DP World Tour 2023 BMW PGA Championship odds explored ft. Rory McIlroy and Viktor Hovland

The 2023 BMW PGA Championship is set to tee off on Thursday, September 14, at the Wentworth Club in Surrey, England. The four-day DP World Tour event will see a 144-player field compete for a $9,000,000 prize purse.
The iconic event, which clash dates with the PGA Tour’s Fortinet Championship, features some of the biggest names in golf. The BMW PGA Championship field is headlined by the likes of Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, and Viktor Hovland, among others.
Unsurprisingly, the top-OWGR-rated golfers are also favorites for the European tour event. McIlroy comes into the event as the outright favorite. The Irishman holds 7-to-1 (+700) betting odds.
2023 BMW PGA Championship odds
Rory McIlroy is followed by BMW Championship and Tour Championship winner Viktor Hovland. The FedEx Cup playoffs champion is the next best on the odds list at 15-to-2. According to GNN, Jon Rahm comes in third on the list with +850 odds.
Matt Fitzpatrick and Tommy Fleetwood (18-1), defending champion Shane Lowry and Tyrrell Hatton (20-1) are some other big names to watch at the DP World Tour event.
Ludvig Aberg (25-1) is one of the surprise picks ahead of the likes of Tom Kim, Min Woo Lee, Adam Scott, and Billy Horschel.
Last week’s Irish Open champion Vincent Norrman (40-1) is also a longshot favorite for the BMW PGA Championship. With such a stacked field, it’ll be interesting to see who comes out on top of the European event on Sunday.
Here is the complete 2023 BMW PGA Championship odds list (as per GNN):
- Rory McIlroy - 700
- Viktor Hovland - 750
- Jon Rahm - 850
- Matt Fitzpatrick - 1800
- Tommy Fleetwood - 1800
- Shane Lowry - 2000
- Tyrrell Hatton - 2000
- Ludvig Aberg - 2500
- Tom Kim - 2500
- Min Woo Lee - 2800
- Adam Scott - 3500
- Billy Horschel - 3500
- Justin Rose - 3500
- Adrian Meronk - 4000
- Vincent Norrman - 4000
- Nicolai Hojgaard - 4500
- Sepp Straka - 4500
- Ryan Fox - 5000
- Aaron Rai - 5500
- Alexander Bjork - 6000
- Jordan Smith - 6000
- Thomas Detry - 6000
- Robert MacIntyre - 6500
- Matt Wallace - 9000
- Rasmus Hojgaard - 9000
- Thorbjorn Olesen - 9000
- Victor Perez - 9000
- Yannik Paul - 9000
- Antoine Rozner - 10000
- Tom Hoge - 10000
- Connor Syme - 11000
- Guido Migliozzi - 11000
- Joost Luiten - 11000
- Padraig Harrington - 11000
- Romain Langasque - 11000
- Adrian Otaegui - 13500
- Calum Hill - 13500
- Grant Forrest - 13500
- Maximilian Kieffer - 13500
- Niklas Norgaard Mller - 13500
- Shubhankar Sharma - 13500
- Thriston Lawrence - 13500
- Marcel Schneider - 15000
- Eddie Pepperell - 16500
- Ewen Ferguson - 16500
- Francesco Molinari - 16500
- Matthew Jordan - 16500
- Matthew Southgate - 16500
- Marcel Siem - 17500
- Rikuya Hoshino - 17500
- Sami Valimaki - 17500
- Pablo Larrazabal - 18500
- Daniel Hillier - 20000
- Gavin Green - 20000
- Hurly Long - 20000
- Jorge Campillo - 20000
- Marcus Helligkilde - 20000
- Matthieu Pavon - 20000
- Nathan Kimsey - 20000
- Nick Bachem - 20000
- Richard Mansell - 20000
- Tom McKibbin - 20000
- Danny Willett - 22500
- Fabrizio Zanotti - 22500
- Julien Brun - 22500
- Luke Donald - 22500
- Marcus Kinhult - 22500
- Paul Waring - 22500
- Richie Ramsay - 22500
- Ryo Hisatsune - 22500
More details on the 2023 BMW PGA Championship will be updated as the event progresses.