DP World Tour BMW International Open: Schedule, top players and more explored

This week, the DP World Tour players will tee off in Germany for the 2025 BMW International Open. Established in 1989, it's a regular annual tournament on the European circuit. Players compete in a stroke format over 72 holes.
David Feherty was the winner of its first edition, and over time, players such as Paul Azinger, Colin Montgomerie, John Daly, Lee Westwood, and Viktor Hovland have tasted victory in the event. Last year, Ewen Ferguson clinched the title by registering a two-stroke win over David Micheluzzi and Jordan Smith.
Below are the details of the 2025 BMW International Open:
DP World Tour BMW International Open schedule
The tournament is scheduled to kick off with its first round on Thursday, July 3. It's a four-day event, which has a cutline after 36 holes. After two rounds, only the players who make the cut will head to compete in the final rounds over the weekend.
Below is the schedule of the DP World Tour BMW International Open 2025:
Round 1
- Day: Thursday
- Date: July 3
Round 2
- Day: Friday
- Date: July 4
Round 3
- Day: Saturday
- Date: July 5
Round 4
- Day: Sunday
- Date: July 6
DP World Tour BMW International Open top players
LIV golfer Patrick Reed is playing this week at the 2025 BMW International Open. The American golfer has won the LIV Golf Dallas event last week, and after that, he is heading for the Germany event.
Reed is one of the top favorite bets for the week with odds of 12/1 by IMG Arena. Other notable names in the field are David Puig, Jordan Smith, Sergio Garcia, Laurie Canter, and defending champion Ewen Ferguson.
Here are some top-ranked players playing this week:
- Patrick Reed
- David Puig
- Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen
- Jordan Smith
- Haotong Li
- Sergio Garcia
- Marco Penge
- Eugenio Chacarra
- Matti Schmid
- Jayden Schaper
- Martin Couvra
- Adrien Saddier
- Francesco Laporta
- Laurie Canter
- Ewen Ferguson
- Kristoffer Reitan
- Marcel Schneider
- Joost Luiten
- Keita Nakajima
- Angel Ayora
- Nicolai von Dellingshausen
- Matthew Jordan
- Andy Sullivan
- Oliver Lindell
- Calum Hill
- Daniel Hillier
- Julien Guerrier
- Alex Fitzpatrick
- Jorge Campillo
- Shaun Norris
- Johannes Veerman
- Sam Bairstow
- John Parry
- Jacques Kruyswijk
- Richard Mansell
- Sean Crocker
- Frederic Lacroix
- Dan Bradbury
- Brandon Stone
- Romain Langasque
- Yannik Paul
- Kiradech Aphibarnrat
- Edoardo Molinari
- Wenyi Ding
- Fabrizio Zanotti
DP World Tour BMW International Open prize money
This week's DP World Tour event has a purse of $2,750,000, from which the winner will get a check of $467,500. In addition to that, the winner will receive 3,500 Race to Dubai points. Last year, the tournament had a purse of $2.5 million; the winner earned $425,000 in prize money.