DP World Tour 2023 BMW PGA Championship odds explored ft. Rory McIlroy and Viktor Hovland

The 2023 BMW PGA Championship is set to tee off on Thursday, September 14, at the Wentworth Club in Surrey, England. The four-day DP World Tour event will see a 144-player field compete for a $9,000,000 prize purse.

The iconic event, which clash dates with the PGA Tour’s Fortinet Championship, features some of the biggest names in golf. The BMW PGA Championship field is headlined by the likes of Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, and Viktor Hovland, among others.

Unsurprisingly, the top-OWGR-rated golfers are also favorites for the European tour event. McIlroy comes into the event as the outright favorite. The Irishman holds 7-to-1 (+700) betting odds.

Expand Tweet

2023 BMW PGA Championship odds

Rory McIlroy is followed by BMW Championship and Tour Championship winner Viktor Hovland. The FedEx Cup playoffs champion is the next best on the odds list at 15-to-2. According to GNN, Jon Rahm comes in third on the list with +850 odds.

Matt Fitzpatrick and Tommy Fleetwood (18-1), defending champion Shane Lowry and Tyrrell Hatton (20-1) are some other big names to watch at the DP World Tour event.

Ludvig Aberg (25-1) is one of the surprise picks ahead of the likes of Tom Kim, Min Woo Lee, Adam Scott, and Billy Horschel.

Last week’s Irish Open champion Vincent Norrman (40-1) is also a longshot favorite for the BMW PGA Championship. With such a stacked field, it’ll be interesting to see who comes out on top of the European event on Sunday.

Expand Tweet

Here is the complete 2023 BMW PGA Championship odds list (as per GNN):

Rory McIlroy - 700

Viktor Hovland - 750

Jon Rahm - 850

Matt Fitzpatrick - 1800

Tommy Fleetwood - 1800

Shane Lowry - 2000

Tyrrell Hatton - 2000

Ludvig Aberg - 2500

Tom Kim - 2500

Min Woo Lee - 2800

Adam Scott - 3500

Billy Horschel - 3500

Justin Rose - 3500

Adrian Meronk - 4000

Vincent Norrman - 4000

Nicolai Hojgaard - 4500

Sepp Straka - 4500

Ryan Fox - 5000

Aaron Rai - 5500

Alexander Bjork - 6000

Jordan Smith - 6000

Thomas Detry - 6000

Robert MacIntyre - 6500

Matt Wallace - 9000

Rasmus Hojgaard - 9000

Thorbjorn Olesen - 9000

Victor Perez - 9000

Yannik Paul - 9000

Antoine Rozner - 10000

Tom Hoge - 10000

Connor Syme - 11000

Guido Migliozzi - 11000

Joost Luiten - 11000

Padraig Harrington - 11000

Romain Langasque - 11000

Adrian Otaegui - 13500

Calum Hill - 13500

Grant Forrest - 13500

Maximilian Kieffer - 13500

Niklas Norgaard Mller - 13500

Shubhankar Sharma - 13500

Thriston Lawrence - 13500

Marcel Schneider - 15000

Eddie Pepperell - 16500

Ewen Ferguson - 16500

Francesco Molinari - 16500

Matthew Jordan - 16500

Matthew Southgate - 16500

Marcel Siem - 17500

Rikuya Hoshino - 17500

Sami Valimaki - 17500

Pablo Larrazabal - 18500

Daniel Hillier - 20000

Gavin Green - 20000

Hurly Long - 20000

Jorge Campillo - 20000

Marcus Helligkilde - 20000

Matthieu Pavon - 20000

Nathan Kimsey - 20000

Nick Bachem - 20000

Richard Mansell - 20000

Tom McKibbin - 20000

Danny Willett - 22500

Fabrizio Zanotti - 22500

Julien Brun - 22500

Luke Donald - 22500

Marcus Kinhult - 22500

Paul Waring - 22500

Richie Ramsay - 22500

Ryo Hisatsune - 22500

More details on the 2023 BMW PGA Championship will be updated as the event progresses.