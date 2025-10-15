DP World India Championship 2025 Round 1 tee times and groupings explored

Rory McIlroy and other golf superstars are in India this week for the DP World India Championship 2025. The tee times have been announced, and the players will begin action on Wednesday evening.

Ad

The first round of the DP World India Championship 2025 will begin on Wednesday, October 15, at 9:05 pm ET. Fabrizio Zanotti, Joel Moscatel and Jason Scrivener will be the first group from Hole 1, while Aaron Cockerill, Hamish Brown and Richard Sterne will simultaneously tee off from Hole 10.

DP World India Championship 2025, Round 1 tee times explored

Shane Lowry is also in the field for the DP World India Championship 2025 (Image Source: Getty)

Here's a look at the tee time details for the DP World India Championship 2025, Round 1:

Ad

Trending

Hole 1

9:05 pm: Fabrizio Zanotti, Joel Moscatel, Jason Scrivener

9:15 pm: Jordan Gumberg, Jacques Kruyswijk, Jamal Hossain

9:25 pm: N Thangaraja, Adrian Otaegui, Ryggs Johnston

9:35 pm: Joe Dean, Angel Hidalgo, Matthew Jordan

9:45 pm: Matthias Schwab, Andy Sullivan, Andrea Pavan

9:55 pm: Nacho Elvira, Akshay Sharma, David Ravetto

10:05 pm: Jeong Weon Ko, Shiv Kapur, Marcel Schneider

10:15 pm: Clément Sordet, Eddie Pepperell, Rafa Cabrera Bello

10:25 pm: Pierre Pineau, Yuvraj Sandhu, Callum Tarren

10:35 pm: Nathan Kimsey, Sean Crocker, Angad Cheema

1:40 am: Brandon Wu, Ajeetesh Sandhu, Simon Forsström

1:50 am: Jannik De Bruyn, Marcus Armitage, Rahil Gangjee

2:00 am: Saptak Talwar, Julien Guerrier, Freddy Schott

2:10 am: Kshitij Naveed Kaul, Darius van Driel, Nicolas Colsaerts

2:20 am: Pablo Larrazabal, Grant Forrest, Om Prakash Chouhan

2:30 am: Romain Langasque, Eugenio Lopez-Chacarra, Martin Couvra

2:40 am: Brian Harman, John Parry, Thriston Lawrence

2:50 am: Tommy Fleetwood, Shane Lowry, Luke Donald

3:00 am: Veer Ahlawat, Richard Mansell, Angel Ayora

3:10 am: Calum Hill, Nicolai von Dellingshausen, Yannik Paul

3:20 am: Gavin Green, Casey Jarvis, Scott Jamieson

3:30 am: Jens Dantorp, Conor Purcell, Ross Fisher

3:40 am: Ricardo Gouveia, Jairaj Singh Sandhu, Lucas Bjerregaard

Ad

Hole 10

9:05 pm: Aaron Cockerill, Hamish Brown, Richard Sterne

9:15 pm: Tom Vaillant, Guido Migliozzi, Joost Luiten

9:25 pm: Udayan Mane, Jayden Schaper, Jorge Campillo

9:35 pm: Marcel Siem, Daniel Hillier, Joel Girrbach

9:45 pm: Adrien Saddier, Jordan Smith, Shubhankar Sharma

9:55 pm: Rory McIlroy, Viktor Hovland, Ben Griffin

10:05 pm: Keita Nakajima, Anirban Lahiri, Johannes Veerman

10:15 pm: Michael Kim, Dylan Naidoo, Manu Gandas

10:25 pm: Ugo Coussaud, Thomas Aiken, Varun Parikh

10:35 pm: Dhruv Sheoran, Ben Schmidt, Sebastian Söderberg

1:40 am: David Micheluzzi, Brandon Stone, Björn Åkesson

1:50 am: Richie Ramsay, Dale Whitnell, Alfredo Garcia-Heredia

2:00 am: Maximilian Kieffer, Jack Senior, Brandon Robinson Thompson

2:10 am: Alex Fitzpatrick, Robin Williams, Bernd Wiesberger

2:20 am: Manuel Elvira, Abhinav Lohan, Kiradech Aphibarnrat

2:30 am: Niklas Lemke, Alexander Levy, Gaurav Pratap Singh

2:40 am: Chiragh Kumar, Darren Fichardt, Zander Lombard

2:50 am: Frederic Lacroix, Matthew Baldwin, Tapendra Ghai

3:00 am: Tapio Pulkkanen, Arjun Prasad, Jeff Winther

3:10 am: Karan Pratap Singh, Shaurya Bhattacharya, Rikuya Hoshino

3:20 am: Dan Bradbury, Amardeep Malik, Ryan Van Velzen

3:30 am: Martin Trainer, Gregorio De Leo, Andreas Halvorsen

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shobhit Kukreti Shobhit is one of Sportskeeda’s most seasoned golf journalists, having already authored 3600+ articles and received nearly 5.7 million reads. Prior to his current role, he worked with the Asiana Times after completing his MSc in Geology, giving him a solid foundation in understanding the terrain, variety and challenges posed by various golf courses.



He is a keen follower of the sport and keeps himself updated about the latest trends, news and updates via social media and various news platforms. Shobhit is also methodical about accuracy, going through multiple articles from leading media houses and reputed sources before writing his own. Simultaneously, he specializes in writing reader-friendly content that conveys the necessary information in simple language.



Shobhit was a fan of Tiger Woods growing up, but of late, Nelly Korda, Scottie Scheffler and Ludvig Aberg have caught his attention.



He likes to spend his downtime singing and writing, while he is also an avid watcher of cricket and tennis. Know More