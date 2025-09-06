Donald Trump announces his golf club the 'best spot' for global leaders gathering

U.S. President Donald Trump announced on Friday, September 5, that the 2026 G20 summit will take place at his Trump National Doral Miami resort. The announcement was made during an Oval Office event where he praised the venue.

The resort is located just outside Miami and features a golf course, spa, restaurants, pool, and close to 100,000 square feet of meeting space. The property also has the Donald J. Trump Grand Ballroom, which is often used for large gatherings.

“I think Doral will be the best location,” he told reporters, via Reuters.

The G20 includes 19 countries along with the European Union and the African Union. U.S. officials had earlier estimated that the 2026 meetings would be in early to mid-October, though exact dates have not been decided yet.

This year, President Trump will not attend the summit in South Africa. Vice President JD Vance will represent the United States instead. During President Trump’s first term, he attempted to stage the 2020 G7 at Doral but later pulled back.

Outside of politics, President Donald Trump's business interests include meme coins, cryptocurrency tokens, and licensing deals covering Trump-branded products such as Bibles, watches, and sneakers. Foreign leaders and executives have already been received at Trump properties, including Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, his club in Bedminster, New Jersey, and his golf course in Scotland. Doral is the latest to be put at the center of his presidency.

Donald Trump's Trump National Doral to host 2026 Miami Championship on PGA Tour schedule

GOLF: APR 06 LIV Golf Miami - Source: Getty

The PGA Tour has confirmed its 2026 season schedule, and one of the biggest headlines is the return to Trump National Doral in Miami. The Miami Championship will be played at the course from April 27 to May 3, making it the first PGA Tour event at the venue in around ten years.

President Donald Trump's Trump National Doral is one of golf’s most storied properties. It covers more than 600 acres and includes four championship courses named Blue Monster, Golden Palm, Red Tiger, and Silver Fox. The Blue Monster has long been the centerpiece and has hosted some of the game’s all-time greats. Between 1962 and 2006, the Doral Open brought legends such as Billy Casper, Jack Nicklaus, Arnold Palmer, and Ben Hogan to the venue.

Following that time, the course staged the WGC Cadillac Championship from 2007 until 2016. Since then, the Tour has not returned, but both the PGA Tour and Donald Trump earlier expressed interest in arranging an event return to the site.

That plan is now a reality. The Miami Championship will be a signature event, which means it will stand among nine flagship tournaments on the 2026 calendar. The champion will collect 700 FedEx Cup points, which is one of the top prizes of the season.

About the author Rinal Chavda Rinal Chavda is a golf writer. Having an educational background in English literature she loves to craft engaging content. As Lydia Ko is her favorite, she gives a unique edge to her articles while writing. You can find her writing poems or reading novels when she's not working. Know More