Donald Trump reacts to Tiger Woods & Vanessa Trump’s relationship

Tiger Woods recently confirmed the long-held rumor that he was romantically involved with Donald Trump's ex-daughter-in-law, Vanessa Trump. The two were seen together before the golfer posted photos confirming the relationship.

Ad

Now, Trump himself has commented on the relationship. He's a fan of Woods and even met with him and Tour officials recently at the White House to further the PIF merger.

Ad

Trending

He said of the relationship beginning at 21:00:

"I love Tiger and I love Vanessa."

The US President also confirmed that the 15-time Major champion golfer had called him about the relationship "a few months ago," adding:

"He and I have a very special, very good relationship with Tiger. I played golf with him a couple of times over the last month, and he's a fantastic guy and a fantastic athlete."

Ad

Trump went on:

"He told me about it, and I said, 'Tiger, that's good, that's good.' I'm very happy for both. Just let them both be happy. Let them both be happy. They're both great."

Woods had confirmed the relationship earlier this month on social media, posting photos of them together and captioning it with:

"Love is in the air and life is better with you by my side! We look forward to our journey through life together. At this time we would appreciate privacy for all those close to our hearts."

Ad

Woods is currently rehabbing from a ruptured Achilles and subsequent surgery.

Donald Trump addresses Vanessa Trump's old relationship amid romance with Tiger Woods

Tiger Woods and Vanessa Trump are dating now, but the latter was once the spouse of the US President's son, Donald Trump Jr. Their relationship eventually ended, paving the way for a new one.

Donald Trump opened up on Tiger Woods' new relationship (Image via Imagn)

The US President said:

Ad

"Vanessa and Don had a very good relationship. They have incredible children, five incredible children. All good athletes, all great students alike. Right? And, they broke up, you know, quite a while ago. And, which was to me very sad because I think they're both great."

The PGA Tour star posted an elaborate prank this morning suggesting he was in good enough health following the ruptured Achilles to play in next week's Masters.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback