t their bond, but how others in the golfing world would react to their relationship. Within their professional circle, their romance quickly became a topic of discussion, and she often felt the weight of outside opinions.

Ad

Over time, however, those doubts faded as people saw how serious the couple was. Clare said she always trusted that the relationship would last once they committed to each other, and any outside chatter eventually faded away. Since then, Clare has been a regular presence at tournaments, often seen supporting Fleetwood on the course.

When Tommy Fleetwood praised his wife Clare’s role in his career

PGA: TOUR Championship - Final Round - Source: Imagn

Tommy Fleetwood has often spoken about the importance of his wife, Clare, in both his life and career. Fleetwood’s bond with Clare was also clear during the 2018 Ryder Cup. He won four matches and only lost in singles to Tony Finau, helping Team Europe beat the United States 17.5–10.5. After the event, Fleetwood gave credit to his wife instead of himself during the post-round press conference:

Ad

“I do as I’m told. When we started, we obviously never knew how it was going to go. I think we were always open to the idea if it didn’t work, then we’d try something else, but luckily for us, we get on so well. I guess it’s our relationship in a way, but we’ve not had any trouble yet.”

Fleetwood’s comments showed how much Clare has guided him, not only as his manager but also as his partner. Tommy Fleetwood and Clare first started dating in 2015. At that time, Fleetwood was signed with Hambric Sports Management, where Clare worked as vice-president for Europe.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rinal Chavda Rinal Chavda is a golf writer. Having an educational background in English literature she loves to craft engaging content. As Lydia Ko is her favorite, she gives a unique edge to her articles while writing. You can find her writing poems or reading novels when she's not working. Know More