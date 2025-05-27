  • home icon
  • Golf
  • DP World Tour Austrian Alpine Open 2025: Schedule, venue, prize and more

DP World Tour Austrian Alpine Open 2025: Schedule, venue, prize and more

By Ankita Yadav
Modified May 27, 2025 12:06 GMT
Golf: LIV Golf Nashville - Source: Imagn
Eugenio Chacarra (Image Source: Imagn)

The 2025 Austrian Alpine Open is a DP World Tour event. The tournament features a regular full-size field, such as the likes of Eugenio Chacarra, along with some other golfers such as Martin Couvra, Rikuya Hoshino, and Dan Bradbury.

Ad

It's a four-day event, which will start with its first round on Thursday, May 29. Below are the details of the 2025 DP World Tour Austrian Alpine Open:

DP World Tour Austrian Alpine Open 2025 schedule

The 2025 DP World Tour Austrian Alpine Open will take place from May 29 to June 1. It's a 72-hole event, and below is the schedule:

Round 1

  • Day: Thursday
  • Date: May 29, 2025

Round 2

  • Day: Friday
  • Date: May 30, 2025
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Round 3

  • Day: Saturday
  • Date: May 31, 2025

Round 4

  • Day: Sunday
  • Date: June 1, 2025

DP World Tour Austrian Alpine Open 2025 venue

The tournament is scheduled to take place at Gut Altentann Golf Course in Salzburg, Austria. It's an 18-hole golf course, which is around 6,941 yards.

Below are the details of the holes of venue:

  • Hole 1: Par 4, 362 yards
  • Hole 2: Par 4, 459 yards
  • Hole 3: Par 3, 170 yards
  • Hole 4: Par 4, 499 yards
  • Hole 5: Par 4, 397 yards
  • Hole 6: Par 4, 492 yards
  • Hole 7: Par 3, 183 yards
  • Hole 8: Par 4, 400 yards
  • Hole 9: Par 5, 558 yards
  • Hole 10: Par 3, 155 yards
  • Hole 11: Par 4, 379 yards
  • Hole 12: Par 4, 481 yards
  • Hole 13: Par 4, 445 yards
  • Hole 14: Par 3, 195 yards
  • Hole 15: Par 4, 384 yards
  • Hole 16: Par 4, 443 yards
  • Hole 17: Par 4, 380 yards
  • Hole 18: Par 5, 523 yards
Ad

DP World Tour Austrian Alpine Open 2025 prize

The tournament has a purse of $2.75 million, with the winner receiving a check of $467,500 in prize money. For the runner-up, there is prize money of $302,500, followed by $173,250 for the third-place finisher.

Below are the prize money details for the 2025 Austrian Alpine Open:

  • 1st Place: $467,500
  • 2nd Place: $302,500
  • 3rd Place: $173,250
  • 4th Place: $137,500
  • 5th Place: $116,600
  • 6th Place: $96,250
  • 7th Place: $82,500
  • 8th Place: $68,750
  • 9th Place: $61,600
  • 10th Place: $55,000
  • 11th Place: $50,600
  • 12th Place: $47,300
  • 13th Place: $44,275
  • 14th Place: $42,075
  • 15th Place: $40,425
  • 16th Place: $38,775
  • 17th Place: $37,125
  • 18th Place: $35,475
  • 19th Place: $34,100
  • 20th Place: $33,000
  • 21st Place: $31,900
  • 22nd Place: $31,075
  • 23rd Place: $30,250
  • 24th Place: $29,425
  • 25th Place: $27,775
  • 26th Place: $27,775
  • 27th Place: $26,950
  • 28th Place: $26,125
  • 29th Place: $25,300
  • 30th Place: $24,475
  • 31st Place: $23,650
  • 32nd Place: $22,825
  • 33rd Place: $22,000
  • 34th Place: $21,175
  • 35th Place: $20,350
  • 36th Place: $19,525
  • 37th Place: $18,975
  • 38th Place: $18,425
  • 39th Place: $17,875
  • 40th Place: $17,325
  • 41st Place: $16,775
  • 42nd Place: $16,225
  • 43rd Place: $15,675
  • 44th Place: $15,125
  • 45th Place: $14,575
  • 46th Place: $14,025
  • 47th Place: $13,475
  • 48th Place: $12,925
  • 49th Place: $12,375
  • 50th Place: $11,825
  • 51st Place: $11,275
  • 52nd Place: $10,725
  • 53rd Place: $10,175
  • 54th Place: $9,625
  • 55th Place: $9,350
  • 56th Place: $9,075
  • 57th Place: $8,800
  • 58th Place: $8,525
  • 59th Place: $8,250
  • 60th Place: $7,975
  • 61st Place: $7,700
  • 62nd Place: $7,425
  • 63rd Place: $7,150
  • 64th Place: $6,875
  • 65th Place: $6,600
  • 66th Place: $6,325
  • 67th Place: $6,050
  • 68th Place: $5,775
  • 69th Place: $5,500
  • 70th Place: $5,225
About the author
Ankita Yadav

Ankita Yadav

Ankita Yadav is an NFL and Golf writer at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience in journalism (and counting). With a Master’s degree in Chemistry, she somehow swapped test tubes for touchdowns and tee shots—and hasn’t looked back since.

She’s previously covered the world of entertainment with OtakuKart and TV Season & Spoilers and worked as an editor at ComingSoon. Her stories have racked up nearly nine million reads, and she’s had the chance to interview top athletes like professional golfer Yuvraj Singh Sandhu.

Based in Bhopal, Ankita proudly supports the Kansas City Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes, and is a fan of Nelly Korda. When she’s not writing, she’s probably at a live music show, watching a movie or out on a long drive.

Know More
Edited by pranavsethii
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications