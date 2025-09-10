"Don't think he helped himself" - Jon Rahm gets brutally honest on $70M veteran star's Ryder Cup snub

Jon Rahm is all set to headline at Bethpage Black later this month for the highly anticipated Ryder Cup. Ahead of the New York-based tournament, he revealed the reason why his fellow European golfer did not make the roster.

At the BMW PGA Championship in Surrey, England, the Legion XIII star was asked about his thoughts on Sergio Garcia being left off the team this year. While he is biased towards his fellow Spaniard, Rahm stated that Garcia did not make a fair enough case to justify being picked by Luke Donald.

While stating that they share a bond by playing for Team Europe in the past two editions, the LIV Golf star claimed that Sergio Garcia's performance began to decline mid-year.

Here's a look at what Jon Rahm had to say about the $70 million worth golfer, according to Celebrity Net Worth (via ASAP Sports):

"My heart is always going to say yes, right. He's a good friend of mine, he's a Spanish player, and the moments we shared in Whistling and Paris, personally I'm always going to want him around. He did play good early on in the year, very, very good. He was playing incredible golf, maybe in some parts of the world that you weren't watching. It seemed like from April on, he didn't keep that level. So I don't think he helped himself. I understand that while we are not earning points or the rankings, we need to make a really strong case to be picked. Had he kept that level he might have been on the team but he didn't play as good as he could have. Subjectively, I'm always going to root for him."

According to Jon Rahm, Sergio Garcia reached his peak early this year, and his performance began to decline after April. The latter opened up the year with four finishes in the top 20, including a win in Hong Kong in March.

However, following the conclusion of LIV Golf Miami, Garcia went on to post three consecutive finishes outside the top 38 before bouncing back inside the top 20 the last two tournaments of the season.

Jon Rahm and Sergio Garcia's Ryder Cup record

Jon Rahm and Sergio were paired together at the 2021 Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits. They have an incredible record of three wins, zero losses, and zero ties. They defeated Team USA's Justin Thomas, Jordan Spieth, Brooks Koepka, and Daniel Berger.

The former bears an individual record of 6 wins, 3 losses, and 3 ties over three Ryder Cup appearances. Rahm has won 62.5 percent of potential points and ranks 21st on Team Europe's all-time points list according to Data Golf.

On the other hand, Sergio Garcia has made a whopping 10 starts in the Ryder Cup. He bears an individual record of 25 wins, 13 losses, and 7 ties and ranks first on the all-time points list for the team.

