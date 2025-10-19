DP World India Championship 2025 purse breakdown: How much will each golfer earn from the $4M purse?

The DP World India Championship is over with its third round on Saturday, and the final match will take place on Sunday, October 19, 2025. Japanese golfer Keita Nakajima was leading the tournament after three rounds with a two-stroke lead over Tommy Fleetwood, who occupied second place. Shane Lowry secured third place on the leaderboard after Saturday.

Before the final round of the event, the final prize money distribution was out. The total purse of the DP World India Championship was $4 million, out of which the first-place finisher would receive $680,000. The second-place and third-place finishers would get $440,000 and $252,000, respectively.

The fourth-place finisher of the DP World India Championship would make $200,000, and the fifth-place finisher of the tournament would get $169,600. The sixth, seventh, and eighth-place holders would earn $140,000, $120,000, and $100,000, respectively.

The ninth-place finisher on the DP World India Championship leaderboard would get $89,600, and the tenth-place holder would earn $80,000. The last-place finisher of the event would bank $7,600.

What is the purse breakdown for the DP World India Championship?

Here's the complete breakdown of the $4 million purse for the DP World India Championship:

Winner: $680,000

2nd place finisher: $440,000

3rd place finisher: $252,000

4th place finisher: $200,000

5th place finisher: $169,600

6th place finisher: $140,000

7th place finisher: $120,000

8th place finisher: $100,000

9th place finisher: $89,600

10th place finisher: $80,000

11th place finisher: $73,600

12th place finisher: $68,800

13th place finisher: $64,400

14th place finisher: $61,200

15th place finisher: $58,800

16th place finisher: $56,400

17th place finisher: $54,000

18th place finisher: $51,600

19th place finisher: $49,600

20th place finisher: $47,000

21st place finisher: $46,400

22nd place finisher: $45,200

23rd place finisher: $44,000

24th place finisher: $42,800

25th place finisher: $41,600

26th place finisher: $40,400

27th place finisher: $39,200

28th place finisher: $38,000

29th place finisher: $36,800

30th place finisher: $35,600

31st place finisher: $34,400

32nd place finisher: $33,200

33rd place finisher: $32,000

34th place finisher: $30,800

35th place finisher: $29,600

36th place finisher: $28,400

37th place finisher: $27,600

38th place finisher: $26,800

39th place finisher: $26,000

40th place finisher: $25,200

41st place finisher: $24,400

42nd place finisher: $23,600

43rd place finisher: $22,800

44th place finisher: $22,000

45th place finisher: $21,200

46th place finisher: $20,400

47th place finisher: $19,600

48th place finisher: $18,800

49th place finisher: $18,000

50th place finisher: $17,200

51st place finisher: $16,400

52nd place finisher: $15,600

53rd place finisher: $14,800

54th place finisher: $14,000

55th place finisher: $13,600

56th place finisher: $13,200

57th place finisher: $12,800

58th place finisher: $12,400

59th place finisher: $12,000

60th place finisher: $11,600

61st place finisher: $11,200

62nd place finisher: $10,800

63rd place finisher: $10,400

64th place finisher: $10,000

65th place finisher: $9,600

66th place finisher: $9,200

67th place finisher: $8,800

68th place finisher: $8,400

69th place finisher: $8,000

70th place finisher: $7,600

