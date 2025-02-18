DP World Tour 2025 Kenya Open: Schedule, venue and more explored

The Magical Kenya Open is the latest stop for the DP World Tour after the conclusion of the Qatar Masters earlier in February. The Kenya Open will take place for four days and will have a cut system after the second round. The schedule of the four-day competition is already out and here's the detailed breakdown:

Ad

Thursday, February 20: Day 1- Round 1

Friday, February 21: Day 2- Round 2

Saturday, February 22: Day 3- Round 3

Sunday, February 23: Day 4- Round 4

The Kenya Open will take place at Muthaiga Golf Club which Peter Matkovich reconstructed in 2004-05. The golf club welcomes all members and non-members to play on the course. However, the green fee differs for members as compared to non-members. If a member is playing 18 holes on a weekday, he/she has to pay $4200 and a non-member, $7000. On the weekends, the green fees are $6000 for a member and $10000 for a non-member.

Ad

Trending

The Magical Kenya Open will be broadcast on Sky Sports for the four days of the tournament and here is the detailed timetable of the broadcasting (all times in ET):

Thursday 20 February: Sky Sports Main Event (10:00), Sky Sports Golf (10:00)

Friday 21 February: Sky Sports Main Event (10:00), Sky Sports Golf (10:00)

Saturday 22 February: Sky Sports Golf (09:30)

Sunday 23 February: Sky Sports Golf (09:00)

What is the prize money distribution of the Kenya Open?

The purse of the 2025 Kenya Open stands at $2.5 million, out of which the winner will receive $425,000 and the second place holder will get $275,000. The third place will bag $157,500.

Ad

The 70th-place player on the leaderboard will get $4,750. Here's the entire prize money distribution:

1st: $425,000

2nd: $275,000

3rd: $157,500

4th: $125,000

5th: $105,000

6th: $87,500

7th: $75,000

8th: $62,500

9th: $56,000

10th: $50,000

11th: $46,000

12th: $43,000

13th: $40,250

14th: $38,250

15th: $36,750

16th: $35,250

17th: $33,750

18th: $32,250

19th: $31,000

20th: $30,000

21st: $39,000

22nd: $28,250

23rd: $27,500

24th: $26,750

25th: $26,000

26th: $25,250

27th: $24,500

28th: $23,750

29th: $23,000

30th: $22,250

31st: $21,500

32nd: $20,750

33rd: $20,000

34th: $19,250

35th: $18,500

36th: $17,750

37th: $17,250

38th: $16,750

39th: $16,250

40th: $15,750

41st: $15,250

42nd: $14,750

43rd: $14,250

44th: $13,750

45th: $13,250

46th: $12,750

47th: $12,250

48th: $11,750

49th: $11,250

50th: $10,760

51st: $10,250

52nd: $9,750

53rd: $9,250

54th: $8,750

55th: $8,500

56th: $8,250

57th: $8,000

Ad

58th: $7,750

59th: $7,500

60th: $7,250

61st: $7,000

62nd: $6,750

63rd: $6,500

64th: $6,250

65th: $6,000

66th: $5,750

67th: $5,500

68th: $5,250

69th: $5,000

70th: $4,750

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback