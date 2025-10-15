DP World India Championship 2025 Round 1 tee times and groupings explored

Rory McIlroy and other golf superstars are in India this week for the DP World India Championship 2025. The tee times have been announced, and the players will begin action on Wednesday evening.
The first round of the DP World India Championship 2025 will begin on Wednesday, October 15, at 9:05 pm ET. Fabrizio Zanotti, Joel Moscatel and Jason Scrivener will be the first group from Hole 1, while Aaron Cockerill, Hamish Brown and Richard Sterne will simultaneously tee off from Hole 10.
DP World India Championship 2025, Round 1 tee times explored
Here's a look at the tee time details for the DP World India Championship 2025, Round 1:
Hole 1
- 9:05 pm: Fabrizio Zanotti, Joel Moscatel, Jason Scrivener
- 9:15 pm: Jordan Gumberg, Jacques Kruyswijk, Jamal Hossain
- 9:25 pm: N Thangaraja, Adrian Otaegui, Ryggs Johnston
- 9:35 pm: Joe Dean, Angel Hidalgo, Matthew Jordan
- 9:45 pm: Matthias Schwab, Andy Sullivan, Andrea Pavan
- 9:55 pm: Nacho Elvira, Akshay Sharma, David Ravetto
- 10:05 pm: Jeong Weon Ko, Shiv Kapur, Marcel Schneider
- 10:15 pm: Clément Sordet, Eddie Pepperell, Rafa Cabrera Bello
- 10:25 pm: Pierre Pineau, Yuvraj Sandhu, Callum Tarren
- 10:35 pm: Nathan Kimsey, Sean Crocker, Angad Cheema
- 1:40 am: Brandon Wu, Ajeetesh Sandhu, Simon Forsström
- 1:50 am: Jannik De Bruyn, Marcus Armitage, Rahil Gangjee
- 2:00 am: Saptak Talwar, Julien Guerrier, Freddy Schott
- 2:10 am: Kshitij Naveed Kaul, Darius van Driel, Nicolas Colsaerts
- 2:20 am: Pablo Larrazabal, Grant Forrest, Om Prakash Chouhan
- 2:30 am: Romain Langasque, Eugenio Lopez-Chacarra, Martin Couvra
- 2:40 am: Brian Harman, John Parry, Thriston Lawrence
- 2:50 am: Tommy Fleetwood, Shane Lowry, Luke Donald
- 3:00 am: Veer Ahlawat, Richard Mansell, Angel Ayora
- 3:10 am: Calum Hill, Nicolai von Dellingshausen, Yannik Paul
- 3:20 am: Gavin Green, Casey Jarvis, Scott Jamieson
- 3:30 am: Jens Dantorp, Conor Purcell, Ross Fisher
- 3:40 am: Ricardo Gouveia, Jairaj Singh Sandhu, Lucas Bjerregaard
Hole 10
- 9:05 pm: Aaron Cockerill, Hamish Brown, Richard Sterne
- 9:15 pm: Tom Vaillant, Guido Migliozzi, Joost Luiten
- 9:25 pm: Udayan Mane, Jayden Schaper, Jorge Campillo
- 9:35 pm: Marcel Siem, Daniel Hillier, Joel Girrbach
- 9:45 pm: Adrien Saddier, Jordan Smith, Shubhankar Sharma
- 9:55 pm: Rory McIlroy, Viktor Hovland, Ben Griffin
- 10:05 pm: Keita Nakajima, Anirban Lahiri, Johannes Veerman
- 10:15 pm: Michael Kim, Dylan Naidoo, Manu Gandas
- 10:25 pm: Ugo Coussaud, Thomas Aiken, Varun Parikh
- 10:35 pm: Dhruv Sheoran, Ben Schmidt, Sebastian Söderberg
- 1:40 am: David Micheluzzi, Brandon Stone, Björn Åkesson
- 1:50 am: Richie Ramsay, Dale Whitnell, Alfredo Garcia-Heredia
- 2:00 am: Maximilian Kieffer, Jack Senior, Brandon Robinson Thompson
- 2:10 am: Alex Fitzpatrick, Robin Williams, Bernd Wiesberger
- 2:20 am: Manuel Elvira, Abhinav Lohan, Kiradech Aphibarnrat
- 2:30 am: Niklas Lemke, Alexander Levy, Gaurav Pratap Singh
- 2:40 am: Chiragh Kumar, Darren Fichardt, Zander Lombard
- 2:50 am: Frederic Lacroix, Matthew Baldwin, Tapendra Ghai
- 3:00 am: Tapio Pulkkanen, Arjun Prasad, Jeff Winther
- 3:10 am: Karan Pratap Singh, Shaurya Bhattacharya, Rikuya Hoshino
- 3:20 am: Dan Bradbury, Amardeep Malik, Ryan Van Velzen
- 3:30 am: Martin Trainer, Gregorio De Leo, Andreas Halvorsen
Edited by Shobhit Kukreti