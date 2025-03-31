Donald Trump likely to attend LIV Golf Miami 2025: Reports

President Donald Trump is reportedly expected to attend LIV Golf Miami 2025 this week. Since taking office, this will be his first attendance at the Saudi-backed circuit event.

Ad

LIV Golf Miami 2025 will take place from Friday, April 4, to Sunday, April 6, at Trump National Doral in Miami. This is the fourth straight year the PIF-sponsored circuit is returning to a Donald Trump-owned golf course.

On Sunday, March 30, Libbey Dean of News National reported that President Trump would likely attend LIV Golf Miami.

"Scoop: President Trump is expected to attend LIV golf tournament being hosted at his club in Doral, Florida next weekend, per a source familiar with the plans," she wrote.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

If Trump visits LIV Golf Miami this week, he will be the first sitting president to do so. Notably, he has attended LIV events several times in the past, and his properties have hosted at least one of the Saudi-backed circuit events each season. Besides Miami, his golf courses in Washington and Bedminster have also been venues for LIV events in previous seasons.

In 2023, Donald Trump hosted LIV Golf Bedminster and the Team Championship at Trump National Doral. The following season, Washington, D.C., Bedminster, and Doral were the venues for LIV events. Last season, although Doral hosted one event, the Team Championship moved away from there to Riyadh.

Ad

Where is LIV Golf Miami being hosted? Hole-by-hole details of the Donald Trump-owned course explored

The LIV Golf Miami will take place at the Blue Monster, one of the four courses at Trump National Doral. It is a par-72, 7,590-yard golf course featuring three par-5s and four par-3 holes.

Here's a look at hole-by-hole details of the Blue Monster course of Trump National Doral:

Hole 1 : Par 5, 578 yards

: Par 5, 578 yards Hole 2 : Par 4, 446 yards

: Par 4, 446 yards Hole 3 : Par 4, 440 yards

: Par 4, 440 yards Hole 4 : Par 3, 227 yards

: Par 3, 227 yards Hole 5 : Par 4, 419 yards

: Par 4, 419 yards Hole 6 : Par 4, 430 yards

: Par 4, 430 yards Hole 7 : Par 4, 472 yards

: Par 4, 472 yards Hole 8 : Par 5, 550 yards

: Par 5, 550 yards Hole 9 : Par 3, 216 yards

: Par 3, 216 yards Hole 10 : Par 5, 608 yards

: Par 5, 608 yards Hole 11 : Par 4, 428 yards

: Par 4, 428 yards Hole 12 : Par 5, 600 yards

: Par 5, 600 yards Hole 13 : Par 3, 245 yards

: Par 3, 245 yards Hole 14 : Par 4, 475 yards

: Par 4, 475 yards Hole 15 : Par 3, 183 yards

: Par 3, 183 yards Hole 16 : Par 4, 370 yards

: Par 4, 370 yards Hole 17 : Par 4, 430 yards

: Par 4, 430 yards Hole 18: Par 4, 473 yards

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback