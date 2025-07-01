DP World Tour BMW International Open: Schedule, top players and more explored

This week, the DP World Tour players will tee off in Germany for the 2025 BMW International Open. Established in 1989, it's a regular annual tournament on the European circuit. Players compete in a stroke format over 72 holes.

David Feherty was the winner of its first edition, and over time, players such as Paul Azinger, Colin Montgomerie, John Daly, Lee Westwood, and Viktor Hovland have tasted victory in the event. Last year, Ewen Ferguson clinched the title by registering a two-stroke win over David Micheluzzi and Jordan Smith.

Below are the details of the 2025 BMW International Open:

DP World Tour BMW International Open schedule

The tournament is scheduled to kick off with its first round on Thursday, July 3. It's a four-day event, which has a cutline after 36 holes. After two rounds, only the players who make the cut will head to compete in the final rounds over the weekend.

Below is the schedule of the DP World Tour BMW International Open 2025:

Round 1

Day: Thursday

Date: July 3

Round 2

Day: Friday

Date: July 4

Round 3

Day: Saturday

Date: July 5

Round 4

Day: Sunday

Date: July 6

DP World Tour BMW International Open top players

Ewen Ferguson of Scotland poses with the trophy after winning the BMW International Open (Image Source: Getty)

LIV golfer Patrick Reed is playing this week at the 2025 BMW International Open. The American golfer has won the LIV Golf Dallas event last week, and after that, he is heading for the Germany event.

Reed is one of the top favorite bets for the week with odds of 12/1 by IMG Arena. Other notable names in the field are David Puig, Jordan Smith, Sergio Garcia, Laurie Canter, and defending champion Ewen Ferguson.

Here are some top-ranked players playing this week:

Patrick Reed

David Puig

Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen

Jordan Smith

Haotong Li

Sergio Garcia

Marco Penge

Eugenio Chacarra

Matti Schmid

Jayden Schaper

Martin Couvra

Adrien Saddier

Francesco Laporta

Laurie Canter

Ewen Ferguson

Kristoffer Reitan

Marcel Schneider

Joost Luiten

Keita Nakajima

Angel Ayora

Nicolai von Dellingshausen

Matthew Jordan

Andy Sullivan

Oliver Lindell

Calum Hill

Daniel Hillier

Julien Guerrier

Alex Fitzpatrick

Jorge Campillo

Shaun Norris

Johannes Veerman

Sam Bairstow

John Parry

Jacques Kruyswijk

Richard Mansell

Sean Crocker

Frederic Lacroix

Dan Bradbury

Brandon Stone

Romain Langasque

Yannik Paul

Kiradech Aphibarnrat

Edoardo Molinari

Wenyi Ding

Fabrizio Zanotti

DP World Tour BMW International Open prize money

This week's DP World Tour event has a purse of $2,750,000, from which the winner will get a check of $467,500. In addition to that, the winner will receive 3,500 Race to Dubai points. Last year, the tournament had a purse of $2.5 million; the winner earned $425,000 in prize money.

