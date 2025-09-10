Donald Trump's golf course to host Irish Open as DP World Tour adds new event to 2026 Race to Dubai

The DP World Tour’s 2026 season will see the Amgen Irish Open head to Trump International Golf Links Ireland in Doonbeg, marking the first time the national championship will be hosted at a Donald Trump-owned venue. The event is set for September 10-13 as part of the record-breaking Race to Dubai campaign.Next year’s schedule will feature at least 42 tournaments across 25 countries, with players competing for a record $157.5 million prize pool, excluding the Majors. The Irish Open joins a growing list of professional events at Trump-owned properties. Trump International Golf Links in Aberdeen welcomed the Nexo Championship in 2025, while Trump National Doral’s Blue Monster course returns to the PGA Tour in 2026 for the Miami Championship after a decade-long break.The DP World Tour also confirmed several changes for the upcoming season. Spain will host the new Estrella Damm Catalunya Championship from May 7-10 at Real Club de Golf El Prat, ahead of the 2031 Ryder Cup.The PGA Tour’s Corales Puntacana Championship in the Dominican Republic (July 16-19) will be included on the Race to Dubai for the first time, joining the Isco Championship as co-sanctioned events. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe Rolex Series remains unchanged, starting with the Hero Dubai Desert Classic (January 22-25) and including the Genesis Scottish Open (July 9-12), BMW PGA Championship (September 17-20), Abu Dhabi Championship (November 5-8), and the season-ending DP World Tour Championship (November 12-15).Meanwhile, the Tour has updated its membership criteria. From 2026, only the top 100 players on the Race to Dubai standings will keep full playing rights for the following year, reduced from 110. In addition, only the top 15 from the HotelPlanner Tour will earn cards for 2027.DP World Tour confirms major stops for 2026 seasonThe DP World Tour has also outlined some of the major dates that will headline the 2026 Race to Dubai. Chief Executive Guy Kinnings said the new season reflects the Tour’s global reach, blending historic national championships with fresh international stops.The season tees off with the Hero Dubai Desert Classic at Emirates Golf Club from January 22-25, before heading to Scotland for the Genesis Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club from July 9-12. Later in the summer, The Belfry will stage the British Masters, hosted by Sir Nick Faldo, from August 27-30.The schedule then moves to Ireland, where the Amgen Irish Open will take place at Trump International Golf Links from September 10-13, followed immediately by the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth from September 17-20.Kinnings said the five Global Swings, the Back 9, and the season-ending Play-Offs offer “a compelling season-long narrative” that maintains the Tour’s mix of tradition and modern competition.