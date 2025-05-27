DP World Tour Austrian Alpine Open 2025: Schedule, venue, prize and more

The 2025 Austrian Alpine Open is a DP World Tour event. The tournament features a regular full-size field, such as the likes of Eugenio Chacarra, along with some other golfers such as Martin Couvra, Rikuya Hoshino, and Dan Bradbury.
It's a four-day event, which will start with its first round on Thursday, May 29. Below are the details of the 2025 DP World Tour Austrian Alpine Open:
DP World Tour Austrian Alpine Open 2025 schedule
The 2025 DP World Tour Austrian Alpine Open will take place from May 29 to June 1. It's a 72-hole event, and below is the schedule:
Round 1
- Day: Thursday
- Date: May 29, 2025
Round 2
- Day: Friday
- Date: May 30, 2025
Round 3
- Day: Saturday
- Date: May 31, 2025
Round 4
- Day: Sunday
- Date: June 1, 2025
DP World Tour Austrian Alpine Open 2025 venue
The tournament is scheduled to take place at Gut Altentann Golf Course in Salzburg, Austria. It's an 18-hole golf course, which is around 6,941 yards.
Below are the details of the holes of venue:
- Hole 1: Par 4, 362 yards
- Hole 2: Par 4, 459 yards
- Hole 3: Par 3, 170 yards
- Hole 4: Par 4, 499 yards
- Hole 5: Par 4, 397 yards
- Hole 6: Par 4, 492 yards
- Hole 7: Par 3, 183 yards
- Hole 8: Par 4, 400 yards
- Hole 9: Par 5, 558 yards
- Hole 10: Par 3, 155 yards
- Hole 11: Par 4, 379 yards
- Hole 12: Par 4, 481 yards
- Hole 13: Par 4, 445 yards
- Hole 14: Par 3, 195 yards
- Hole 15: Par 4, 384 yards
- Hole 16: Par 4, 443 yards
- Hole 17: Par 4, 380 yards
- Hole 18: Par 5, 523 yards
DP World Tour Austrian Alpine Open 2025 prize
The tournament has a purse of $2.75 million, with the winner receiving a check of $467,500 in prize money. For the runner-up, there is prize money of $302,500, followed by $173,250 for the third-place finisher.
Below are the prize money details for the 2025 Austrian Alpine Open:
- 1st Place: $467,500
- 2nd Place: $302,500
- 3rd Place: $173,250
- 4th Place: $137,500
- 5th Place: $116,600
- 6th Place: $96,250
- 7th Place: $82,500
- 8th Place: $68,750
- 9th Place: $61,600
- 10th Place: $55,000
- 11th Place: $50,600
- 12th Place: $47,300
- 13th Place: $44,275
- 14th Place: $42,075
- 15th Place: $40,425
- 16th Place: $38,775
- 17th Place: $37,125
- 18th Place: $35,475
- 19th Place: $34,100
- 20th Place: $33,000
- 21st Place: $31,900
- 22nd Place: $31,075
- 23rd Place: $30,250
- 24th Place: $29,425
- 25th Place: $27,775
- 26th Place: $27,775
- 27th Place: $26,950
- 28th Place: $26,125
- 29th Place: $25,300
- 30th Place: $24,475
- 31st Place: $23,650
- 32nd Place: $22,825
- 33rd Place: $22,000
- 34th Place: $21,175
- 35th Place: $20,350
- 36th Place: $19,525
- 37th Place: $18,975
- 38th Place: $18,425
- 39th Place: $17,875
- 40th Place: $17,325
- 41st Place: $16,775
- 42nd Place: $16,225
- 43rd Place: $15,675
- 44th Place: $15,125
- 45th Place: $14,575
- 46th Place: $14,025
- 47th Place: $13,475
- 48th Place: $12,925
- 49th Place: $12,375
- 50th Place: $11,825
- 51st Place: $11,275
- 52nd Place: $10,725
- 53rd Place: $10,175
- 54th Place: $9,625
- 55th Place: $9,350
- 56th Place: $9,075
- 57th Place: $8,800
- 58th Place: $8,525
- 59th Place: $8,250
- 60th Place: $7,975
- 61st Place: $7,700
- 62nd Place: $7,425
- 63rd Place: $7,150
- 64th Place: $6,875
- 65th Place: $6,600
- 66th Place: $6,325
- 67th Place: $6,050
- 68th Place: $5,775
- 69th Place: $5,500
- 70th Place: $5,225