'Don’t think it’s the last chance' – Sergio Garcia holds out hope for Ryder Cup comeback at Bethpage

Sergio Garcia was a part of the Open Championship field at the Royal Portrush this week. Having made the cut and posting a decent finish, the Spaniard believes he can still make Team Europe for the 2025 Ryder Cup.The LIV Golf star tied for 34th place with a total 72-hole score of 3 under par. As the top 6 players on the Ryder Cup points list automatically qualify, Sergio Garcia sits outside of this range.He sits in 174th place with a mere 11 points earned. Following the conclusion of the last Major championship of the year, Sergio Garcia believes that he still has opportunities to make the Ryder Cup team at Bethpage Black this September.Here's a look at what the Major championship winner had to say about potentially qualifying for the highly anticipated tournament (via X @NUCLRGolf):&quot;I don't know; you'll have to ask him [Luke Donald]. I don't think it's the last chance, to be totally honest. I think there's still a good amount of weeks left... I think that I can bring things to the team that—to any team that would probably need it. Obviously at the end of the day, he's going to make whatever he thinks is the best decision for him and his team, at the end of the day. So we'll see.&quot;Sergio Garcia also revealed that he has been talking to Team Europe's captain, Luke Donald. Throughout their conversations, the former has expressed how much he wished to be on the team and lend his world-class skills.Sergio Garcia's Ryder Cup pairing wishSergio Garcia has been a part of Team Europe's Ryder Cup team each year from 1999 with the exception of 2010 and 2023. One edition of the event that stood out was the 2021 in Whistling Straits.Jon Rahm and Garcia took on Team USA's Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth during the opening round foursomes match. The two LIV Golf stars stunned the crowd with an incredible 3 to 1 victory.Following his week at the Open Championship, Sergio Garcia was asked if he sees himself teaming up with Jon Rahm again. The former said:&quot;Jon and I are good friends. We played well when we played at Whistling Straits. I was watching a few YouTube videos this week on our matches there. We had a great time. We gel nicely together. Obviously it's easy to play with Jon because he's so good. It's still a couple months to go. I wish I could have a crystal ball and see the future, but unfortunately, I cannot.&quot;While Garcia sits in 174th place on the official points list with only 11 points, Jon Rahm sits in the 20th position with 544.89 points earned so far.