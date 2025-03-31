Donald Trump calls for 'harsh treatment' of 'terrorists' who attacked his Turnberry golf course

U.S. President Donald Trump has called for "harsh treatment" of "terrorists" after a vandalism incident at his Turnberry golf course in Turberry, Scotland. In a post on Truth Social, Trump said that he was informed by UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer that the perpetrators were "caught."

Scotland's iconic Turnberry Resort, including the renowned Ailsa Course, was bought by the Trump Organization in 2014. The Ailsa Course has hosted various tournaments, including the Open Championship four times, the Senior Open Championship seven times, and the Women's British Open twice.

Trump wrote on Truth Social:

"I was just informed by Prime Minister Starmer of the United Kingdom, that they caught the terrorists who attacked the beautiful Turnberry, in Scotland. They did serious damage, and will hopefully be treated harshly. The three people who did this are in prison. You cannot let things like this attack happen, and I greatly appreciate the work of Prime Minister Starmer, and UK Law Enforcement."

Trump Turnberry was vandalised earlier this month. In the pictures posted by the popular golf account, NUCLRGOLF, large block letters were painted on the golf green saying: "GAZA IS NOT FOR SALE."

Further, in another section of the golf course, dozens of holes were dug up. One of the buildings at the Ayrshire resort was vandalized with red paint across the walls, windows. The entrance of the resort was painted with large red and black graffiti saying,

"F--K TRUMP" "FREE PALESTINE" "PFLP ACTION"

The vandalism happened after Trump's comments on transforming the Gaza Strip into a luxury resort destination. A spokesperson of Trump's Turnberry said (via Golfweek):

"This was a childish, criminal act, but the incredible team at Trump Turnberry will ensure it does not impact business. Turnberry is a national treasure and will continue to be the number one beacon of luxury and excellence in the world of golf."

A 33-year-old has been charged over the incident at Trump Turnberry and is scheduled to appear at Ayr Sheriff Court on Monday, March 31.

How many courses does Donald Trump own?

Donald Trump owns 18 golf courses across the globe, from Scotland to Palm Beach, Los Angeles to Dubai, as per Trump Golf. Recently, the Trump Organization announced multi-billion-dollar investments in Vietnam, including golf courses, hotels, and real estate projects.

Let's take a look at Trump's 18 golf courses across the globe:

Trump International Golf Links, Aberdeen

Trump International Golf Links, Doonbeg

Trump National Doral, Miami

Trump National Golf Club, Los Angeles

Trump Turnberry, Scotland

Trump International Golf Club, Dubai

Trump National Golf Club, Bedminster

Trump National Golf Club, Charlotte

Trump National Golf Club, Colts Neck

Trump National Golf Club, Hudson Valley

Trump National Golf Club, Jupiter

Trump International Golf Club, West Palm Beach

Trump National Golf Club, Philadelphia

Trump National Golf Club, Washington DC

Trump National Golf Club, Westchester

Trump International Golf Club, Muscat, Oman

Trump International Golf Club, Lido, Indonesia

Trump International Resort & Golf Club, Bali, Indonesia

