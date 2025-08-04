"Don’t think it affected my golf too much" - Lottie Woad downplays impact of added spotlight at AIG Women’s Open 2025

Lottie Woad has downplayed concerns that the added spotlight and expectations impacted her result at the AIG Women’s Open. She said that it didn’t affect her game, although admitted that it was a lot of attention.
Woad entered Royal Porthcawl after a win at the ISPS Handa Women’s Scottish Open and was touted as the tournament favorite. However, over the four days she carded 72, 70, 71, and 71 and aggregated at 4-under. She tied for eighth and finished seven strokes back.
During the post-round interview, the 21-year-old English rookie was asked if the expectations impacted her play this week.
"I don't think it affected my golf," she said. "But it was definitely a lot more attention, a lot more eyes on me. I feel like I handled it pretty well overall and was just sticking to my game, just trying to focus on the prep really and not let it distract me too much."
Reflecing on her round, Lottie Woad looked satisfied with her performance.
"It was pretty good overall," she said. "Played solid. Probably hit it better over the weekend, just didn't really hole too many putts. But top 10, you can't complain too much. Overall a good week."
How much did Lottie Woad earn at the AIG Women's Open 2025?
The purse size of the AIG Women's Open 2025 was $9.5 million and Lottie Woad bagged $228,359 for the T8 finsih.
Here's a look at the payout for the AIG Women's Open 2025 (top 30 and ties):
- 1. Miyu Yamashita (Japan): $1,462,500
- T2. Minami Katsu (Japan): $772,391
- T2. Charley Hull (England): $772,391
- T4. Rio Takeda (Japan): $452,217
- T4. A Lim Kim (South Korea): $452,217
- T6. Wei-Ling Hsu (Chinese Taipei): $302,157
- T6. Megan Khang (USA): $302,157
- T8. Paula Martin Sampedro (Spain) (a): --
- T8. Stephanie Kyriacou (Australia): $228,359
- T8. Lottie Woad (England): $228,359
- T11. Mao Saigo (Japan): $188,993
- T11. Andrea Lee (USA): $188,993
- T13. Lauren Coughlin (USA): $145,533
- T13. Pajaree Anannarukarn (Thailand): $145,533
- T13. Minjee Lee (Australia): $145,533
- T13. Sei Young Kim (South Korea): $145,533
- T13. Hyo Joo Kim (South Korea): $145,533
- T13. Chiara Tamburlini (Switzerland): $145,533
- T19. Linn Grant (Sweden): $112,489
- T19. Yan Liu (China): $112,489
- T19. Mimi Rhodes (England): $112,489
- T19. Georgia Hall (England): $112,489
- T23. Jin Hee Im (South Korea): $91,298
- T23. Celine Boutier (France): $91,298
- T23. Haeran Ryu (South Korea): $91,298
- T23. Morgane Metraux (Switzerland): $91,298
- T23. Esther Henseleit (Germany): $91,298
- T23. Jenny Shin (South Korea): $91,298
- T23. Ariya Jutanugarn (Thailand): $91,298
- T30. Narin An (South Korea): $74,358
- T30. Jeeno Thitikul (Thailand): $74,358
- T30. Anna Nordqvist (Sweden): $74,358