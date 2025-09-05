“Don’t think they use common sense" - Rory McIlroy blasts officials after being put on shot clock at Irish Open

Rory McIlroy didn't look happy after being put oon shot clock at the Irish Open 2025. The ace golfer slammed the officials in the post-round interview, stating that they didn't use common sense.McIlroy is in Kildare, Ireland, this week for the DP World Tour's Irish Open, which began on Thursday, September 4. While he had a decent start, the errors on the last few holes cost him strokes, and he shot 1-under 71.During the post round interview, The five time major champion said he got frustrated as he felt bit rushed due to shot clock.&quot;We got put on the clock pretty early and then the first official went away and then we were put on the clock for the last three holes by another one,&quot; he said. &quot;I feel like it always happens and I don’t think they use sort of common sense in terms of, well, of course we’re going to lose ground because we’re going to have to wait on crowds and wait on the two camera crews that are out there.&quot;They should give us a little bit of leeway. It’s happened to me quite a lot before in these sort of big groups when I come back to Europe and play and I just let it agitate me…. Any time I either come back to this tour or I play in some of those (world) 1, 2, 3 groups, we are always put on the clock for the same reason. It happened at the Players and I lost my sh!t with an official,&quot; he added.Rory McIlroy's performance in Irish Open, Round 1 exploredFollowing the first round at the Irish Open, Rory McIlroy was tied for 50th and was five strokes behind the lead.here's a look at Rory McIlroy's scorecard at the Irish Open, Round 1:Hole 1, par 4: 4 (E)Hole 2, par 4: 5 (+1)Hole 3, par 3: 3 (+1)Hole 4, par 5: 4 (E)Hole 5, par 4: 4 (E)Hole 6, par 4: 4 (E)Hole 7, par 4: 5 (+1)Hole 8, par 3: 4 (+2)Hole 9, par 4: 4 (+2) Hole 10, par 5: 5 (+2)Hole 11, par 4: 3 (+1)Hole 12, par 3: 3 (+1)Hole 13, par 4: 3 (E)Hole 14, par 3: 3 (E)Hole 15, par 4: 5 (+1)Hole 16, par 5: 4 (E)Hole 17, par 4: 4 (E)Hole 18, par 5: 4 (-1)Total: 71 (-1)