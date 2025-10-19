DP World India Championship prize pool distribution: Full list explored as Tommy Fleetwood wins $680K

Tommy Fleetwood posted a 7-under 65 in the final round of the DP World India Championship to win his eighth European Tour title. Following the final round, he finished at 22-under and secured a two-shot victory over Keita Nakajima.
The purse for the DP World India Championship was a whopping $4 million, with Fleetwood bagging $680,000 as the winner’s share. Nakajima also took home $440,000 for his runner-up finish.
Besides the earnings, Fleetwood made a 69-spot surge to move to 25th in the Race to Dubai standings. Nakajima also climbed to ninth after a great week at the DP World India Championship.
DP World India Championship 2025 complete payout explored
Here's a look at the complete payout for the DP World India Championship (In Euros):
- Win. Tommy Fleetwood: €580,057.00
- 2. Keita Nakajima: €375,331.00
- T3. Alex Fitzpatrick: €176,746.78
- T3. Thriston Lawrence: €176,746.78
- T3. Shane Lowry: €176,746.78
- 6. Viktor Hovland: €102,363.00
- T7. Joost Luiten: €102,363.00
- T7. Jayden Schaper: €102,363.00
- T9. Daniel Hillier: €72,336.52
- T9. Michael Kim: €72,336.52
- T11. Jorge Campillo: €60,735.38
- T11. Ben Schmidt: €60,735.38
- T13. Dan Bradbury: €53,569.97
- T13. Tom Vaillant: €53,569.97
- T15. Brandon Robinson Thompson: €49,134.24
- T15. Andy Sullivan: €49,134.24
- T17. Martin Couvra: €40,111.13
- T17. Jens Dantorp: €40,111.13
- T17. Alfredo Garcia-Heredia: €40,111.13
- T17. Casey Jarvis: €40,111.13
- T17. Andrea Pavan: €40,111.13
- T17. David Ravetto: €40,111.13
- T17. Marcel Schneider: €40,111.13
- T17. Freddy Schott: €40,111.13
- T17. Bernd Wiesberger: €40,111.13
- 26. Eugenio Chacarra: €32,414.95
- T26. Andreas Halvorsen: €32,414.95
- T26. Brian Harman: €32,414.95
- T26. Frederic Lacroix: €32,414.95
- T26. Rory McIlroy: €32,414.95
- 31. Hamish Brown: €29,344.06
- T32. Marcus Armitage: €26,784.98
- T32. Ben Griffin: €26,784.98
- T32. Shiv Kapur: €26,784.98
- T32. Zander Lombard: €26,784.98
- 36. Pablo Larrazábal: €23,202.28
- T36. Yannik Paul: €23,202.28
- T36. Dhruv Sheoran: €23,202.28
- T36. Darius van Driel: €23,202.28
- 40. Ugo Coussaud: €19,790.18
- T40. Jannik de Bruyn: €19,790.18
- T40. Manuel Elvira: €19,790.18
- T40. Adrian Otaegui: €19,790.18
- T40. Robin Williams: €19,790.18
- T40. Fabrizio Zanotti: €19,790.18
- 46. Luke Donald: €16,378.08
- T46. Ross Fisher: €16,378.08
- T46. Jack Senior: €16,378.08
- T46. Richard Sterne: €16,378.08
- 50. Gregorio De Leo: €13,307.19
- T50. Darren Fichardt: €13,307.19
- T50. Julien Guerrier: €13,307.19
- T50. Jordan Smith: €13,307.19
- T50. Nicolai von Dellingshausen: €13,307.19
- 55. Björn Åkesson: €11,601.14
- 56. Nacho Elvira: €10,577.51
- T56. Joel Girrbach: €10,577.51
- T56. Jacques Kruyswijk: €10,577.51
- T56. Anirban Lahiri: €10,577.51
- T56. Shubhankar Sharma: €10,577.51
- 61. Rafa Cabrera Bello: €9,383.28
- T61. Gavin Green: €9,383.28
- 63. Abhinav Lohan: €8,700.86
- T63. Jason Scrivener: €8,700.86
- 65. Jordan Gumberg: €8,189.04
- W/D. Thomas Aiken: €7,847.83
