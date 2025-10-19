DP World India Championship 2025 purse breakdown: How much will each golfer earn from the $4M purse?

The DP World India Championship is over with its third round on Saturday, and the final match will take place on Sunday, October 19, 2025. Japanese golfer Keita Nakajima was leading the tournament after three rounds with a two-stroke lead over Tommy Fleetwood, who occupied second place. Shane Lowry secured third place on the leaderboard after Saturday.
Before the final round of the event, the final prize money distribution was out. The total purse of the DP World India Championship was $4 million, out of which the first-place finisher would receive $680,000. The second-place and third-place finishers would get $440,000 and $252,000, respectively.
The fourth-place finisher of the DP World India Championship would make $200,000, and the fifth-place finisher of the tournament would get $169,600. The sixth, seventh, and eighth-place holders would earn $140,000, $120,000, and $100,000, respectively.
The ninth-place finisher on the DP World India Championship leaderboard would get $89,600, and the tenth-place holder would earn $80,000. The last-place finisher of the event would bank $7,600.
What is the purse breakdown for the DP World India Championship?
Here's the complete breakdown of the $4 million purse for the DP World India Championship:
Winner: $680,000
2nd place finisher: $440,000
3rd place finisher: $252,000
4th place finisher: $200,000
5th place finisher: $169,600
6th place finisher: $140,000
7th place finisher: $120,000
8th place finisher: $100,000
9th place finisher: $89,600
10th place finisher: $80,000
11th place finisher: $73,600
12th place finisher: $68,800
13th place finisher: $64,400
14th place finisher: $61,200
15th place finisher: $58,800
16th place finisher: $56,400
17th place finisher: $54,000
18th place finisher: $51,600
19th place finisher: $49,600
20th place finisher: $47,000
21st place finisher: $46,400
22nd place finisher: $45,200
23rd place finisher: $44,000
24th place finisher: $42,800
25th place finisher: $41,600
26th place finisher: $40,400
27th place finisher: $39,200
28th place finisher: $38,000
29th place finisher: $36,800
30th place finisher: $35,600
31st place finisher: $34,400
32nd place finisher: $33,200
33rd place finisher: $32,000
34th place finisher: $30,800
35th place finisher: $29,600
36th place finisher: $28,400
37th place finisher: $27,600
38th place finisher: $26,800
39th place finisher: $26,000
40th place finisher: $25,200
41st place finisher: $24,400
42nd place finisher: $23,600
43rd place finisher: $22,800
44th place finisher: $22,000
45th place finisher: $21,200
46th place finisher: $20,400
47th place finisher: $19,600
48th place finisher: $18,800
49th place finisher: $18,000
50th place finisher: $17,200
51st place finisher: $16,400
52nd place finisher: $15,600
53rd place finisher: $14,800
54th place finisher: $14,000
55th place finisher: $13,600
56th place finisher: $13,200
57th place finisher: $12,800
58th place finisher: $12,400
59th place finisher: $12,000
60th place finisher: $11,600
61st place finisher: $11,200
62nd place finisher: $10,800
63rd place finisher: $10,400
64th place finisher: $10,000
65th place finisher: $9,600
66th place finisher: $9,200
67th place finisher: $8,800
68th place finisher: $8,400
69th place finisher: $8,000
70th place finisher: $7,600