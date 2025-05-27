DP World Tour Austrian Alpine Open 2025: Schedule, venue, prize and more

The 2025 Austrian Alpine Open is a DP World Tour event. The tournament features a regular full-size field, such as the likes of Eugenio Chacarra, along with some other golfers such as Martin Couvra, Rikuya Hoshino, and Dan Bradbury.

It's a four-day event, which will start with its first round on Thursday, May 29. Below are the details of the 2025 DP World Tour Austrian Alpine Open:

DP World Tour Austrian Alpine Open 2025 schedule

The 2025 DP World Tour Austrian Alpine Open will take place from May 29 to June 1. It's a 72-hole event, and below is the schedule:

Round 1

Day: Thursday

Date: May 29, 2025

Round 2

Day: Friday

Date: May 30, 2025

Round 3

Day: Saturday

Date: May 31, 2025

Round 4

Day: Sunday

Date: June 1, 2025

DP World Tour Austrian Alpine Open 2025 venue

The tournament is scheduled to take place at Gut Altentann Golf Course in Salzburg, Austria. It's an 18-hole golf course, which is around 6,941 yards.

Below are the details of the holes of venue:

Hole 1: Par 4, 362 yards

Hole 2: Par 4, 459 yards

Hole 3: Par 3, 170 yards

Hole 4: Par 4, 499 yards

Hole 5: Par 4, 397 yards

Hole 6: Par 4, 492 yards

Hole 7: Par 3, 183 yards

Hole 8: Par 4, 400 yards

Hole 9: Par 5, 558 yards

Hole 10: Par 3, 155 yards

Hole 11: Par 4, 379 yards

Hole 12: Par 4, 481 yards

Hole 13: Par 4, 445 yards

Hole 14: Par 3, 195 yards

Hole 15: Par 4, 384 yards

Hole 16: Par 4, 443 yards

Hole 17: Par 4, 380 yards

Hole 18: Par 5, 523 yards

DP World Tour Austrian Alpine Open 2025 prize

The tournament has a purse of $2.75 million, with the winner receiving a check of $467,500 in prize money. For the runner-up, there is prize money of $302,500, followed by $173,250 for the third-place finisher.

Below are the prize money details for the 2025 Austrian Alpine Open:

1st Place: $467,500

2nd Place: $302,500

3rd Place: $173,250

4th Place: $137,500

5th Place: $116,600

6th Place: $96,250

7th Place: $82,500

8th Place: $68,750

9th Place: $61,600

10th Place: $55,000

11th Place: $50,600

12th Place: $47,300

13th Place: $44,275

14th Place: $42,075

15th Place: $40,425

16th Place: $38,775

17th Place: $37,125

18th Place: $35,475

19th Place: $34,100

20th Place: $33,000

21st Place: $31,900

22nd Place: $31,075

23rd Place: $30,250

24th Place: $29,425

25th Place: $27,775

26th Place: $27,775

27th Place: $26,950

28th Place: $26,125

29th Place: $25,300

30th Place: $24,475

31st Place: $23,650

32nd Place: $22,825

33rd Place: $22,000

34th Place: $21,175

35th Place: $20,350

36th Place: $19,525

37th Place: $18,975

38th Place: $18,425

39th Place: $17,875

40th Place: $17,325

41st Place: $16,775

42nd Place: $16,225

43rd Place: $15,675

44th Place: $15,125

45th Place: $14,575

46th Place: $14,025

47th Place: $13,475

48th Place: $12,925

49th Place: $12,375

50th Place: $11,825

51st Place: $11,275

52nd Place: $10,725

53rd Place: $10,175

54th Place: $9,625

55th Place: $9,350

56th Place: $9,075

57th Place: $8,800

58th Place: $8,525

59th Place: $8,250

60th Place: $7,975

61st Place: $7,700

62nd Place: $7,425

63rd Place: $7,150

64th Place: $6,875

65th Place: $6,600

66th Place: $6,325

67th Place: $6,050

68th Place: $5,775

69th Place: $5,500

70th Place: $5,225

