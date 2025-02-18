DP World Tour 2025 Kenya Open: Schedule, venue and more explored

The Magical Kenya Open is the latest stop for the DP World Tour after the conclusion of the Qatar Masters earlier in February. The Kenya Open will take place for four days and will have a cut system after the second round. The schedule of the four-day competition is already out and here's the detailed breakdown:
Thursday, February 20: Day 1- Round 1
Friday, February 21: Day 2- Round 2
Saturday, February 22: Day 3- Round 3
Sunday, February 23: Day 4- Round 4
The Kenya Open will take place at Muthaiga Golf Club which Peter Matkovich reconstructed in 2004-05. The golf club welcomes all members and non-members to play on the course. However, the green fee differs for members as compared to non-members. If a member is playing 18 holes on a weekday, he/she has to pay $4200 and a non-member, $7000. On the weekends, the green fees are $6000 for a member and $10000 for a non-member.
The Magical Kenya Open will be broadcast on Sky Sports for the four days of the tournament and here is the detailed timetable of the broadcasting (all times in ET):
Thursday 20 February: Sky Sports Main Event (10:00), Sky Sports Golf (10:00)
Friday 21 February: Sky Sports Main Event (10:00), Sky Sports Golf (10:00)
Saturday 22 February: Sky Sports Golf (09:30)
Sunday 23 February: Sky Sports Golf (09:00)
What is the prize money distribution of the Kenya Open?
The purse of the 2025 Kenya Open stands at $2.5 million, out of which the winner will receive $425,000 and the second place holder will get $275,000. The third place will bag $157,500.
The 70th-place player on the leaderboard will get $4,750. Here's the entire prize money distribution:
1st: $425,000
2nd: $275,000
3rd: $157,500
4th: $125,000
5th: $105,000
6th: $87,500
7th: $75,000
8th: $62,500
9th: $56,000
10th: $50,000
11th: $46,000
12th: $43,000
13th: $40,250
14th: $38,250
15th: $36,750
16th: $35,250
17th: $33,750
18th: $32,250
19th: $31,000
20th: $30,000
21st: $39,000
22nd: $28,250
23rd: $27,500
24th: $26,750
25th: $26,000
26th: $25,250
27th: $24,500
28th: $23,750
29th: $23,000
30th: $22,250
31st: $21,500
32nd: $20,750
33rd: $20,000
34th: $19,250
35th: $18,500
36th: $17,750
37th: $17,250
38th: $16,750
39th: $16,250
40th: $15,750
41st: $15,250
42nd: $14,750
43rd: $14,250
44th: $13,750
45th: $13,250
46th: $12,750
47th: $12,250
48th: $11,750
49th: $11,250
50th: $10,760
51st: $10,250
52nd: $9,750
53rd: $9,250
54th: $8,750
55th: $8,500
56th: $8,250
57th: $8,000
58th: $7,750
59th: $7,500
60th: $7,250
61st: $7,000
62nd: $6,750
63rd: $6,500
64th: $6,250
65th: $6,000
66th: $5,750
67th: $5,500
68th: $5,250
69th: $5,000
70th: $4,750