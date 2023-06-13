“Don’t sue the Saudis…” – Fans react to Fallen Footwear suing LIV Golf’s HyFlyers GC over a trademark infringement on their logo

Fallen Footwear has sued Phil Mickelson's LIV Golf team, HyFlyers GC, for trademark infringement.

As per ESPN, Cool Brands Supply, the Argentine apparel company that owns the intellectual property rights to Fallen, filed a federal lawsuit in the U.S. District Court in New Jersey on Thursday, stating that the HyFlyers logo was “nearly identical” to its trademarked logo.

Nuclr Golf, a popular golf news handle on Twitter, wrote:

"LIV Golf’s HyFlyers GC are being sued in New Jersey Court for trademark infringement. The lawsuit, filed by Cool Brands Supply alleges that their logo, which has been in use since 2003 by one of their popular skate brands has been ripped off. LIV (left) vs. Fallen Footwear (right) - reporting via ESPN."

Fans had a fun time in the comment section. While some fans noticed that the logos were nearly identical, a few had some of the wittiest responses to the whole incident. Here's a look at some of the reactions:

"Dont sue the saudis ask the @PGATOUR how that worked."

One user felt the logos were quite similar.

"I honestly don't see any damages. They barely sold any merchandise, hardly anyone knows who the High Flyers are, and few of any ever watched Liv. What are the damages??😂😂😂😂"

Ron @Ron2103310 @NUCLRGOLF I honestly don't see any damages. They barely sold any merchandise, hardly anyone knows who the High Flyers are, and few of any ever watched Liv. What are the damages?? @NUCLRGOLF I honestly don't see any damages. They barely sold any merchandise, hardly anyone knows who the High Flyers are, and few of any ever watched Liv. What are the damages??😂😂😂😂

"This always makes me wonder about lawyers, some of the smartest ppl around, spend years & years in college, unbelievably hard exams passed, hundreds of thousands $ student loans, to take on something like this and be like “your honor, I’m not seeing the similarities here” 😂😂"

Tommy @trsheehan @NUCLRGOLF This always makes me wonder about lawyers, some of the smartest ppl around, spend years & years in college, unbelievably hard exams passed, hundreds of thousands $ student loans, to take on something like this and be like “your honor, I’m not seeing the similarities here” @NUCLRGOLF This always makes me wonder about lawyers, some of the smartest ppl around, spend years & years in college, unbelievably hard exams passed, hundreds of thousands $ student loans, to take on something like this and be like “your honor, I’m not seeing the similarities here” 😂😂

This fan was sarcastically surprised at the news of Mickelson getting involved in another lawsuit.

"Let's hope the Cleeks and Ironheads are both in breach of something, too. Might give them a chance to start again and employ whoever the @RangeGoatsGC used for branding."

Philip Wall @BaronPhilbert @NUCLRGOLF Let's hope the Cleeks and Ironheads are both in breach of something, too. Might give them a chance to start again and employ whoever the @RangeGoatsGC used for branding. @NUCLRGOLF Let's hope the Cleeks and Ironheads are both in breach of something, too. Might give them a chance to start again and employ whoever the @RangeGoatsGC used for branding.

Then some fans thought the logo was not only similar to Fallen but, in fact, a lot of companies had almost similar logos.

Phil Mickelson's LIV Golf team HyFlyrs gets sued for the trademark infringement

Phil Mickelson was seen wearing the HyFlyers cap during The Masters

Cool Brands Supply stated in the filing that both logos had striking similarities, and it had asked LIV Golf's team to stop using the logo, but they declined the request.

Col Brands Supply attorneys reported in the lawsuit, as per Sports Illustrated:

"Defendents’ adoption and use of their knockoff logo nearly twenty years after Plaintiff commenced use and in the face of Plaintiff’s federal trademark registration is not just reckless and inexplicable - it is willful infringement and unfair competition,"

The company also cited the Saudi Arabia regime's affiliation with the LIV Golf, stating that the similarities in the logo were affecting the company's reputation given the regime's image as a human rights violator.

The attorney wrote further:

“Plaintiff has already received numerous customer comments and complaints regarding a supposed affiliation with Defendants, some of which are critical of Plaintiff in light of Defendants’ reputation as an effort to distract from their funding monarchy’s human rights abuses and cleanse Saudi Arabia’s repressive global image.”

