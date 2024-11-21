"Don't take it too seriously": $300M-worth NFL legend's big advice to golfers at the RSM Classic

NFL star Tom Brady has given valuable advice to PGA Tour golfers competing at the 2024 RSM Classic. The NFL star competed in the Pro-Am event at the tournament, which was held at Sea Island Golf Club on Wednesday, November 20.

The former NFL quarterback, who has a net worth of $300 million (per Celebrity Net Worth), competed with World No.4 Ludvig Aberg at the event. Brady asked the golfers to enjoy the sport and not take it "too seriously." He said:

"Try to have fun. Don't take it too seriously. This is a tough sport, even for the guys that play all the time."

Expand Tweet

Trending

Expand Tweet

Tom Brady also expressed his love for the 2-irons at the Pro-Am. The NFL legend was dressed in a white polo shirt, beige trousers, and white sneakers. He also sported a blue baseball cap and a watch on his left wrist. After his first tee shot, he said (via PGA Tour):

"Just a lot of that 2-iron today, baby. A lot of that 2-iron. The thing with my driver, it goes there (pointing right) or there (pointing left)."

The Pro-Am event also featured other notable celebrities, including WNBA star Caitlin Clark and musician Darius Rucker.

Tom Brady has competed in The Match thrice with Phil Mickelson and Aaron Rodgers

NFL legend Tom Brady has competed twice in "The Match," a charity golf event held annually where golfers and celebrities take part. In the second edition of the event, Brady was paired with golfer Phil Mickelson. The duo competed against Tiger Woods and Peyton Manning.

Brady and Mickelson lost the match by 1-up against Woods and Manning. The event raised $20 million for COVID-19 relief efforts.

In the fourth edition in 2021, Brady was paired with golfer Phil Mickelson. The duo competed against Bryson DeChambeau and Aaron Rodgers at The Reserve at Moonlight Basin in Big Sky, Montana. Brady and Mickelson were again unsuccessful, with DeChambeau and Rodgers winning 3 and 2.

Tom Brady's only win at The Match came when he was paired with NFL quarterback Aaron Rodgers. They faced Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen. They won by 1 Up on the final hole. Talking about the face-off, Rodgers said (via NFL):

"I felt really good about it, to be honest. Tommy gave me a great read ... and I felt good about the line when I hit it and knew it was going in. Tom and I, about four holes ago, we got pretty serious and we buckled down a bit because (Allen and Mahomes) were playing really good and we didn't want to come out here with an L."

The event was held at the Wynn Golf Club and raised funds to donate 10,258,000 meals to Feeding America.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback