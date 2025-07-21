  • home icon
  • Golf
  • Ryder Cup
  • 'Don’t think it’s the last chance' – Sergio Garcia holds out hope for Ryder Cup comeback at Bethpage

'Don’t think it’s the last chance' – Sergio Garcia holds out hope for Ryder Cup comeback at Bethpage

By Lathika Krishna
Published Jul 21, 2025 00:34 GMT
The 153rd Open - Day One - Source: Getty
Sergio Garcia, The 153rd Open (Image via Getty)

Sergio Garcia was a part of the Open Championship field at the Royal Portrush this week. Having made the cut and posting a decent finish, the Spaniard believes he can still make Team Europe for the 2025 Ryder Cup.

Ad

The LIV Golf star tied for 34th place with a total 72-hole score of 3 under par. As the top 6 players on the Ryder Cup points list automatically qualify, Sergio Garcia sits outside of this range.

He sits in 174th place with a mere 11 points earned. Following the conclusion of the last Major championship of the year, Sergio Garcia believes that he still has opportunities to make the Ryder Cup team at Bethpage Black this September.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Here's a look at what the Major championship winner had to say about potentially qualifying for the highly anticipated tournament (via X @NUCLRGolf):

"I don't know; you'll have to ask him [Luke Donald]. I don't think it's the last chance, to be totally honest. I think there's still a good amount of weeks left... I think that I can bring things to the team that—to any team that would probably need it. Obviously at the end of the day, he's going to make whatever he thinks is the best decision for him and his team, at the end of the day. So we'll see."
Ad
Ad

Sergio Garcia also revealed that he has been talking to Team Europe's captain, Luke Donald. Throughout their conversations, the former has expressed how much he wished to be on the team and lend his world-class skills.

Sergio Garcia's Ryder Cup pairing wish

Sergio Garcia has been a part of Team Europe's Ryder Cup team each year from 1999 with the exception of 2010 and 2023. One edition of the event that stood out was the 2021 in Whistling Straits.

Ad

Jon Rahm and Garcia took on Team USA's Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth during the opening round foursomes match. The two LIV Golf stars stunned the crowd with an incredible 3 to 1 victory.

Following his week at the Open Championship, Sergio Garcia was asked if he sees himself teaming up with Jon Rahm again. The former said:

"Jon and I are good friends. We played well when we played at Whistling Straits. I was watching a few YouTube videos this week on our matches there. We had a great time. We gel nicely together. Obviously it's easy to play with Jon because he's so good. It's still a couple months to go. I wish I could have a crystal ball and see the future, but unfortunately, I cannot."

While Garcia sits in 174th place on the official points list with only 11 points, Jon Rahm sits in the 20th position with 544.89 points earned so far.

About the author
Lathika Krishna

Lathika Krishna

Lathika is one of the newer additions to Sportskeeda’s budding golf journalism team and has brought plenty of in-game experience to the role. Having been a golfer for over 12 years now, some of her crowning achievements include winning titles on the Indian Golf Union Ladies tour and Junior Girls Amateur tour.

She currently competes in Division 1 golf in New York, and hopes to play in the U.S. Open and Chevron Championship one day. She is set to cover the 2025 Ryder Cup as well. She is currently pursuing a degree in Business Administration and Management, and holds a Sports Marketing certification from Northwestern University, which helped her learn to draft press releases and ultimately transition into journalism.

Lathika has thus developed a knowledge base that allows her to view golf from both player, spectator and media lenses, enabling her to bring statistics, insights and an understanding of fan emotion together in her copies. She only uses verified information from reliable sources like the PGA TOUR.

Her favorite golfers are Nelly Korda and Tiger Woods, both for their playing style as well as their mental strength. Much of her time away from work is spent playing golf, but she also enjoys spending time with her family and friends, and learning new hobbies or upskilling.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Tushhita Barua
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications