Donald Trump provides significant update on LIV Golf-PGA Tour deal after recent talks

US President Donald Trump has provided an update about the PGA Tour-LIV Golf deal after his recent meeting with the Tour executives and PIF governor. On Thursday, February 20, Trump met with Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan, Tour Player Directors Adam Scott, and Tiger Woods, along with PIF governor Yasir Al-Rumayyan, to discuss the potential merger of LIV-PGA.

At the White House dinner on Saturday, February 22, Florida Republican Governor Ron DeSantis asked Trump about the deal. The US President said there was a "good chance" for the reunification. He told Reuters (via Nuclr Golf's X handle):

"I think there's a good chance that we'll do that. I think there's a very good chance."

The PGA Tour and PIF have been in talks about their framework agreement, which was announced in June 2023, for almost two years now. However, the circuits are struggling to reach any conclusion.

This month, PGA Tour officials had two meetings with Trump, the second time on February 20, but still, there is no conclusion about the merger between the Tour and LIV Golf. However, following the meeting, the Tour released a statement providing an update on the meeting, saying:

"We are committed to moving as quickly as possible and will share additional details as appropriate…We share a passion for the game and the importance of reunification. Most importantly, we all want the best players in the world playing together more often and are committed to doing all we can to deliver that outcome for our fans."

While the merger talks are in consideration, both circuits, LIV Golf and PGA Tour, have started their 2025 season.

LIV Golfers likely to play in PGA Tour's Players Championship- Report

The PGA Tour has banned the players playing on the Saudi-backed LIV Golf from competing on their circuit since the latter circuit was established in 2022. However, amidst the circuits' ongoing merger talks, reportedly, LIV golfers could play on the PGA Tour.

Recently, Golf Channel's Rex Hoggard revealed that a LIV golfer had told him they could play in the upcoming PGA Tour's Players Championship, which will take place from March 13 to March 16.

Nuclr Golf shared the news on its X (formerly Twitter) account, writing:

"Golf Channel’s Rex Hoggard reports that a LIV golfer told him the PGA TOUR could be open to seeing LIV Golfers competing at PGA TOUR events as early as the 2025 PLAYERS Championship. The meeting which began at 12 PM is reportedly wrapping up."

Notably, although LIV Golfers are banned from the PGA Tour, they are still allowed to play in the Majors if they meet the eligibility criteria and can also play in DP World Tour events and Asian Tour events.

