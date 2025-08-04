"Don’t think it affected my golf too much" - Lottie Woad downplays impact of added spotlight at AIG Women’s Open 2025

Lottie Woad has downplayed concerns that the added spotlight and expectations impacted her result at the AIG Women’s Open. She said that it didn’t affect her game, although admitted that it was a lot of attention.

Ad

Woad entered Royal Porthcawl after a win at the ISPS Handa Women’s Scottish Open and was touted as the tournament favorite. However, over the four days she carded 72, 70, 71, and 71 and aggregated at 4-under. She tied for eighth and finished seven strokes back.

During the post-round interview, the 21-year-old English rookie was asked if the expectations impacted her play this week.

"I don't think it affected my golf," she said. "But it was definitely a lot more attention, a lot more eyes on me. I feel like I handled it pretty well overall and was just sticking to my game, just trying to focus on the prep really and not let it distract me too much."

Ad

Trending

Reflecing on her round, Lottie Woad looked satisfied with her performance.

"It was pretty good overall," she said. "Played solid. Probably hit it better over the weekend, just didn't really hole too many putts. But top 10, you can't complain too much. Overall a good week."

How much did Lottie Woad earn at the AIG Women's Open 2025?

The purse size of the AIG Women's Open 2025 was $9.5 million and Lottie Woad bagged $228,359 for the T8 finsih.

Ad

Here's a look at the payout for the AIG Women's Open 2025 (top 30 and ties):

1. Miyu Yamashita (Japan): $1,462,500

T2. Minami Katsu (Japan): $772,391

T2. Charley Hull (England): $772,391

T4. Rio Takeda (Japan): $452,217

T4. A Lim Kim (South Korea): $452,217

T6. Wei-Ling Hsu (Chinese Taipei): $302,157

T6. Megan Khang (USA): $302,157

T8. Paula Martin Sampedro (Spain) (a): --

T8. Stephanie Kyriacou (Australia): $228,359

T8. Lottie Woad (England): $228,359

T11. Mao Saigo (Japan): $188,993

T11. Andrea Lee (USA): $188,993

T13. Lauren Coughlin (USA): $145,533

T13. Pajaree Anannarukarn (Thailand): $145,533

T13. Minjee Lee (Australia): $145,533

T13. Sei Young Kim (South Korea): $145,533

T13. Hyo Joo Kim (South Korea): $145,533

T13. Chiara Tamburlini (Switzerland): $145,533

T19. Linn Grant (Sweden): $112,489

T19. Yan Liu (China): $112,489

T19. Mimi Rhodes (England): $112,489

T19. Georgia Hall (England): $112,489

T23. Jin Hee Im (South Korea): $91,298

T23. Celine Boutier (France): $91,298

T23. Haeran Ryu (South Korea): $91,298

T23. Morgane Metraux (Switzerland): $91,298

T23. Esther Henseleit (Germany): $91,298

T23. Jenny Shin (South Korea): $91,298

T23. Ariya Jutanugarn (Thailand): $91,298

T30. Narin An (South Korea): $74,358

T30. Jeeno Thitikul (Thailand): $74,358

T30. Anna Nordqvist (Sweden): $74,358

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shobhit Kukreti Shobhit is one of Sportskeeda’s most seasoned golf journalists, having already authored 3600+ articles and received nearly 5.7 million reads. Prior to his current role, he worked with the Asiana Times after completing his MSc in Geology, giving him a solid foundation in understanding the terrain, variety and challenges posed by various golf courses.



He is a keen follower of the sport and keeps himself updated about the latest trends, news and updates via social media and various news platforms. Shobhit is also methodical about accuracy, going through multiple articles from leading media houses and reputed sources before writing his own. Simultaneously, he specializes in writing reader-friendly content that conveys the necessary information in simple language.



Shobhit was a fan of Tiger Woods growing up, but of late, Nelly Korda, Scottie Scheffler and Ludvig Aberg have caught his attention.



He likes to spend his downtime singing and writing, while he is also an avid watcher of cricket and tennis. Know More