Donald Trump reveals his 'great President dream' during a round of golf with grand-daughter Kai

US President Donald Trump opened up about his dream in a conversation with his granddaughter, Kai Trump. Trump is widely known for his love of the game of golf, and he often plays the sport whenever possible. This week, he played a round of golf with his granddaughter, who is also an avid golfer.Kai Trump dropped a video with him on her YouTube channel. The duo played in a nine-hole game as part of her new golf 1v1 series. During their game, she asked her grandfather about his dream or if he is still chasing any dream.In response, Trump said that to become the President was his dream, and he is now looking forward to being a “great President.”&quot;You're asking questions like I'm on TV! You become president, that's a dream. But now you want to be a great president,&quot; Trump said.Kai Trump’s video with Donald quickly went viral on the internet and has already accumulated around 423K views so far. Last year, during the presidential election campaign, Trump collaborated with two-time major winner Bryson DeChambeau for his popular Break 50 challenge.Trump has a good bond with his granddaughter, and they often play golf together. In her recent YouTube video, while introducing him, Kai said that she had learned a lot from him.&quot;People know him as a businessman or politician. But to me, he's just my grandpa. We've been playing golf together for years,&quot; She said (0.02). &quot;It's something he's always loved, and it's become a way for us to spend time together. Over the years, I've learned a lot from being on the course with him, not just about golf, but about life.&quot;Kai Trump shares golf-related videos on her YouTube channel and has around 1.25 million subscribers on her channel.Kai Trump gets candid about her collaboration with Donald TrumpKai Trump had shared a post on her Instagram account about her collaboration with her grandfather, Donald Trump. She posted a few pictures from their good time on the greens and also penned a long caption for the US President, and called it her &quot;favorite video.&quot;&quot;I had an amazing time filming with my Grandpa to kick off my new series called 1 on 1 with Kai. In the video, everyone gets to see the bond we have, especially on the golf course.&quot;This is my favorite video I have filmed so far and holds a lot of meaning to me. I hope you enjoy this very special video. Out now on YouTube! @realdonaldtrump,&quot; she wrote. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostKai Trump, a University of Miami commit, is the eldest daughter of Donald Trump Jr. and his ex-wife Vanessa, who is currently dating the 15-time major winner Tiger Woods.