“Double digits”: Brooks Koepka on the acceptable number of majors he’d like to win before retiring

The champion of the most recent major, the 2023 PGA Championship, Brooks Koepka, shared his perception of how he faces a tournament of this category. He also revealed how he sees himself facing the future in major tournaments: as a "double-digits" winner.

From the Los Angeles Country Club, home of the 2023 U.S. Open, which begins in less than 24 hours. Brooks Koepka thinks that he is in a position to win 10 or more major tournaments during his career.

Koepka was quoted as saying by Golf Digest:

“Double digits, that's what I'm trying to get to. I don't think it's out of the question for me. I'm only 33, so I've definitely got quite a bit of time.”

The truth is that Brooks Koepka is already halfway through what he believes he could do in his career. Over the past seven seasons, Koepka has won five major tournaments.

The press conference was also an opportunity for Koepka to reflect a bit on why he has been so successful in major tournaments.

Following is a portion of his remarks, according to Sports Illustrated:

"There are four weeks a year I really care about," said Koepka. "That's what you're judged on. It's major championships. This [U.S. Open] is one of them, and I want to play well.”

Koepka added:

“I'm pretty sure I know what it takes to compete in majors. I've won five of them and been second four times. And just over my track record how to prepare when you're here, how to prepare when you're home for it, I've got that, I guess, on lock.”

Brooks Koepka's preparation for major tournaments

Brooks Koepka believes that an important part of his success is due to never losing the ability to reflect. As he explained, no matter how complex the circumstances of a competition may be, he never loses the ability to focus on what is really important.

Koepka even had time to joke about his "presence" at the Travelers Championship next week (Image via Getty).

This is how Koepka explained it, according to Sports Ilustrated:

“I know how to make adjustments and really figure out what goes on, and that's I think probably one of my biggest attributes that I think I have.

“The more chaotic things get the easier it gets for me. Everything starts to slow down, and I am able to focus on whatever I need to focus on while everybody else is dealing with distractions, worried about other things.”

Koepka will be teeing off as one of the favorites in the U.S. Open, third major of the 2023 PGA Tour season. His most recent results include a victory in the PGA Championship and finishing tied as runner-up in the 2023 Masters.

In addition, he is third in the individual rankings of the LIV Golf circuit, with a victory in the Orlando tournament and a third place in the Singapore tournament.

