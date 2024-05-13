Doug Barron beats Steven Alker and Ernie Els to claim maiden PGA Tour Champions major win at 2024 Regions Tradition

Doug Barron claimed his maiden PGA Tour Champions Major victory at the 2024 Regions Tradition, securing an impressive two-stroke win over Steven Alker. The American golfer faced tough competition from World Golf Hall of Famers Ernie Els and Padraig Harrington throughout the tournament, which concluded on Sunday, May 12.

Doug Barron surged into the lead after the third round on Saturday, May 11, with a stellar round of 66 in a tie with Ernie Els. Maintaining his position, he continued to dominate the PGA Tour Champions players' field in the final round on Sunday, May 12, at Greystone Golf and Country Club.

Steven Alker also delivered an exceptional performance in the final round, carding a 63 to climb 11 positions on the leaderboard. However, he settled for second place at the conclusion of the tournament.

Stewart Cink tied for third place alongside Steve Stricker and Ernie Els. Charlie Wi and K.J. Choi finished in a tie for sixth place, followed by Bernhard Langer, Kenny Perry, and Padraig Harrington, who tied for eighth place.

"Today was just a dream come true"- Doug Barron on his fabulous win at 2024 Regions Tradition

Doug Barron shot 68 in the final round of the 2024 Region Tradition. Although it was not the best score of the final round, he still managed to register a victory at the tournament.

He was fairly impressive in the third round of the game. Following the tournament, Doug Barron opened up about his victory, saying that "it was an emotional day" for him.

Speaking of his victory, Doug Barron said (via Golf Digest):

“It was an emotional day because I didn’t have my best stuff. Between Stricker, Padraig and Ernie, I didn’t know what to expect. I figured someone would shoot nine-under, and Steven Alker, of course, did it as he usually does. I made pars and was stroking it good. I really got my putter going, and I felt like I could make an eight-footer again, and it was huge. Today was just a dream come true to beat all these great players.”

Barron started the tournament with a round 65 on Thursday, May 9. However, he struggled in the second round and shot 72 with two birdies and two bogeys. He shot a round of 66 on Saturday, May 11, followed by a bogey-free round on Sunday, May 12.

Barron made seven birdies, just a bogey in the third, and four birdies in the fourth. It was his third win on the Champions Tour and first Major. He earned $390,000 in prize money with the victory.

In the 2024 season, Doug Barron played in six tournaments and made the cut in all of them. He was the runner-up at the Mitsubishi Electric Classic before winning the Region Tradition.