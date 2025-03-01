Donald Trump's Doral course could rejoin PGA Tour schedule amid LIV talks at White House: Reports

Donald Trump's Doral course could rejoin the PGA Tour schedule amidst his meeting with the Tour Commissioner about the ongoing merger talks with LIV Golf. Last month, Trump had two meetings at the White House with Tour officials, including Commissioner Jay Monahan, Players Directors Adam Scott and Tiger Woods, and PIF Governor Yasir Al-Rumayyan.

Amidst the ongoing merger talks, as per a recent report by Golf Digest, Donald Trump's Miami golf course could again host PGA Tour events. Nuclr Golf shared the news on its X account along with the caption:

"Per@GolfDigest, sources at the PGA TOUR believe Trump National Doral in Miami could return to its schedule and that the President is ‘imperative’ to a deal getting done. TOUR sources ‘adamant’ that Trump is on their side w/ “more progress made than has been reported.”

Trump National Doral Miami golf course hosted the PGA Tour's WGC-Cadillac Championship from 2007 to 2016. However, the tournament was eliminated from the Tour schedule in 2021.

Amidst Trump's involvement in the ongoing discussions, reports suggest that his golf course could again become part of the Tour. The golf course is best known for hosting professional tournaments. It has even hosted LIV Golf events since 2022.

Donald Trump dubs PGA-LIV merger "more complicated" than Russia-Ukraine deal

The PGA Tour and LIV Golf have been in talks for almost two years. The merger was announced in June 2023, and since then, both circuits have been negotiating the potential agreement.

After Donald Trump won the Presidential election, he became involved in the talks. Earlier this week, on Tuesday, February 25, Trump attended a press conference where he was asked which deal was more challenging - the PGA/LIV merger or the Russia-Ukraine deal. In response to the report, Trump said:

"I think the PGA deal is much more complicated."

Amidst the merger talks, there were reports that LIV golfers might get a chance to play in PGA Tour events. The Saudi league players could compete at The Players Championship.

Following the White House meeting on February 20, Monahan, Woods, and Scott released a joint statement providing an update about the deal. He acknowledged having "initiated" the discussion about the "reunification" of the game and assured the people that they were "moving as quickly as possible." The statement read (via Golf Digest):

"We have initiated a discussion about the reunification of golf. We are committed to moving as quickly as possible and will share additional details as appropriate. We share a passion for the game and the importance of reunification. Most importantly, we all want the best players in the world playing together more often and are committed to doing all we can to deliver that outcome for our fans."

However, only time will tell how the deal between the circuits progresses and when it will finally be finalized. Meanwhile, both LIV Golf and the PGA Tour have started their 2025 regular seasons.

